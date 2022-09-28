Steal Alert: Anything priced in British Pounds / Made in the UK

Live look at the Brits as the pound sterling slumps against the dollar.

Live look at us filthy Americans who love British made style, and have a couple dollars in our pocket.

So here’s what’s up. The pound sterling is taking a real walloping right now. And thus, we haven’t seen the prices on British-made shoes (and other stuff) this low in quite a long time. Let’s highlight a couple of favorite, UK made, stylistically versatile, brown suede chukkas:

Link above goes to Stuarts of London (not direct through Sanders). No they’re not Clarks Bushacre cheap ($55 btw), but with the exchange rate being in the dollar’s favor, they’re now well under $200 with free outbound international shipping. That’s pretty great for this style hall-of-famer, which usually goes for $215 – $240+. Just know that you’re on the hook for international returns. Full review can be found here. For what it’s worth, a size 9.5 UK fits my normally 10.5 D feet just right. Know that while incredibly comfortable and springy, those crepe soles don’t do great in wet, slick conditions. They can hydroplane. But when it’s dry, it’s hard to think of anything more versatile or comfortable.

Link above goes to Loake, where international outbound shipping is ALSO free, yet you’re also on the hook for international returns. I (the Joe guy) literally just paid $345 for these things last month. So $40 less is quite a noticeable price drop. Like the Sanders, a UK 9.5 also fits my normally 10.5D feet well, although the Loakes seem to take a little time to break in. And unlike the Sanders, their Goodyear welted, studded Dainte soles are great for bad weather. Just make sure you treat the suede with some waterproofing spray before you set out into the wet this fall and winter.

One Final Note: If you hit the greater interwebz at large looking for deals on British made goods, know that prices and policies will vary by retailer. Some places will be a much better deal than others, if their US sites auto-magically convert the pound prices into dollars when you visit. Other places, not as much. And be aware that depending on your bank/credit card, you could be hit with international currency exchange fees depending on where you shop/what your policy is with your bank. And if you start spending serious money, you could run into import duties and fees. Bottom line: read the fine print.

That’s all.

Carry on .

Cheerio!