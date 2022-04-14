BR Core Temp Chinos Sale, Rhodes Caliber Boots Restock, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Banana Republic: 30% off select pants and polos w/ BRSPRING
- BR SPORT Slim Core Temp Chino – $70 ($100)
- Luxury-Touch Performance Polo – $38.50 ($55) size shown = medium on 5’10″/185
- Piped Luxury-Touch Performance Polo – $42 ($60) size shown = medium on 5’10″/185
- Slim Luxe Traveler Jeans in Slim Fit or Athletic Tapered – $91 ($130)
- Traveler Pant in Slim or Athletic Tapered – $70 ($100)
A word on the “new” BR SPORT Core Temp Chinos: They’re the same fabric as the previous version. Only changes I can see on the pair I bought for myself are a new shank style closure instead of the old rubberized button, and now both back pockets have subtle, can’t-see-them-when-worn zippers. Other than that, it’s the same core temp we’ve all grown to love and wear the ever lovin’ heck out of.
The deal jumps to 40% off for cardmembers if they use the code BRCARD40 (and their GAP inc credit card) at checkout. 30% off might not seem like much historically for Banana Republic, but BR sales are few and far between these days. And even big sales like Friends and Family topped out at 40% off.
Huckberry: Their Rhodes Caliber Chukkas and Chelseas are Back
These boots are excellent. They can sometimes go on sale, but that was in the past pre inflation spike/supply chain disruption circle of hell. So who knows if they’ll be on sale anytime in the near future. Fingers crossed. Recraftable welt construction. Nice materials. Weirdly comfortable. Perfect for lying in the grass and staring at things.
Target: 20% off select men’s shirts and pants/shorts w/ Target Circle
- Goodfellow & Co Slim Fit Cotton/Nylon/Spandex Tech Chino – $23.99 ($29.99) know that these have an interior drawstring. size shown above: 33×30 slim fit on 5’10” / 190. Review here.
- Goodfellow Slim Fit Chino Pants – $20.39 ($25.49)
- Goodfellow Athletic Fit Chino Pants – $20.39 ($25.49)
- Goodfellow Slim Fit Stretch Oxford Long Sleeve Button-Down – $19.99 ($24.99)
- Goodfellow Slim Fit Stretch Poplin Short Sleeve Button-Down – $15.99 ($19.99)
- Goodfellow Long Sleeve Henley – $11.99 ($14.99)
Another mention, because sometimes when you post up $230 USA made sneakers, you figure a little balance is in order. You need to be logged into Target Circle, but that’s their rewards club which most Target Shoppers are already familiar with. If you’re not familiar with it, there are a few hoops to jump through. First you log in, then you have to click on the “save offer” button to apply the deal. So yeah, a bit goofy, but it should work at checkout. Meanwhile, it’s a “select” items sale, but quite a bit of their excellent-for-the-price Goodfellow brand is included (scroll down and you’ll see the items).
Nike: Dri-FIT Ultra-Stretch Micro Boxer Briefs – $33.97 / 3-pack ($45)
Because swamp-arse season will be here before you know it, and we all deserve better than cheap, crummy cotton underwear which’ll just hold onto moisture and feel awful as the day wears on. 88% polyester/12% elastane. 4-way stretch. Sweat wicking technology. Breaks down to $11.33 per pair.
Nordy Rack: Extra 40% off FINAL SALE Clearance Items
- BOSS Hanry Stretch Wool Bomber Jacket – $148.78 FINAL ($495) Dressy wool bomber? Fancy.
- Nordstrom 100% Cashmere V-Neck Sweater – $34.78 FINAL ($148) seems like these fit a bit slouchy according to reviews?
- Nordstrom 71% polyamide, 29% elastane Tech Stretch Travel Sportcoat – $112.27 FINAL ($249.50)
- Billy Reid Waxed Cotton Hunting Vest – $119.38 FINAL ($398)
- Billy Reid Water Repellent Hunting Jacket – $149.38 FINAL ($498)
- Made in Italy Bruno Magli Canyon Leather Chelsea Boot – $98.97 FINAL ($475)
- Nike Super Rep Training Shoes – $44.98 FINAL ($100)
A few more picks because for crap’s sake what a haystack. Yes there are needles in said haystack. But man. Lotta hay. Much hay. Again, all final sale so no returns on anything getting that extra 40% off. You’re stuck with it. Prices are as marked online.
Also worth a mention:
- Allen Edmonds: Up to 40% off Anniversary Sale (exp. 4/25). Full picks here.
- L.L. Bean: 10% off w/ AFFAPR22 (exclusions apply)
- Old Navy: 30% off select, no code needed. 40% off for cardmembers w/ SPRING
- Huckberry: their 72-hour tee (priced synergistically at $72) has been restocked in all colors. Spendy, but meant to be worn three days without a wash and remain stink free. Great for those who travel light by necessity or desire.
- J. Crew: Extra 50% off select Final sale items w/ SHOPNOW