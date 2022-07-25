Style Scenario: Heat Wave – Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s hot. It’s hot in here, it’s hot out there, it’s hot everywhere. And it’s understandable if you feel like it’s too damn hot to give a hot damn (style wise). But that’s why we’re here. Over the next few days we’ll reach into our sartorial ice-box and pull out three frosty-cool looks which’ll also function reasonably well in these blazing temperatures.

The Polo: Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Polo Shirt 2.0 – $88. Expensive, but you won’t find anything more comfortable. It’s literally designed so you can go for a sweaty run in it… if you wanted to. Extraordinary lightweight and airy. Plenty of stretch. Strategic ventilation. Yes the Rhone Delta Pique might look better thanks to it’s self-fabric, hidden-button down collar, but the Metal Vent Tech is just absurdly comfortable. The less expensive alternative: Try this from Target’s All in Motion for just $18.

The Shorts: Flint & Tinder 365 Chambray Shorts – $46 ($72). On sale via Huckberry. Cut in the very popular 365 template, only here made from a textured, breezy, 98% cotton / 2% spandex chambray. They will not (repeat: not) be mistaken for jorts. Promise.

The Belt: Amazon Maikun D-ring Belt – $10. Skip the leather belt in serious heat. Go with something lighter. This works.

The Sunglasses: Goodr Lightweight Non Slip Running Sunglasses – $25. Was in line the other day grabbing a coffee and the gal in front of me AND the guy behind me were both wearing these Goodr sunglasses. So they must be doing something right? Got a pair on order for our upcoming best sunglasses under $100 feature. Lightweight, non slip frames to stay on sweaty noses, and they actually look like timeless wayfarers! Except for the logo. But, for $25 we can probably all put up with that.

The Watch: Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Silicone Strap Watch – $225ish when on sale. If there was ever a time of year for a rubber or silicone strap watch, it’s now. Plus, it’s a diver (or at least dive style) so you can just simply scrub it up with a little bit of dish soap and water when you get home. Just make sure the crown is in and secured.

The Shoes: OBRA 240 Canvas Slip-On Warp Toe in Navy – $90 ($120). Take it from a fella who once got 2nd degree sunburns on the tops of his feet. Sometimes the UV index is just too much. Cover up your feet, or good luck trying to manage a painful (possibly blistered) sunburn on the tops of your feet for the coming week(s). These slip-ons have nice cushioning, are built with solid materials, and are made in a family-owned factory in Brazil.

The Water Bottle: Nalgene BPA Free 32 oz Tritan Wide Mouth Water Bottle – $11. Dirt cheap, and a constant companion for yours truly, aka the Sentient Tumbleweed aka King Daddy Chukka aka Big Bag o’ Buttons aka Cougar bait Nate aka Lyrical Zeus Juice, dropping lightning bolts of grime-rhyme from high atop this groan-throne on Mt. LOLympus. ……. Guys it’s a water bottle I don’t know what else to say. And hand me mine. I think I’m dehydrated. I’m babbling even more than normal.

The Poolside/Beach/Directly in front of a fan on full blast read: Hercule Poirot’s Christmas – $15. Because if your internet hasn’t gone on the fritz in the blistering heat… it will. Unlike electronic devices, books don’t crash, and they also don’t give off heat. Manifest a cooler mindset with the Poirot Christmas classic. That’s how The Christmas Song (aka Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire) came to be. It was a raging hot July. They were trying to stay cool in the recording studio.