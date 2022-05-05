Huckberry: Extra 15% off Sale Items Event

In regards to codes, sales, and promos, it has been an unusually quiet almost-first-half of the year for the retail industry.

So to have Huckberry, who usually plays it pretty close to their outdoorsy vest, drop an extra 15% off on top of a pretty stacked sale section… that’s big news.

Code hbsale15 should apply to any and everything in their sale section. Extra 15% off expires this Sunday, 5/8. Yes there’s some out-of-season picks below. But Huckberry carries lots of gear and brands that just won’t go on sale all that often. So if you dig said item (like say, Hestra gloves), now’s not a bad time to get it with some savings. Even if it has to sit on the shelf for a bit.

NOTE: As this is the very, very, very end of the “season,” there’s an unusually large amount of Final Sale stuff in the Huckberry Sale section. Far from all of it. But those items that are tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. So know that.

From their ultra-lightweight quilted line. Still shipping and returning for free at post time, aside from the vest because that one is now priced under the $98 free shipping threshold.

They’re excellent gloves. Midweight insulation that’s warm-enough for most environments and after a little wear breaks in perfectly to move with ease. The “Cork” Huckberry exclusive color comes with a smart-phone/touchscreen compatible index finger. Other options don’t have that, but still are made out of Elk Leather and are fleece lined. Ships and returns for free. Which is excellent. Because gloves have to fit just-so. (Hence the “fits like a” cliche).

Well that’s rad. Comes with an in-line dimmer too.

For those that like their upgraded sweats. USA made once again. Midweight french terry fabric. Chest pocket keeps things interesting… y’know, for a sweatshirt. Sizes are scattered on these.

Now more than 60% off with the hbsale15 code. As close as you’ll affordably get (yet can still expect quality) to the jacket Bond wore in Spectre. It’s a sweater, it’s a jacket, it’s both. Makes for a terrific extra layer on a cool spring morning or unusually cold summer evening. 90/10 duck down insulated torso with a medium thickness 50% wool, 30% nylon, 20% acrylic sleeves and collar combo. Tight knit on the wool parts too. Not sloppy or forgotten, and not wimpy on weight. But not overly squishy or thick either. Just right. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/180. Final sale, so no returns.

Featured in more than a couple of style scenarios. Ghost Nopal w/ Bottle Green Lens. Five barrel hinges. Huckberry tree on the ear piece. 53mm.

Same overall concept, slightly different and smaller frame. 52mm on these.

Spring often means outdoor clean up. Which means mucking about in, uh, the muck. That’s why they call it that. Lacing up/untying boots when you’re coming in and out of the house during said cleanup is a real pain in the backside. A chelsea-like pull-on chore boot is the solution. Lace free is the way to be while tackling the Never-Ending-Chore-y! Also available in black.

From the Kelly Slater backed, sustainability focused, adventure-wear brand. Looks like it’d be a perfect, retro-inspired jacket for a long weekend at the lake or shore. Or, just around town.

A nifty little gadget to help purify the air, create soothing background noise, diffuse essential oil if you like (yes really), and even provide a little light. And it’s rechargeable and portable. Something like this might be appreciated for the early to bed/early to rise crowd, as now the days are really starting to lengthen, and getting to bed on time seems like more of a chore.

DANG IT. Final sale shoes, especially slip-ons, are a tough ask. Sure they have the rawhide laces, but they’re still boat shoes.

SIZE MEDIUM ONLY. Style Lords have mercy, there’s a major discount on the waxed trucker AND it’s the wool lined one? This is not a spring jacket. Gonna be way too warm. But yeah. If you’ve had your eye on it… and it even ships and returns for free, at post time.

On sale luxury. 70″ x 50″. 100% cashmere.

Final sale, so no returns on this stuff. More “cozy” than technical, but still really really nice. And not gross feeling like some cheap cotton/poly fleece stuff. Breathable and super flexible/stretchy. 44% nylon, 28% rayon, 15% polyester, 10% viscose, and 6% spandex. A size medium in the joggers fits my 5’10″/185lb frame (with some thunder-thigh tendencies) just fine.

Something to tip a free shipping threshold? I find stashing a bandana in the center console of your car (if you have a car) comes in handy more often than you’d think. Mopping up spilled coffee, wiping hands after you somehow got something sticky on them at the gas pump, impromptu sweat band when you’re helping a friend moving stumps… robbing a train… etc.

Two quarter “snaps” for the price of one. Sorta. It’s just one. Gray on one side… darker gray on the other.

The higher end sunglasses industry is starting to wake up to the fact that some of their nose pads (or lack thereof) are atrocious. These come with soft, grippy, silicone nose pads and ear piece inserts for a secure fit. The problem is what happens when you try something like this, you’ll probably never go back to your other sunglasses that don’t have similar details. Seriously. After I made the switch to Rokas (different brand, same concept) I couldn’t wear my foldable Persols anymore. Lucky for my neighbor though. He got them.

