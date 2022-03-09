Style Scenario: Going Green for St. Patrick’s Day – Casual/Athleisure

About the Author: Ryan N. is a professional web developer for (and alum from) the University of Delaware, who keeps a close shave as to not be confused with his strongly-bearded twin brother. He plays guitar and drums, loves going to concerts again with his wife, and loves being a dad.

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. With pandemic restrictions easing and spring weather attempting to show itself, this year’s St. Patrick’s Day might be… exuberant. More so than normal. First we gave you Dressed Up, then Smart Casual. Today we take it casual. Sometimes, it’s fun to go all-out for your holiday wardrobe, but other times, you want to be more subtle with your nods to the occasion. With that in mind, here’s a way to more casually “go green” for St. Paddy’s without, y’know, blinding everyone’s eyes with a bright green slogan tee. (featured photo credit)

The Sweater: Amazon Essentials Men’s 100% Cotton Quarter-Zip Sweater – $30ish. The zip lets the next item on this list pop through. Not feeling the quarter-zip? Maybe this heavyweight-fabric, almost sweater-like (14-oz!) henley from Taylor Stitch would be more your style, still letting that green peek out from underneath.

The Tee: J.Crew Garment-Dyed Slub Cotton Crewneck Tee in Lamppost Green – $29.50. And this is where the subtlety comes in. Just because you’re being subtle doesn’t mean you’re not being intentional. This tee from Goodfellow fits the bill.

The Joggers: Banana Republic FACTORY Fleece Joggers – $29.99 ($59.99). Super soft and comfortable, so you can look dressed up without feeling like you’re dressed up. The “dressy” line has blurred, but that doesn’t mean it has to be erased. These are a great example of that.

The Sunglasses: Goodfellow & Co. Green Acetate Sunglasses – $30. A great offering from Target that works perfectly here. All of your green colors are slightly different, making the whole picture anything but boring and monochrome. Plus, these are cheap enough that if your day takes a turn towards some revelry, you won’t be too bummed if you lose them. Full review here.

The Watch: Orient Automatic Watch RA-AC0K04E10B Green/Orange Bezel Dive Watch – $230. I mean, is there a more St.-Patrick’s-Day-themed Watch out there? If so, I’d like to see it. Again, it’s fun when the color in your outfit, like the green face and green/orange bezel here, is subtle but intentional.

The Shoes: Nike Killshot OG in White/Green – $90. AWWWW YEAH. The perfect scenario for the staple of all sneaker staples in a catching colorway.

The Socks: J.Crew Factory Shamrock Socks – $8.50. Nicely bridges the medium grey pants and lighter shoes with a little splash of fun, without being dandyish.