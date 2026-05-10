Steal Alert: Banana Republic Factory: 58% – 64% off most 48-hour sale

This feels like a Memorial Day weekend preview. It might even be, in spots, better than that upcoming sale, if they do a flat 60% off over Memorial Day weekend. Don’t be surprised if it shakes down like that, with 60% off during the upcoming “unofficial start of summer” weekend, and here/now with lots of items being 64% off or more.

BR Factory can be tough to get a handle on when it comes to their prices. Knowing what’s a good deal and what’s not isn’t the easiest, as they’re seemingly always 30% or 40% off with additional stacking deals too. But these quick flash-deals, where much of their site is 40%-50% off + an additional 40% off the sale price (64% off MSRP), these are the sales that aren’t just good… they’re great. Which is precisely why it ends Monday night. Off we go with the picks.

BR Factory’s stretch cotton chinos. 97% cotton, 3% spandex. All the colors you’d expect. Even has the patch on the backside just like mainline BR chinos. NOTE: Not sure why there are two prices, but the slim or athletic fits are 64% off. Slim-Straights are “just” 58% off.

Four colors. 52% linen, 48% polyester. Says these are “machine wash gentle,” so be prepared to lay-flat-to-dry instead of tumble dry. Not totally sure on that, but could be a possibility.

Golden age of Hollywood cool… on a budget. 8 colors. Some have tipped/piped collars, others are solid all around. 100% cotton, so a laundromat washer/dryer set to nuclear could really mess them up. Go gentle on these things in the laundry, and try to keep expectations in line with the price point.

A summery suit in a color that’s not khaki, super pale gray, or baby blue. Something easier on the eyes, but still interesting. Mid blue with a tonal glen plaid pattern. 55% linen flax, 30% polyester, 15% rayon. Jacket is unlined in the back. Sidenote: This is a perfect example of BR Factory pricing. “Comparable value” is $530, but there’s no way that’s a $500+ suit. Yet when it’s half off PLUS an additional 40% off (70% off total)… and it comes in at under $160? There’s real potential there.

Also shown at the very top of the post. Same deal as the blue glen plaid, only in a SPECTRE-desert-y khaki, and made in a slightly different fabric blend: 53% European linen (flax), 23% cotton, 22% lyocell, 2% elastane spandex. Just like the blue glen plaid, the jacket here could also excel as a stand-alone sportcoat.

That’s how you do a full button front “polo” without looking like you’re going bowling or to a swing-dance class.

Shorts are one of those items that a lot of us cut costs on. Because… they’re shorts. BR Factory to the rescue. 55% linen, 45% cotton. E-waist with drawstrings. For when it’s too hot to care… yet we still do.

And the standard stretch cotton chino shorts we all know.

Three solids including a deep blue chambray (which technically probably shouldn’t be called a solid). Three patterns as well. A heck of a lot cheaper than the Bonobos Riviera.

Slim fit, a blend of linen and cotton, and long sleeves to cover up from the sun. Lots of color options.

“Premium wash”? Absolutely no clue what makes these “premium wash” t-shirts. Looks like standard, tried-and-true, 60/40 cotton poly tees. But that’s not a bad thing. And they sure have lots of colors.

For when you just want a (cheap) dress shirt. No neck and sleeve sizing though. Alpha sizes from XS – XXL only. Do be aware that there’s a little internal contrast piping around one seam at the collar. Some guys like a little extra detail like that, some hate it, some won’t care.

Size shown: 32×32 on 5’10″/180.

New washes for Spring. Lighter blues, gray, and even “ecru” off white (slim fit only so far on the ecru). These Traveler Jeans from BR Factory are surprisingly great for the asking price. They’re super comfortable with lots of stretch. 56% cotton, 25% viscose rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex. A real favorite.

Also shown at the very top of the post. Textured knit delivers “stripes” while still remaining subtle. 100% cotton.

No personal experience with these, so can’t speak to whether the lighter/leaning-white colors are translucent, but if you stick to the gray and “palm” shown above, that shouldn’t be an issue. 55% linen / 45% cotton.

True outerwear. Nylon shell. Pocket on the right sleeve which is a signature of the bomber style.

For when it gets real hot, and a little pucker/increased air flow would be greatly appreciated. Button down collar keeps the points from curling and flying away.

Never a bad time for cheap merino. 100% merino wool. They do claim to be washable, although many of us find the risk of washing inexpensive “washable” merino sweaters too risky. Just take them to the dry cleaner on occasion.

Shown above: Size 32×32 athletic fit on 5’10″/180. Color is “brown heather.”

Really, really good for the price. Soft, stretch-infused, versatile five-pocket-style pants. When you want to wear jeans but don’t want to wear jeans and don’t want to wear chinos/khakis either. They do seem to shrink up a little in the wash.

OCBDs (oxford cloth button downs) are one of the few shirt styles that look good as an “untucked” fit. The thicker feel and more casual drape of oxford cloth (compared to poplin or twill) keeps a lower ceiling on dressiness, while they still look smarter than a chambray or flannel.

If you want to wear an earth-tone summery suit but don’t want to do the standard khaki thing… try a brown linen like this. 55% linen, 43% cotton, 2% spandex fabric. Unlined jacket for breathability. Linen texture with just enough cotton to keep it from feeling wispy or papery.

The Up to 50% off + additional 40% off most event at BR Factory is set to expire Monday 5/11/26. Outbound shipping is $7.50 unless you’re one of their higher tiered rewards members. Returns are free, although those outbound shipping charges are non refundable.