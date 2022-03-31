Bonobos: 25% off Big Spring Event

Holy smokes, Bonobos is actually having a sale? EVERYONE! COME QUICK! IT’S A PANTS PARTY!!!

EXCLUSIONS:

Original Stretch Washed Chino, Stretch Washed Chino 2.0, Suits, & Tuxedos

BLAST! …Well, there’s quite a few notable inclusions, plus it’s their first real sale of 2022. Code BLOOMERS runs through this Sunday 4/3. So it’s a quick one. Just through this weekend and then that’s it. Everything should ship and return for free. Let’s get after it.

Woo-hoo! Their legendary, unconstructed and airy, perfect for year-round but extra-terrific for spring and summer Italian wool blazers are actually getting the 25% off. A cool hundred bucks off for one of if not the coolest blazer around. Barely-there construction with an airy, self-fabric (the hopsack stuff) butterfly-only lined back. Full review here. Sizes shown above are a 40R in the light gray on Joe who is 5’10″/190 in that shot. The medium gray is shown on James who’s 5’6″/135 and wearing a 36S.

Made from 50% pima cotton/50% Drytex acrylic which ends up feeling reminiscent of the Luxe Touch fabric from Banana Republic. Yet with these, you get that Drytex technology woven in too. Lots of colors. Slim or standard fits.

The famous Bonobos “Riviera” short sleeve shirt, in all of its laid-back glory, only cut in a 100% pima cotton, ultra soft t-shirt jersey fabric. I don’t know what brand was the first one to do this, but it was pretty smart.

And the original, in 99% cotton / 1% elastane woven fabric. Perhaps the short-sleeve button up that “brought back” short-sleeve button ups. Available in either standard fit, slim fit, or tailored (even slimmer than slim) fit. Lots of colors. Lots of patterns. Yes there are much, much cheaper alternatives. But the Bonobos fits and patterns are worth it for some guys. Some. Not all. Far from all. Some.

“Choggers.” Elastic waist, button closure, interior drawstring, but made from a stretch chino fabric (83% Cotton/15% Rayon/2% Elastane) with regular/non-elastic hems. Lots of colors.

Slim or standard fits. Same fabric as their polos. Super comfortable. The whole shirt feels well built, with a flattering athletic-leaning silhouette. Expensive for sure, but the fabric is a notch above the competition. The cotton is extremely soft – reminiscent of BR’s luxury touch polos, but even better. 50% Pima cotton and 50% “Drytex” fiber for moisture wicking.

In the post-pandemic (fingers crossed) world, it is weirdly hard to find a pair of wool dress pants. Blame Zoom. As spendy as these are, they’ve actually got a ton of things going for them. Fabric is an Italian 98% Wool, 2% Elastane stretch wool blend. They come in five (yes FIVE) different fits, a ton of different sizes, AND they’re sold in precise inseam lengths. So a lot of guys might just be able to get away without any sort of trip to the tailor. Nice, right? That and the free shipping and free returns makes for them quite possibly being an off-the-rack, no fuss no muss no pinning/cutting/altering pair of dress trousers.

SPENDY. But made in slim, athletic, and straight fits. Perfect for all you “handsome men with athletic thighs.” A lot of guys swear by these things, despite the high ticket price. They even won our Athletic Fit jeans round up. 94% cotton, 5% Polyester, 1% Elastane.

100% Italian cotton here. Knit, but leans more towards a sportcoat than a sweater. More than a couple colors to choose from. Highlighted in in the business casual but not boring style scenario. Classy but relaxed. Contemporary but not loud or flashy.

100% recycled poly golf pants with performance features. Perfect for taking a metal stick and whacking at tiny little ball with it and then getting in a goofy little vehicle and chasing after the little ball WHICH NEVER GOES WHERE YOU WANT IT TO and repeating that cycle of madness over and over again. While drinking. Probably. Would love to see the reaction on some aliens’ faces if they were to beam down from some spaceship onto a golf course. Like, c’mon. WTF is going on on this planet. Don’t know, but it can be fun!

All cotton, machine wash, but lay flat to dry. That’s not too uncommon for most cotton sweater polos, but most cotton sweater polos also don’t cost eighty bucks on sale. Could be a bridge too far for some of us. A heads up that some of the patterned options come with a “Johnny” style collar. No buttons on those.

And the long sleeve options. Size Shown above is a medium standard fit on Jason, who is 5’7″/175.

Well hello Mr. Fancy Pants (nsfw language). Just make sure your pants are, in fact, a little less fancy/toned down/sober. Because if you go full springtime colors head to toe, you’ll look like you’re the Easter Bunny’s understudy. Khaki Glen Plaid is all linen. Ice Blue = a linen cotton blend.

A “refined knit jogger..” Such a thing is possible, because these are super well reviewed, and our man Brandon D. really likes them too. 70% Rayon, 26% Nylon, 4% Spandex promises to be soft, stretchy, and yes… refined. Now available in eight, yes EIGHT colors.

Full marks to the fellas who have the onions to give these a go. Probably not happening for some of us in the thicker legs crowd. That seahorse pattern is pretty terrific.

An updated, stretchier version of their hugely popular travel jean. Size shown above on Jason (5’7″/175) is a 32×28 in Athletic Fit (color is sold out at post time). Full review here. His advice: consider sizing down one waist size.

The key to doing the dark monochrome thing in the warmer months is fabric choice. You’ll want to stick to ultra breathable techwear for pants and polos and shirts (if possible), and then keep it light and airy with either hopsack or linen sportcoats. And skip the lining on those jackets. This is a pretty darn good example of how to do it. If it’s bright, hot, and sunny (say, for a wedding outdoors) you’ll still want to go both light in color and weight (like this instead). But for evening affairs? The above blue on blue on blue look, topped by that already on sale navy plaid linen jacket is pretty darn perfect.

Noticeably dressier than their washed chinos, yet unlike the wool dress pants you can throw these in the wash. The best of both worlds for many an office-going worker-bee. “What would you say… you do here?” I look good, Bobs. I look damn good. Fresh fish?

The Bonobos 25% off code BLOOMERS runs through this Sunday 4/3.