Steal Alert: 50% off Old Navy (Ultimate Flex Chinos, $10 tech polos, etc.)

Full disclosure: I 100% wrote this off/ignored it because I figured their bestsellers would almost universally be excluded. IE their ultimate built-in flex chinos, new arrivals, etc. Those are usually excluded from sales, and have been excluded the last few months. Probably something to do with stock shortages, supply chains, etc.

Whoops. I was wrong. Very wrong.

Here’s a quick, steal-alert worthy Old Navy top three which need to be mentioned. Even for those that usually keep to the Banana Republic/J. Crew price tier. Don’t sleep on these:

The aforementioned bestselling, foundation pair of chinos from Old Navy. Very much usually excluded. 61% cotton, 37% polyester, 2% spandex. 4.75/5 stars after 1000+ reviews. If you’re on a budget, and want some pants that are causal but not too casual, then these are worth a shot. Wear them with classic court sneakers and a t-shirt. Iron ’em up and wear them with an OCBD and unstructured blazer. Should be good to go in many situations.

Ten bucks, and it’s making a case for best-in-show for this year’s upcoming polopalooza. It’s a basic, yes. Very basic. Nothing earth-moving in the design or details. But it’s so dang well executed. And the price is now stupid cheap. Lightweight, breathable, moves great. All poly tech fabric that somehow doesn’t feel crinkly or plastic-y or junky. No buttons on the collar, so it might suffer from some curl or flopping as the day rolls on, but geeze are these things excellent for the price. Big thanks to Nirmal P. for the tip on these. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/180lbs.

Virtually identical if not totally identical to last year’s Old Navy “Shade” tech shorts. Just got three pairs for myself. Better than the much-loved J. Crew tech short. There, I said it. At a fraction of the price too. Only draw backs are they run a little big (I wear a size 31 waist in these, and usually a 32 in everything else), and they’re a little… slippery. Not noticeable when wearing, but they make folding/sorting laundry a weirdly difficult task when they’re sliding around. I know. Weird.

So what the h-e-double-hockey-sticks is going on? After a relatively quiet start to the year, the calendar flipped to April and everyone (and I mean everyone) was like “f-it, let’s throw a serious sale.”

No code needed, deal expires tomorrow, Monday 4/4.

And speaking of tomorrow, Dappered might take a day off or two. The last week has been bonkers.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Enjoy your Sunday.