Steal Alert: Target 50% off Select Men’s Clothes

Good grief $3 t-shirts.

Target recently admitted that they are way, way, way overstocked. They blew it in terms of ordering, and they’ve now flipped the switch on their solution to that warehousing problem.

That’s good news for fans of the Tar-Zhay brands Goodfellow & Co (classic style) & All in Motion (athletic wear).

Not seeing many exclusions on the Goodfellow stuff. All in Motion seems to be just about “all in” too.

Full in-person look at a lot of the Goodfellow goods can be found in Ryan’s round up over here.

He (Ryan, who among other things is our Tar-Zhay expert) really likes those All in Motion Performance tees:

“$6 for these is an absolute steal. Slowly replacing all my crewnecks with these. They don’t “look” like performance wear, they look like tees. But crazy soft and comfortable with the flat seams.”

The All in Motion performance tee. Doesn’t look “tech-y”. Looks like a tee.

92% Recycled Poly / 8% Spandex

A reminder about expectations. As much as we love us some Target around here, it’s still Target. There’s a weird reverse-expectations paradox/dynamic that happens when stuff like this hits blowout level. For some, expectations RISE when things drop to (almost) giveaway prices. (See people fight over a free t-shirt thrown into a crowd at a sporting event.) As much as those golf pants look like they could be an amazing alternative to the Lululemon ABC… they’re probably not gonna fit or feel the same.

And the same goes for the rest. Right?

Still though. Crazy.

That’s all.

Carry on.

The “Everyday shorts.” Was $15, now $7.50.

Lots of colors. 8-inch inseam.