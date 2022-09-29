J. Crew 30% off, Nodus Retrospect dive watch restock, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Oddly enough, some stuff that was getting the 30% off yesterday is now excluded. Like their new for fall ’22 Kenton boots. Which is pretty weird. But there’s still plenty left getting that 30% off, including lots of new arrivals. And yes, suits. Suits are still getting a very, very rare (once or twice a year? If that?) 30% off. Details on the suits here.

One not-so-great-heads-up: Looks like J. Crew changed their Dock Peacoats for this year. They appear to have chopped it shorter, changed it from an 8 button front to a 6, and ditched the pair of lower pockets. You may like the new version better. A lot of us prefer (greatly prefer) the old one (review of the old can be found here.) Oh, and the new ones cost $50 more.

Shipping begins October 7th. So it’s a bit of a pre-order. The $50 early-bird special is available until October 7th. Full review here, albeit in the sold out (for now?) cosmic grey option.

Full disclosure. I don’t know what’s going on here. Looks like for the time-being Nordstrom has taken down the “price matching” section on their site and replaced it with this “Limited Time Sale” feature? I think it’s to compete with the ongoing 25% – 30% off Macy’s sale. But some of this stuff doesn’t appear to be available at Macy’s. So I’m not totally sure what’s up. Perhaps it’s just their price-matching section by another, new name (A HORSE OF A DIFFERENT COLOR!) … and therefor, the sale prices could expire at any time. Everything ships for free, and returns are easy and free. One of the advantages of doing business with Nordy. Image and products above are 100% NOT to scale. Because as much as I wish I had that kind of time. I don’t have that kind of time. It’s already hard enough to see just what’s what on a phone screen.

For those who understandably balked at the $190 / $305 “steal alert” on brown chukkas yesterday. These Clarks are not the Bushacre 2. The Bushacre 2 is known for being pretty unforgiving on your feet. The 3 has much improved cushioning. Maybe not Sanders Hi-Top cushioning, but noticeably better than the Bushacre 2. Head here for a full review. Note that pricing seems to be pretty stable depending on size, but some sizes are getting jacked up a bit in price. That’s Amazon and their robots for you.

UPDATE: Amazon’s pricing robots seem to have bumped the price up on the Bushacre 3 by ten bucks to $65 from $55.

One more time, BUT WITH FEELING. Last week those unconstructed garment dyed cotton sportcoats were 20% off. This week they’re on sale for $20 off, and the code SUMMER knocks an additional 20% off. So yeah, looks like Spier wants to be rid of them. A few other items worth noting in this sale. Not the most extensive selection.

Also worth a mention: