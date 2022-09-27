Steal Alert: 30% off Suits (and more) at J. Crew

First we need to address the competing elephants in the room.

Why spend almost half a grand on an on-sale J. Crew suit when Spier starts at $368, while Suitsupply starts at $449?

Stock availability. Spier’s core line of suits are less than fully stocked at post time. (Suitsupply’s wardrobe starters look pretty stocked up though.) J. Crew looks good to go. For now. Fit familiarity. A lot of guys already know how J. Crew jackets and trousers fit them. Certainty is valuable to many. These are sold as separates. You’re not stuck with a “nested” pair of trousers with a 6″ drop compared to the jacket (ie buy a 40R jacket, you’re getting 34″ waist in the pants.) I know I know, you can request a trouser swap from Spier. But refer back to point #1. Doesn’t matter if they don’t have the stock on hand.

Settled? Sort of? Great! Code SHOPNOW ends this Friday, 9/30/22. And yes, the 30% off works on more than just suits. But the suits are the star of this sale show. Off we go, since there’s a couple different options worth breaking down and J. Crew hasn’t run a sale on their suits in for-ev-er.

These are their 4-season weight, infused with a bit of stretch, flagship suits. Easy to tailor, non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Timeless 3″ lapels. Available in either charcoal (which looks more like a darker leaning medium gray), navy, or “Harbor Blue.” And a big important note about the Harbor Blue: The model shots clearly show a peak lapel. Which is fine, but not what a lot of us prefer. Notch is timeless. Yet the stand alone product shot of the jacket does show a notch lapel, and the description claims notch too. Beats me, fellas. Continuity is hard. Jackets are here, trousers are here. Remember that they’re suit separates, so you have to put each piece in your cart individually before you check out.

And the classic fits. A note that you should be able to mix and match slim jackets with classic trousers, and vice versa. Every body is different. Especially if you’re, say, a cyclist. I know a few. Those guys have a hard time finding suits due to their tree trunk legs, and slim (but still strong) arms and shoulders. Jackets are here. Trousers are here.

Yo where’s the charcoal? Or the medium gray. That’s odd. Available in a deep navy, a light gray, or a “Caspian sea” medium blue. But no mid gray or charcoal? Strange. 100% Super 120s Italian wool from Loro Piana. Lined in Bemberg, which should breathe better than a cheap polyester lining found on bargain-bin suits. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easy tailoring. Jackets are here. Trousers are here.

For the beast modes. I mean, maybe. Depends on how beast-y your beast mode happens to be. It’s still J. Crew, y’know? If you spend your weekends throwing beer kegs over high jump bars and pulling the local fire truck down the street while a stop watch is running… probably still not gonna fit. Also, strange that your choices are either navy or black. And that’s it. That’s the list. Jackets are here. Trousers are here.

And now something a little different. Dark, tonal glen plaid suits don’t get enough love. We’re not talking about high contrast, dark plaid on tan base old-man plaid suits (think about the racks at your local thrift store). Those are loud and a little, uh, “dusty” looking. A dark charcoal plaid on a dark gray base is both eye-catching and quiet at the same time. It’s modern. Sleek. And great for those of us who favor solid shirts and ties, or a solid shirt and pocket square + going tieless. Gives the suit a little bit of visual interest while also clearly avoiding “garish game show host suit” plaid-suit territory. Just charcoal. Would have loved a navy option.

Ah. Not just suits. Got it. Blazers/Sportcoats are often excluded in the every-so-often 30% off (or more) promos that J. Crew runs. They aren’t always excluded like suits seem to be, but so far this season they haven’t gotten as much play in the promo-code-world as many of us would like.

Whut. Wasn’t expecting that. At all. A major curveball from J. Crew. Dock Peacoats are excluded, but the new topcoats are in fact up for that SHOPNOW code. As are Aldens (not that any sizes are left on most styles) and a lot of their Kenton Goodyear Welted shoe/boot line too.

The 30% off J. Crew suits deal ends this Friday, 9/30/22.