More Hestras, only these are decidedly less in cost, and less in bulk. Wool tops, deerskin palms, lightly insulated, and lined with wool. Not mega insulated. Rated to -5 celsius. That’s “just” 23 fahrenheit. Not driving gloves, but not the bigger/thicker “Utsjo” either.

Proof’s stealth down is certified by the Responsible Down Standard, it’s nice and lightweight and easy to move in, doesn’t over-cook you, and the water resistant finish to the exterior does a nice job keeping you dry in light precipitation. Big fan of this “bronze grey” color shown above. Ships and returns for free. I’ve got the vest version in dark navy and have worn the crapahoola out of it.

Oh. Well. Some of us could use another vest. It’s still cold in the garage for those early AM workouts and all that.

Scent base is “Redwood & Leather.” That should work. Better than “dog farts and cat food“… which is sometimes what the Dappered home offices can succumb to. There are only so many windows to open.

Is it chunky waffle crew season? Absolutely not. Is that fact also why this UK made, 100% merino wool sweater is on sale? Yes absolutely/that’s a fact. And the Brits know a thing or two about sweater season. Free shipping kicks in at $98, so, this won’t trip this threshold on its own. Just know that. But it is returnable at post time. Not final sale yet.

Still some spring weather left for some of us, before the hot-hot-heat of summer smacks us around for a few months. Prices are all over the place depending on what color you’re after. But this is how one nails the “upscale rugged” thing. And plenty functional too. Quilted primaloft interior with a British Millerain waxed canvas exterior. Inside media drop in pocket for your smartphone.

The vest version of the aforementioned quilted shirt jackets. Quilted Primaloft interior, Millerain waxed exterior, etc. Probably too warm, even in a vest template, for most parts of the (populated) Northern Hemisphere at present. That said, here are some quick in person thoughts from Reader Roy G.: “Just a shout out to this vest. Needs one more internal pocket but other than that, a great layer. Color is deep brown green… kinda unique and interesting. Love that it has snaps and not a zipper.”

A rare final sale item. Huckberry doesn’t usually tag an item with a no-return/no-exchanges “final sale label” all that often. So this must be very much the end of the road for these. Water resistant. Side zip vent. Responsible down standard fill.

Still waiting on the restock of the classic fit ABC and Commission pants in 30″. A rare sale on a couple colors of Lululemon’s immensely popular ABC joggers. Made from their lightweight, comfortable, Warpstreme fabric. ABC (anti-ball-crushing) design keeps things in place without smashing your bits to bits.

Has been closer to $400 for months now, even with them sitting in the sale section. Small print says these are UK sized? So “Order one whole size smaller than your normal US shoe size.”

Very much NOT a jacket for may. But again, that’s why it’s marked down so much. Heritage field looks and function with all the trimmings. British Millerain canvas waxed with weather-resistant coconut wax. UK Moon Mills flannel lined. Rear game pocket lined in corduroy (for stuff like, I dunno, a newspaper, some gloves… a pheasant?) A bit more of a straight fit. Ships and returns for free though, so maybe order two sizes if you’re seriously considering. Your normal, and one size down, then send back the one that doesn’t fit the best? Full review here.

Sizes are scattered on these. Made in Maine. Vibram mini-lug sole. Resoleable. Unique. Ships and returns for free.

Classic Americana workwear that’s, wait for it, actually made in the USA. Not bad for under two bills. Makes a guy look forward to apple picking and It’s the Great Pumpkin and… sheesh we’ve got a long summer ahead, don’t we.

These things were gone. Kaput. Impossible to get one’s hands on to hang on one’s wall. And now they’re over $100 off. Beats me. Significant size. Not gigantic/enormous, but can fill up some wall space. 44.1” x 30.9” / 112 cm x 78.5 cm.

Just 8.5, 10, and 11 left at post time. Rhodes is one of those Huckberry in-house brands that has been a roaring success. From their Caliber collection, these are made in the shoe & boot powerhouse of Leon Mexico. They’re Blake Welted, and the lightweight soles are built for comfort and cushion. Big fan of their chelseas from this Caliber line (which aren’t on sale, drat).

Not part of this sale, but very much on sale: PROOF Rover Pants – $93.98 ($118)

So the Extra 15% off doesn’t apply here, but it IS a rare sale on a Huckberry bestseller. Seven colors and slim or straight fit to choose from. Part hard wearing canvas pant, part easy moving “adventure” pant. Made with something called Sorbtek, which helps regulate temperature and wick moisture. 73% cotton, 25% Sorbtek, 2% lycra is the blend. Gusseted crotch for ease of movement. Garment dyed for that worn in but not worn out look. No personal experience, but people sure do seem to like them. A lot. Even at the price point. One of the most popular things Huckberry sells. Even at 73% cotton, if these turn out to be the Mr. Rugged version of Lululemon’s ABC and Commission pants (which are pure tech with zero cotton), then some of us are in major trouble.

The Extra 15% off Huckberry sale items code hbsale15 expires this Sunday, May 8th.