What I Wore Today Working from Home: Brandon, Trial Attorney

Welcome to “What I Wore Today Working from Home.” AKA, WIWTWFH (pronounced: wee-WIT-wu-fuh). A series on, you guessed it, who wears what to work when working from home. Sometimes comfortable, sometimes dressed up (zoom calls!) but always in the right frame of mind. Would you like to be featured? See the bottom of this post for instructions.

About the Author: Brandon D. is a trial attorney for the government living in Houston, Texas. He’s a new dad (#girldad for those of you who do hashtags), which has made working from home that much more interesting for him, his wife, and their dog Charlie.

The Sweater: J. Crew Cotton Shawl Cardigan Sweater – Sold Out (but check out this waffle texture UK Made option from Huckberry (shown above), or this lambswool, non cable option from Goodthreads). When Knives Out hit theaters (remember those? Sigh.), people acted like they never saw a cable knit sweater before. Perhaps it had less to do with the sweater and more to do with the best Chris donning one. Regardless, sweaters with some texture, especially those of the cardigan variety, are quite useful in both the cold days of winter, and the over air conditioned days of the warmer months when indoors. Looks like a true cable knit shawl collar cardigan is hard to come by right now. January can be a tough time to source sweaters, being that retailers are already looking towards spring.

The Shirt: Lands’ End Men’s Tailored Fit Solid Supima Oxford Hyde Park Dress Shirt – $29.97 w/ FREEZE. Now that I’m in civil practice, trials are few and far between. And now that everything is virtual, I only need a tie on the rarest of occasions. But these OCBDs are quite good, look better sans tie, and since the Lands’ End tailored fit shirts are a bit more forgiving than most other brands, those of us who perhaps didn’t maintain the ideal diet amid the pandemic won’t need to size up while we get back on track at home.

The Pants: Bonobos Homestretch Joggers – $98. I’ve been looking for “professional” joggers for months. While I haven’t tried the expensive Lululemon options yet, I tried several other options, including one from Peak Velocity (I recommend) and another from Alo Yoga (I don’t). I picked these up when they were 40% off for Black Friday/Cyber Monday and I couldn’t be happier. By far the most comfortable pair I’ve tried on and they look great. But be careful with sizing as they (to me at least) run a touch big (i.e., if you’re at the 35 of the 35-37 XL range, order a Large – 33-35 – too).

The Socks: Puma Men’s No Show Sock – $9.99 (for eight pairs!). Any brand of athletic socks will do, but Costco is the greatest store on Earth even without the free samples, and socks like these are why.

The Shoes: Adidas Continental Vegan – $60.00. Prior to the WFH life, I rarely wore shoes or slippers around the house. Now? I have a pair of sneakers that I only wear indoors. It turns out that going barefoot for months on end is a great way to injure your feet. So invest in some comfortable sneakers, only wear them indoors, and thank me later. Looks like the Vegan is sold out. You can find the original here or here.

The Stapler: Red Swingline Stapler – $15.37. You know who hasn’t lost his stapler? Me! Maybe it’s because social distancing has kept Lumbergh from my home office?

