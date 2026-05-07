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Spier’s Anniversary Sale, Brooks Brothers Shirts Deal, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

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Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

Brooks Brothers: 2 Dress or Sport Shirts for $149

Solid discount and you don’t have to buy three or four shirts this time. Works on their flagship Non-Iron Supima and Explorer collection lines. Full review of both the Stretch Supima and Explorer Non-Irons can be found here.

 

Spier & Mackay: 10% –  20% off select (clothes picks)

Spier doesn’t do big or perpetual discounts. So when something like their Anniversary Sale rolls around, it’s worth paying attention to. It’s still a “Select items” event, but the selection is larger than normal. So if you’re a fan or think you might become one, it’s worth a look.

 

Spier & Mackay: 10% – 20% off select (shoe picks)

And some shoes & boots. Because Spier is surprisingly great at the footwear game.

 

GAP: 50% off select classic casual styles

Sometimes it doesn’t have to be that complicated. Get your fit right, and even something as basic as a t-shirt and chinos combo can look great. Select styles and select colors are getting the 50% off, but it’s most of the normal/foundation colors.

 

Amazon: 25% off select Kiehl’s “summer haul” event

Sure, grocery store body and face wash may cost less. But it also might smell funny, not work as good… and you’d have to actually go to the grocery store (and burn gas getting there?) Not so with this Amazon deal on select Kiehl’s stuff.

 

Also worth a mention:

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