Style Scenario: Going Green for St. Patrick’s Day – Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. With pandemic restrictions easing and spring weather attempting to show itself, this year’s St. Patrick’s Day might be… exuberant. More so than normal. We’ll cover three levels of dressiness in the coming days, as some of us gear up to toast to good luck and good days ahead. Drink lots of water. Be safe. Don’t even think about driving. And watch where you step. (Take it from someone who slipped badly one year thanks to a pile of green-beer laced barf. Thankfully(?) it was someone else’s.)

The Jacket: Suitsupply Mid Grey Lazio – $449 (comes as a suit). Wearing a suit jacket as a sportcoat is taboo with #menswear nerds. But I say forget ’em. Suit jackets aren’t as hard shouldered and overly structured as they used to be. Plus, most of the adult world is still struggling to wear anything but sweatpants. The bar has been lowered. Massively. So if you’re on a budget and want a do-anything mid-grey suit, then I say break up the pants and jacket and wear them how you will.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Extra Trim Fit Non-Iron Solid Stretch Dress Shirt – $49.50. Good quality from a dependable source. Ships & returns for free. Or whatever your favorite white dress shirt happens to be. Button down collar would possibly work better here too, although the crewneck should keep your points in line with some ease.

The Sweater: Bonobos Washable Merino Crew Neck Sweater – $49 FINAL ($98). Because Agnes in accounting is looking for any excuse to pinch you. Keep your hands to yourself lady, or it’s an immediate call to HR. Geeze she never misses a Chippendale’s show at the local casino/bingo hall.

The Sunglasses: Raen Optics Clyve – $89.23 ($150). Bottle green + tortoise shell temples. Classy. Ships and returns for free, which is a big plus since getting sunglasses on your face are kinda key to seeing how they look… when on your face. On sale + an additional 15% off through Huckberry. A cheaper alternative would be any of the Target Goodfellow Acetate collection.

The Pants: Target Goodfellow Slim Fit Hennepin Chino Pants in Light Grey – $22.99. That lighter shade looks great up against the medium gray jacket. Should see lots of use in the coming warmer months.

The Watch: Lorier Neptune Series III – $499. A heck of a retro-looks diver with tons of terrific details. Full review of their previous, 2nd generation Neptune can be found here. Too pricey? The Orient Ray works here, as would any simple dress watch (which admittedly a diver is not).

The Socks: Taylor Stitch Made in Italy Merino Sock in Charcoal Dot – $22.50. Worth every penny. Taylor Stitch might be known for excelling in that “upgraded workwear” space, but these socks are flat out fantastic. Works dressed up and dressed down. Mid weight. Good cushioning, but not bulky. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low.

The Belt: Banana Republic Italian Leather Belt in Cognac – $59.50. Between this (and the shoes), the shirt, and the sweater, you’ve got a subtle nod to the Republic’s Tricolour.

The Shoes: Magnanni Tosi Oxford in Mid Brown Suede – $142.46 ($325). RICH. Spring suede is always a plus. Slim rubber sole is subtle, but will also help keep you upright on any slick sidewalks.