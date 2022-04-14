BR Core Temp Chinos Sale, Rhodes Caliber Boots Restock, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

A word on the “new” BR SPORT Core Temp Chinos: They’re the same fabric as the previous version. Only changes I can see on the pair I bought for myself are a new shank style closure instead of the old rubberized button, and now both back pockets have subtle, can’t-see-them-when-worn zippers. Other than that, it’s the same core temp we’ve all grown to love and wear the ever lovin’ heck out of.

The deal jumps to 40% off for cardmembers if they use the code BRCARD40 (and their GAP inc credit card) at checkout. 30% off might not seem like much historically for Banana Republic, but BR sales are few and far between these days. And even big sales like Friends and Family topped out at 40% off.

These boots are excellent. They can sometimes go on sale, but that was in the past pre inflation spike/supply chain disruption circle of hell. So who knows if they’ll be on sale anytime in the near future. Fingers crossed. Recraftable welt construction. Nice materials. Weirdly comfortable. Perfect for lying in the grass and staring at things.

Another mention, because sometimes when you post up $230 USA made sneakers, you figure a little balance is in order. You need to be logged into Target Circle, but that’s their rewards club which most Target Shoppers are already familiar with. If you’re not familiar with it, there are a few hoops to jump through. First you log in, then you have to click on the “save offer” button to apply the deal. So yeah, a bit goofy, but it should work at checkout. Meanwhile, it’s a “select” items sale, but quite a bit of their excellent-for-the-price Goodfellow brand is included (scroll down and you’ll see the items).

Because swamp-arse season will be here before you know it, and we all deserve better than cheap, crummy cotton underwear which’ll just hold onto moisture and feel awful as the day wears on. 88% polyester/12% elastane. 4-way stretch. Sweat wicking technology. Breaks down to $11.33 per pair.

A few more picks because for crap’s sake what a haystack. Yes there are needles in said haystack. But man. Lotta hay. Much hay. Again, all final sale so no returns on anything getting that extra 40% off. You’re stuck with it. Prices are as marked online.

Also worth a mention: