Amazon Prime Day 2022 Picks for Men

All is not rosy at “The Everything Store.”

For the first time since 2015, Amazon reported a net loss in the first quarter of 2022. Expenses shot up. A bet on an electric vehicle maker is wobbling. And Bezos exited the CEO chair, leaving his replacement with a bit of a mess on his hands.

And then there’s the competition, who have all but invaded what was once exclusive Amazon real estate on the calendar, turning this entire week into a sort-of “Black Friday in July” across the retail industry.

It’s leading some of us to ask:

Could Amazon and their Prime Day really be facing a slow death, perpetuated by a thousand competitors’ coupon cuts?

(*looks inside Amazon HQ*)… It’s starting to smell a little like Sears in there. But more on that next week.

You need a prime subscription (or a free trial) to take advantage of the deals. It’s $139 annually or $7.49 a month for students. Two day shipping + free returns from Amazon is still a very big perk for some. And while Amazon continues to make their own house-brands for men’s style, they also carry plenty of watches, shoes, and other basic clothes/accessories guys with a good sense of style may take a shine to.

Ready? Let’s get to the picks. It gets random. That’s Amazon for you.

Limit one per customer. So that’s a “free” $12.50 to spend later on. Tap the button they provide, (or use the code EGCPRIME22 at checkout) add $50 or more amazon gift cards to your cart, and you’ll then receive a $12.50 promotional credit to your account “within two days of your qualifying Amazon.com eGift Card purchase”. If you’re a frequent shopper at Uncle Jeff’s Internet Emporium… it’s not a bad idea to grab one.

That’s an absolute stunner of a price. Three-hand 21-jewel automatic movement with a 42 hour power reserve. Red center track on the dial displaying 24H time. Green leather dial. Good lume. It’s a heck of an example of a military field-stye watch. Just 30m water resistance, but that’s not uncommon for field watches. It’s not a diver.

The chair, which gets a lot of exposure on the website you’re reading right now. That’s a hell of a price. Usually $800 – $100 and often out of stock. If you want a piece of furniture with presence, this will do it. You’ll want to condition it with some Chamberlain’s once it shows up, and every now and then to keep it looking and feeling good. A serious investment, but noticeably more affordable than other leather chesterfields out there. Sold and shipped by Amazon. It’s made by one of their own in-house brands. A 3rd party delivery company will set up delivery with you once it lands locally. It’s fun. And comfortable. And looks great. People love it.

Some guys are willing to spend big on shorts (looking at you, Bonobos). Others are just like… they’re shorts. c’mon. These are for the latter. 100% cotton.

Slim fits here instead of classic. A few patterns. Sizes seem more scattered with the slims compared to the classic fits.

This is the official watch of Prime day, right? Usually around $85 and now down to $55.52 for Prime Day. Good feel and solid, 200m water resistance too. Automatic movement. Exhibition case back. Also looks great on a NATO, rubber, or leather strap. The only trouble with this thing is the engraved INVICTA on the 9 o’clock side. It’s too much. But we all have to make compromises in life. And if you’re a DIY-er, you can always try to take it off yourself. Head here for an in person from our Dual Time two watch series.

Prefer quartz? They’ve got a quartz option also on sale for Prime Day. That one is just $35.

Do your undercarriage a favor and ditch the cotton briefs, boxer briefs, or boxers, and make the switch to tech-wear or merino. These boxerjocks from Under Armour come in their famous breathable, wicking tech fabric. Swamp arse is a terrible condition. These are one of the best tools to prevent it.

A heck of a lot less than a Bonobos Riviera. From Amazon’s house-brand, casual menswear line “Goodthreads.”

Back down to $40, and yes, it’s shown above on an aftermarket strap. Full review here. The G.O.A.T. cheap diver. And the way it looks, feels, and wears is a testament to just how close the margins can be (not always but can be) between the feel and function of a basic consumer good, and the feel and function of a high end luxury product. No it’s not a Rolex or Omega. But when you compare what you get vs the price points? And the vast, almost galactic distance between those two ends of the spectrum? C’mon.

The pull-on/drawstring short trend, executed by Amazon’s Goodthreads. 97% cotton/3% spandex.

Amazon is so random. Most of their 3rd party fashion/style stuff is absolute trash. The brands their buyers pick are often awful. Yet here we have one of Billy Reid’s most popular pieces. It’s like a luxury hoodie… minus the hood. Shawl collar, soft 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester quilted fabric, and rectangular suede elbow patches.

For those days when the Billy Reid shawl collar just seems a little too “nice.” A timeless, functional basic. Pro-tip: When you throw this in the wash, zip it 90% of the way up and turn the thing inside out. I’ve broken countless track jacket zipper pulls in the washer/dryer. adidas seems to use zippers that are at least somewhat sturdier than most, but turning it inside out will help protect the metal pull from getting smashed into the side walls over and over and over again during the cycle.

Simple, cheap, and versatile. The model that basically re-launched Timex as a more fashionable brand some 15 years ago. 38mm dial diameter with a 20mm strap width. Know that the Weekender models are infamous for making a louder than average “TICK” sound with each snap of their seconds hand. It drives some people absolutely bonkers. But if you’re good with that, then it’s a cheap (very cheap) winner. The Timex Weekender is light, fun, and does its one job well: It tells the time.

As basic as it gets. Pocket or no pocket, up to you. Basic colors.

Good. Very good. Super breathable. Stretch is incredible. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10” / 195. So consider sizing down if you’re in between sizes. Tough to top for fifteen bucks. Just wish they made solids. Currently all options are heathered/marled looking.

Because nothing says Prime Day like picking up an eleven hundred dollar leather sofa. No experience with this Amazon exclusive furniture brand “Rivet”… but it looks like the mid-century modern brother of Stone & Beam. Which is where that chesterfield leather chair is from.

This is surprisingly great and a (welcome) repeat of a deal from last year. Especially on the dumbbells. If during the pandemic you fell out of love with your big box gym, now’s a great time to build a gym that’s always. right. there. A home gym. And you don’t need nearly as much as you think. So why workout anyway? The answer might not be as clear as many like to think it is.

For when you’re done with those dumbbells. Been using this stuff for years. I know. How very “bro.” But it’s vegan! So it’s a little less bro? Plant-based-bro? The price on this stuff has skyrocketed in the last couple of years. Haven’t seen sub $60 for the big tub in ages.

Amazon is a big haystack. Prime Day = trying to find the needles. It’s challenging. Got a tip on something that’s a Prime Day deal? Send those in to joe@dappered.com. Amazon’s Prime “day” ends Wednesday, 7/13/22.