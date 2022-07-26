Chinos, Chukkas, Polo: Budget Bond – Splurge, but not luxury brands

The Suggestion: Chinos, Chukkas, & a Polo for Hot Weather Casual

It’s timeless, it’s comfortable, and there are endless combinations. If you get your fit right, it looks terrific. So if you want to look put together and athletic, yet still feel comfortable and relaxed in the heat, then chinos chukkas polo (*waves hands around like a carnival barker*) may be just what you’re looking for.

Head over to this post for a full breakdown as to why this combination of garments works. That post is also a cheaper version of the Jim Bond look you’ll see below. This time we’re going with some splurges. It’s not the ultra-expensive designer stuff seen in the movies, yet it’s still high performing gear that’ll look and feel awesome.

The Polo: Rhone Delta Pique Hidden Button Down Collar Performance Polo – $88. Tech pique wicks and helps regulate your temperature. Hidden button down collar keeps your points from curling/flying away as the day goes on. They’re great. Period.

The Pants: Lululemon ABC or Commission Pants in Silver Drop – $128. The Lululemon Commission and ABC pants are the current standard in tech-trousers. Why? Because they don’t look or feel like tech pants. The warpstreme fabric has terrific stretch without feeling like you’re wearing lycra. It’s smooth, soft, and doesn’t make a “swish swish” sound. Breathability is excellent, and they’re absolutely wearable in 100+ heat. Available in slim fit, or a more athletic “classic” fit that’s not bulky or billowing. Popular enough, despite the price, that they have a hard time keeping these things in stock.

The Chukkas: Sanders Made in the UK Hi Top Chukka Boot in Polo Snuff Suede – $213 FINAL…ish*. Totally worth the investment. One of the most comfortable pairs of shoes (athletic, dress, or otherwise) I’ve ever put on my feet. Super springy. *Full disclosure, I’ve never ordered from Stuarts of London but their prices are hard to beat. But returns would be a huge pain since you’re on the hook for international return shipping. Yet a size 9.5 UK fits my normally 10.5 D US perfectly. If you’d prefer to go direct through Sanders, they run about $230 there… with an additional $50ish outbound international shipping charge. Returns there would also be expensive since you’re responsible for international shipping on the rebound. A full in person review can be found here.

The Sunglasses: Ray-Ban RB4175 Oversized Clubmaster – $163. This pair of sunglasses from Ray Ban lean on their original clubmaster, but look more modern thanks to a sleeker frame and a larger overall size. These are a great option for guys with medium to larger faces who dwarf the smaller leaning original clubmaster. If you don’t want to pay full retail, Jomashop claims to have some (yet they “ship in 1-2 weeks”?) for just under $100.

The Watch: Christopher Ward C65 Aquitaine GMT – $1525 + import duties. This thing sets a new, significantly high bar for the already hard to ignore evolution of the Christopher Ward Brand. Swiss made, GMT movement. Sapphire crystal and bezel. Vintage-y looking “old radium” lume. Quick release pins on the bracelet. Yes, the bracelet. So it makes for easy strap swap outs. Spendy in terms of the Dappered-style budget, yet oddly reasonable when compared to the big luxury watch brands. British in design, made in Switzerland. Be aware that you’ll get hit with import duties ($100ish for me last month/June ’22) since it’s north of $800. That stinks. But that’s the world/international orders at present. Sometimes the price can drop by $125 if they’re running a promo code.

The Belt: Made in the USA Tanner Goods Classic Belt – $115. A brand whose belts are one of our man Adam’s favorites. He’s our resident promoter of “buy less buy better”, and you’d be hard pressed to not feel a major difference between this Tanner Goods belt and something mass produced. A belt to buy and wear for decades.

The Socks: Taylor Stitch Made in Italy Merino Blend Socks in Olive – $22.50 FINAL. The rare item that’s got such a fair price to quality ratio that it shows up in both the cheap and the splurge version. Medium weight = great cushioning. Still breathes and wicks and keeps your feet as comfortable as possible in warm weather. Machine wash and dry helps too.

Want more of these Chinos/Chukkas/Polos outfits? Head here for the archive. We’ll be rebooting this series as the warm weather rolls on with currently available items. But this is the archive if you want it.