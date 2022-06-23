Steal Alert: Rhone Delta Pique Polos 20% off 3 packs, 15% off 2 packs

Note: Normally Rhone’s Delta Pique polos are $88 at full price. Which they’ve been stuck at for months. Works out to $70.33 a piece if you buy three, and $75 a piece if you buy two.

Bloody hell they’re great.

Bloody hell they’re expensive.

One upon a time Rhone always gave you a discount if you bought their Delta Pique Polos in bulk (usually a 3 pack). But when demand soared and supply dwindled, *poof* went those bundle deals. They could barely keep the things in stock, so pushing them with a promo wasn’t in their best interest.

Well they’re back to throwing us a bit of a bone. But just through tomorrow, Friday June 24th.

Just some of the colors. Some Magnum worthy patterns too.

And YES you can buy multiples of the same color.

Want to buy three black or two navy? Go for it.

They’re excellent. Breathable, wicking tech Polyester/Lyocell/Spandex “Delta” Pique material that’s lightweight but strong. Hidden, under the points, button down feature that really does a great job keeping the collar looking good all day and in all conditions. Raglan style sleeves & stretch infused fabric for ease of movement. Athletic fit that’s accommodating but not bulky or boxy. Machine wash, but like many other polos these days, the tag says to lay flat to dry.

The hidden button down collar feature. So key.

Especially if you’re a bit of a control freak/hate unpredictable collars. (Me too.)

I HAVE accidentally thrown these things in the dryer once or twice, but so far, no damage or shrinkage. Yet laying flat to dry for these is super easy. 100% tech fabric (not a cotton tech blend) means they dry SUPER fast, and almost totally wrinkle free as long as you get them down flat. The one draw back is the logo three/overlapping Xs on the right shoulder. It’s noticeable on some colors due to the contrasting thread they use. Could be a deal breaker for some.

Size shown is a medium on 5’10″/190

Also worth noting are their versatility and durability. They look great dressed up, and won’t look out of place dressed down. And for me, they’ve held up incredibly well over time. I’ve beaten the sneeze outta mine time and time again, sweated buckets in them on long, brutally hot days, and they keep coming back for more without looking shop-worn or holding onto funk. Note that I’m a proponent of putting a little white vinegar in your laundry loads, along with the usual detergent. It helps eliminate any funk from tech wear, workout-wear, etc.

Looks great with a suit. Looks great with chinos and chukkas.

Looks great with shorts and sneakers.

Now, even with the discount, $70 – $75 for a polo isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Understood. If these are still too spendy for you and you’re in the market for some new polos, head over to our annual Polopalooza round up for some cheaper options. Although you’ll see the Rhone Deltas in there too. They won best in show for the “spendy” category.

That’s all.

Carry on.