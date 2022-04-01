Steal Alert: J. Crew 44% – 51% off Garment Dyed Slub Cotton Tees and Polos

J. Crew just launched a 30% off select full price Spring Sale event this AM, but the real steal is their Garment Dyed Slub Cotton Tees and Polos:

And they’re NOT final sale. Nope. Not final sale this time (although returns will cost you a $7.50 return label if you can’t get it/them back to a brick and mortar J. Crew store).

Those tees and polos are in a special, set-aside, greater discount section. And it’s a bit surprising, since they’re a best seller and one of those foundation items that J. Crew seems to have pricing power over. These tees have their fans. And those fans are dedicated.

Also helps that they come in a slim fit too. Classic fit also available, as is tall.

For a size reference: Here’s how a medium standard fits on 5’10″/190. Also available in slim fit.

Tons of colors.

Sale runs clear through Monday April 11th, but stock fluctuations being what they are, who knows if these will sell fast enough to cause dents in the bell curve Small/Medium/Large sizes.

As for the rest of the “event”? It’s 30% off select full price with the code SPRING. Lots of exclusions though. Tons of exclusions. Polos and tees don’t need a code. But the stuff that is up for the code is… underwhelming. I dunno guys. That canary is looking a little ill. So far (and it’s early) their new warm weather gear is trending towards blocky and boxy and somehow, someway, “achieving” an odd combination of simplistic yet strange.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Don’t fall for any pranks today.