Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 50% off Old Navy, Huckberry 30% off select alternative Prime deals, & More

Editor’s Note: Hold on to your butts. The next few days could get wild. It’s Retail Rock-fight Week™ (not an actual trademark. yet.) Between manic supply chains unclogging & creating scattered stock gluts, consumer discretionary spending tightening up due to inflation (especially on necessities), and a couple of major annual sales (Amazon Prime Day + Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale), things could get nuts. But remember. There are a zillion reasons to keep your wallet in your pocket, and just because something is on sale, doesn’t make it a good deal.

 

Huckberry: 30% off select Alternative Prime Day Top 10 Deals

Huckberry menswear

So it’s “just” ten products, but Huckberry doesn’t do significant discounts like this, unless something hits their sale section. Which it can take forever for a product to do, and the Naglev Combat WP (aka the boots made with kevlar) and the Proof Rover pants are so popular that if/when they ever do get to the sale section, sizes will almost certainly be picked over. And one warning about those Naglev Boots. People love them, but they show up snug. They take some breaking in. But once they do, you’re good to go.

 

Old Navy: 50% off (no code required)

Old Navy menswear

And here’s Old Navy throwing their hat in the ring to get ahead of the Prime Day stuff. Half off is, if memory serves, what they usually do for Black Friday. Usually those Ultimate Built-In-Flex Chinos are excluded. Not this time.

 

Nordstrom: Anniversary Sale goes public FRIDAY (7/15)

Spendy stuff. Inexpensive stuff. Trendy stuff. Timeless stuff. SIXTEEN DOLLAR SHOE TREES which are also made in the USA and ship and return for free. Starts Friday. Already underway for select higher-spend customers/cardmembers.

 

BONUS  Lorier: Tonneau Case “Zephyr” Automatic coming in Oct. – $499

Lorier: Tonneau Case "Zephyr" Automatic

Great Googly Moogly. Lorier, they of the classy and retro inspired Neptune and Falcon (with new updates just released) are working on a dress watch inspired by the Art Deco period of the early 20th century. Powered by Miyota’s 9029 movement. Release should happen sometime in October.

 

BONUS II  Madewell: Secret Stock Sale + additional 30% off w/ CLASSIFIED

Madewell menswear

Still under the J. Crew umbrella (I think?) and a brand that’s focused on basics like jeans and tees. Some people love them. Some people (my hand is raised) just haven’t ever had the opportunity to try them yet.

 

BONUS III  Spier & Mackay: Up to 40% off Summer Sale

Spier and Mackay menswear

Good but not great due to limited stock and sizes. Picks above had at least a decent size selection left at post time. According to the email Spier sent out to their database, they’re already getting ready for fall. (Which is peak Spier-Style season. Last year was really impressive). So that means they gotta move some inventory. Those cotton-linen blend trousers with the side-tabs are all kinds of right. Ditching a leather belt in the sweltering heat and humidity of summer is a great call. Lots of colors. Two fits. Would look just as good with a nice polo as it would with a sharp white dress shirt and tailored sportcoat.

 

Also worth a mention…

  • Target: Their “Deal Days” promotion (to compete with Prime Day tomorrow) is underway. Will do a deep dive and update as events require.
  • Nike: Up to 60% off Nike’s “ultimate sale” + extra 20% off select for members w/ READY20
  • Brooks Brothers: Their semi-annual sale is underway. Discounts are scattered across their site/inventory. Some stuff is on sale, while some stuff is very much not.
  • J. Crew: Extra 50% – 60% off FINAL sale items w/ BIGSALE
  • END: Extra 15% off their Summer Sale
  • FormFunctionForm: 30% off w/ TenFFFingYears . Celebrating a decade of business. That’s incredible. Also, that’s as big a discount as they’ve ever done. Runs through Sunday 7/16. Note: Shawn the owner/head-man is on vacation, so give them a little extra time to fulfill the orders.

