Steal Alert: Seikos on sale + Extra 20% off at Kohls

If you’re gracious enough to be a frequent reader of our tiny corner of the interwebz (hi!!), by now you’re probably familiar with the Seiko 5 Sports dive style automatic watch. It’s been getting a lot of run lately, and has been an anchor in our Double Time series. They’re solid, well made watches, powered by a dependable automatic movement, from an obviously heritage brand. The dive style will look good with almost anything casual, smart-casual, and can even pull some duty with dressier clothes. The field styles look great with all sorts of dressed down outfits, as well as the ubiquitous chinos-chukkas-polo combination.

The problem is their price can swing as much as $100 at authorized dealers (where you get a manufacturer’s warranty), and it’s been, I think, almost two months since they hit $200 or less at an authorized shop.

They’re currently, quietly on sale at Kohl’s. And the additional 20% off code GET20 drops a few of the models to the targeted “ooh good deal!” $200 price point for the dive styles.

For the sake of comparison, those divers are stuck to the full price of $295 at Macy’s, while Belk has them at $236.

But back to Kohl’s. Field styles are now also a hair under $190 with that extra 20% off code.

Kohl’s does free outbound shipping at $35, so it’ll get to you without an extra shipping charge. But know you’re on the hook for returns. And their returns process is positively paleolithic. If you do want to return something via the mail, here’s the (wait for it) PDF they’ll direct you to, where you use your flint tipped spear to cut out a not-pre-paid label, slap it on the box, and then stand in line at your local post office to pay for any return postage.

Maybe you can hire a glyptodon to hustle it back instead. I don’t know.

Bottom line. $200. Pretty good. Especially considering how inflation has wrecked stuff the last couple of months. And yes, you’ll get hit with taxes at checkout to push the total closer to $215. But, well. You like roads, right? Right?

GET20 expires this Sunday, August 28th.

That’s all.

Carry on.