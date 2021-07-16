Dappered

Steal Alert: J. Crew’s Tech Shorts are down to $25 ($69.50)

By |

Select Colors J. Crew Tech Short in 9″ or 10.5″ inseam – $24.99 w/ SALEONSALE ($69.50)

Super lightweight. Breathable. No scrunchy elastic waistband. Yes, they “swish swish” because they’re all synthetic, but you wear them once and you’ll be hard pressed to go back to standard cotton shorts in severe heat and humidity. And now they’re down to $25.

Usually these things go for around $40 when 40% off. At least, that’s what I’ve paid for each of my four pairs. Now they’re twenty-five bucks with the SALEONSALE code… and at post time it doesn’t appear that the $25 options are final sale yet? Really? Is that true?

Select colors (above) are down to $25, in either 9″ or 10.5″ inseams.

Size shown up top is the 9″ inseam option. They might run a touch big. But just a touch.

Ships free if you sign into your J. Crew account. A reminder that returns are no longer free. That’ll cost you a $7.50 pre-paid return label.

Polo is a mega cheap $15 athletic fit Amazon Essentials tech polo. If you care.

If you absolutely cannot STAND the “Swish Swish” sound? Try Old Navy’s Go-Dry Shade StretchTech Shorts. Those don’t “swish swish”, and are down to $21 today at checkout, since they’re running a 30% off promo over there. Those are shockingly good for Old Navy.

That’s all. Carry on.

