Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 25% off the new Seiko SKX GMTs, Target Sweaters Sale, & More

What in the actual Hades is going on. Leave it to Macy’s, which sometimes feels like they have so much inventory that they don’t quite actually grasp what’s “good” and what’s not, to not only GET the new Seiko SKX GMTs in stock, but to put them on sale as soon as they land. Authorized dealer, so you should be getting a factory warranty. Nothing, I repeat NOTHING, about the watch world makes sense.

100% cotton. Not merino wool. But that’s to be expected at Tar-zhay since they’re mega affordable. Only 5 types (v-necks, crewnecks, etc…) but lots of colors and patterns available and on sale once you click through to an individual product page.

That’s bait. Putting this in here as a bit of a teaching tool for the newbies, and a reminder for those of us who are more seasoned. Because the key words there are “up to.” Because Almost nothing is 50% off or close to it, yet our eyeballs pop, understandably, at that “50% off!” mention. It’s kinda like when a used car dealer will advertise “CARS AS LOW AS $500″… and then when you get there, there’s some burned out ’85 Yugo for $500, and everything else is at a regular price. Tricky, right? Fair, yes. Because words matter. They have meaning. Or at least, they should. NOW THAT ALL SAID… there are a few items worth a look in this J. Crew sale. But those boots are “just” 20% off, and in the past, their Kenton boots collection has usually gone on sale for 30% off somewhat regularly. Yet 2022 is another one of those years where trying to predict pricing and promos is close to impossible. So it’s all guessing at this point.

STOCK ALERT (not sale, but stock). Wearing flannel (pajama) pants all day might have become the norm for some starting in 2020, but for well dressed fellas, spending a day in flannel trousers has been the norm for well over a century. And these look (and feel) immensely better than some crummy PJ bottoms. 100% Vitale Barberis Canonico wool flannel. Side tabs mean you can skip the belt. And they’ll hem them for an additional $10, if that’s what you’d like them to do.

