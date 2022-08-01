Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier Extra 20% off Sale, Todd Snyder New Sale Items, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

The Pick: Cotton/Linen Side Tab Trousers – $94.40 ($138)

Spier’s cotton/linen side tab trousers are one of their seasonal best sellers, and they have a weirdly good amount of sizes left at post time. Side tabs are great for warmer weather because that means you’ll be skipping the belt. Looks great with polos and loafers, or a dress shirt, sportcoat, and suede lace-ups. 55% Cotton & 45% Linen from Italian fabric maker Tessuti di Sondrio (part of the Marzotto company). And for an extra $10 they’ll do the hemming for you… but know that any altered goods are final sale. Code SALE20 ends tonight, 8/1/22.

Prices have gotten noticeably better (but yes, still expensive to many of us), yet they’ve also ratcheted up the final-sale-ness (technical term) of their sale section overall. Final sale means final. No returns or exchanges. But there’s a lot of new items in there. The Todd Snyder sale section goes on, and on, and on. At present.

They’re anything but cheap, but the Rhone commuter button down is pretty darn amazing. And for a while there you couldn’t get them in basic colors like white, light blue, and navy. Game-changing-ly comfortable Italian light weight stretch tech fabric that breathes absurdly well, moves like your favorite workout shirt, and wicks/dries fast. Hidden button down collar keeps those points in line and looks great layered or on its own. They aren’t a razor sharp dress shirt. You won’t be wearing a tie with these. But I still wear mine (especially the navy one) with suits and blazers all the time. Especially the navy. It looks pretty sleek with a gray suit.

The Pick: Nike Air Max Dawn – $71.18 – $79.97 ($115)

I know I know I know. Lots of athleisure, Nike specifically, lately. But there’s been a real feast/famine feeling in retail as a whole lately. And Nike right now seems pretty hell bent on blowing out inventory. It’s also hard to find neutral-ish sneakers that are also comfortable. Yes the Killshot is a legend. But to say it’s comfortable for all would be… inaccurate. These Dawn sneakers are a nice alternative to the Pre-Day, and they come with the same air-max cushioning. Now for under $80. Not bad. Good with joggers. Good with jeans. Good with WFH. Good for lazy days (they still make those?) around town.

Guys it is rough out there in the suit purchasing world. Finding a decently made suit for under five bills is a challenge. Thankfully, Suitsupply has some of their “wardrobe starters” (nice Italian fabrics, half canvas construction, free shipping & returns) in stock. Because suits still offer the wearer an unfair advantage. And some of us are more than glad to take whatever advantage(s) we can get at this point.

Also worth a mention…