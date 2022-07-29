Steal Alert: Extra 30% off Bonobos Sale Styles

Wal Mart owns Bonobos. Yes that’s weird. And while this is all speculation and perhaps connecting dots that aren’t truly there, Bonobos just launched an extra 30% off sale items event, right after Wal-Mart announced that they, like their rival Target, bought way too much stuff and now need to reduce prices to move inventory.

Turns out after a couple of years of going nowhere, people shifted spending their money on going places instead of accumulating stuff. Verbs, man. There’s only so many nouns one can take. That is, until verbing gets too expensive. Whoops.

Anyway, due to the long tail of decision making in retail, this is good news if you’re in the market for some nouns! Let’s pick out some nouns, and then you can go off and verb and look terrific while doing so. Everything not tagged as final sale (which the vast majority is not) ships and returns for free. Which is super nice. Code MIDSUMMER runs through Thursday August 4th. Let’s get noun-y.

33 colors/patterns are on sale, including some favorites. Yes there are much, much cheaper alternatives in the short sleeve button up universe, but with this extra 30% off? Those alternatives aren’t that much cheaper. And with three fits, three lengths, and plenty of different Bonobos-produced-prints to pick from, the Riviera is arguably the standard bearer for the market. Lots of hot to warm weather left in the year to wear these. Lots.

The t-shirt fabric version of the Riviera. Instead of a woven poplin, oxford, or chambray fabric like the standard Riviera, these are cut in a 100% pima cotton, ultra soft, knit jersey fabric. I don’t know what brand was the first one to do this, but it was pretty smart. Not nearly as many patterns, colors, and sizes on sale with this option. A good amount, but sizes are more scattered compared to the standard woven Riviera.

Less expensive alternatives to the Lululemon ABC? 100% recycled poly golf pants with performance features. 5-pocket style.

Despite all the talk of overstock… getting a nice suit at a reasonable price is getting tough to do these days. Spier has been lacking stock for a while, and Suitsupply has raised the prices on their “Wardrobe Starters” line. So while the construction (half-canvas? maybe?) on these suits is unknown, the 90% wool / 10% cashmere fabric from legendary Italian fabric maker Vitale Barberis Canonico seems like an indication that they should be worth the half-grand-ish asking price. And if it arrives and you don’t like it? You can send it back at no charge. Sizes are a bit scattered on these. Pretty sure the “VIP” preview folks from the last 48 hours jumped on these.

And now the step-down version of Bonobos suiting. Full disclosure, I don’t know if these jackets are fused or half-canvas. They may be fused. No idea. Sizes are scattered, and be warned that some of the options are, in fact, final sale. Anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned.

“Choggers.” Elastic waist, button closure, interior drawstring, but made from a stretch chino fabric (83% Cotton/15% Rayon/2% Elastane) with regular/non-elastic hems. Another style where some colors are on sale and getting the additional 30% off, whereas other colors are still full price.

As good a price you’ll get on as good a stretch-jean you’ll find. Just as good if not better than the BR Luxe Traveler. 94% Cotton, 5% Polyester, 1% Elastane. Super soft, great movement, retains their shape. Five fits (from skinny to slim to athletic) to pick from, and they won our athletic jeans round up from a bit of a ways back. It feels, for now, like summer will never end (105 at the Dappered home offices recently), but fall and winter eventually will happen. And if those seasons don’t come to pass… we probably have bigger problems on our hands.

Because sometimes you just have to put on a tie. And at this price, you might as well make it a well tying, nicely draping, Made in the USA option.

Shuttlecocks. hahahahahahaha. ahahahahahahahahahaahaflrbtblrrrtflrbbbtbrrrpt.

For those of us hooked on techwear that looks like menswear and are willing to invest in the upcharge. Wicks sweat, dries fast, designed to keep you extra cool. 93% nylon / 7% spandex. No buttons on the collar, hidden or obvious. Which is kind of a bummer. Does come with removable collar stays though. Select colors/styles are on sale. Some are still stuck at full price.

Select warm-weather appropriate colors only. Like that “light grass green” on the right. WOW those are green. If you’re curious as to what the difference is between the 2.0 and the OG Stretch washed chino, head here for a comparison review.

Maybe the quiet steal of the sale. The perfect way to dress up without really dressing up (tips here on how to do just that). 100% Italian cotton here. Knit, but leans more towards a sportcoat than a sweater. Classy but relaxed. Contemporary but not loud or flashy. Thicker than the famous (and not on sale) unconstructed wool blazers, so along with it being made of cotton, it’ll run warmer in hot temperatures. But I’ll be darned if you don’t find ways to wear one of these (or something like it) if you pick one up and it fits you great. Looks like sizes are going pretty fast on these.

Still spendy even on sale, so you better be in love with that Bonobos fit. Or, fits. Because these come in tailored, slim, or athletic. 59% Cotton, 36% Polyamide, 5% Elastane. So expect them to feel more like BR’s Core Temp Chino (remember when those used to go on sale??), and less like Lululemon’s ABC or Commission warpstreme pants.

Hugely popular. To the point that they don’t usually go on sale until, well, now. And even then (then being now) not all colors/patterns are on sale yet. Available in either 5″ inseam or 7″ inseam.

For those who unabashedly embrace the #sweatpants life to the extent that their favorite pair of elasticized leisure fleece trousers embrace their thighs. Take that, Jerry. At least my sweatpants with a tiny robot embroidered on them love me.

Hard to get a better blazer for the heat than the Bonobos unconstructed. They’re airy, very airy, thanks to minimal structure and lining. Just one on sale though. And this one in particular is not all hopsack wool. Instead, it’s 50% wool, 40% cotton, and 10% linen.

Due to the limitations of our universe, “refined joggers” couldn’t exist. And then the maniacs at CERN fired up their atomic washing machine, and after the particles ceased accelerating, these things were spit out. Build an enormous tilt-a-whirl under the alps, get fancy sweat pants. Humanity. What a species.

Full stocked in sizes, fits, and the colors you’d expect. Anyone up for some very, very, VERY early fall shopping? These feel like some sort of supply chain timing mistake. Like they came in months after they were supposed to, and the catalog had already moved on to spring and summer. Not final sale either. A bestseller. Just, y’know, not in the depths of summer.

This is a bit of a weird one, and the only final sale pick of the post. So no returns. There are matching pants, so you can make a suit. Or more accurately, there were matching pants. The matching pants are all but sold out. Guessing people bought the pants last winter and didn’t want to invest in the jacket? Which is great news for those of us who love blazers and sportcoats, because I don’t see why one of these wouldn’t look great with jeans, wool dress pants, chinos, etc. That is… once it cools off. Italian wool flannel = Fall and Winter appropriate. Not when it’s 110 degrees. But again, final sale. No returns. Be absolutely sure of your size and fit when it comes to Bonobos suit jackets. I don’t want any of you getting stuck with a $122.50 flannel jacket you can’t wear.

The extra 30% off Bonobos sale items code MIDSUMMER runs through Thursday August 4th.