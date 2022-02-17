Presidents’ Day 2022 Sales For Men – Charles Tyrwhitt, adidas, Rancourt, & More

This post will be updated as more sales roll in. Weirdly enough, Presidents’ Day weekend is traditionally the first “big” retail promotions event of the year. The holidays are long gone, while winter clearance stock has dwindled. It’s not quite spring, but any excuse is good enough for stores and brands. So yeah. Presidents’ / President’s / Presidents Day. Here we are. As always, picks are limited to items with at least a decent size selection at post time unless otherwise noted. (Top Photo Credit)

Full original picks here if you’d like them. But adding a few additional picks that didn’t make it into the steal alert on Tuesday. Extra 50% off for the winter clearance stuff, but it’s final sale and you can’t return or exchange any of those purchases. 25% off for some of the new springy stuff, which many will probably wait for a better deal to come along. Welcome to in-between season on the retail calendar.

And you can mix and match between shirts and polos. Two of their hidden button down, super smooth cotton, “smart” polos + a couple of dress shirts for $149? That’s actually a really good deal. Yes CT’s MSRP is inflated. But sales aren’t as perpetual as the used to be, and this is one of the better ones. See that long sleeve polo in action here. Shipping is a spendy $14.95 – $17.95 though. Sheesh, is that Brexit backwash or something? They ship from the UK. So that’s probably why.

Prices above reflect the additional 15% off for rewards members, but that’s a simple email sign up/simply creating an account. If you’ve already got a sign-in with a GAP inc brand, you should be good to go. This is BR Factory, not mainline BR. But if mainline BR keeps their prices pegged to MSRP, then it’s gonna send a lot of us long time customers to their little brother BR Factory. BR Factory usually has the style but not quite the quality in construction or fabric as BR Mainline. But it sure seems like “BRF” has stepped their game up. Fingers crossed on this stuff. If you’re a GAP inc. credit card holder, you can save 20% off instead of the 15% off with BRCARDVIP.

Yes, exclusions apply. Because of course they do with adidas. But there’s actually quite a bit and quite a bit new up for this code. Worth a look if you’re a fan of adidas.

Estimated shipping dates are now, wait for it… June! Early June. But they’re made in Maine the slow, old fashioned way. Truly for the buy less, buy better crowd, who also wants to save a few bucks while supporting a heritage American manufacturer.

Nordstrom Rack: Extra 25% off Clear The Racks (preview for account members 2/17)

Goes live to the general public on Friday 2/18. Extra 25% off red tag clearance. So it’s verrrry “clearancy”. Sizes can move super fast and can be scattered even from the jump. And remember, since it’s The Rack, free shipping won’t kick in until $8.95, and returns through the mail will cost you a pre-paid label. Thursday preview for account members. All you gotta do is log-in or create a log in, and that extra 25% off should happen at checkout.

It’s over! It’s all over! There’s… still quite a bit still stuck to their discounted prices lingering in the sale section.

A few new styles and not a whole lot of extra sizes. They’re scattered at best. And final sale shoes are always a big risk. The stand out winners are still those Reade Chukkas. Slightly more contemporary, much more affordable alternatives to the (excellent) Sanders Chukka.

Spier actually started as a shirt company. While many of us now lean on them for suits and sportcoats (and the occasional chunky merino cardigan), shirts is very much at their foundation. Big thanks to our man DeJuan for the tip on this. Code FLASH ends tomorrow, Friday 2/18/22.

Still getting the cut. These got released last year, and seriously impressed our Tar-zhay expert Ryan. Full review here. Multiple styles, now down to the price point of the cheaper flimsy plastic line.

$29 for one of their Walker vests? Okay then. It’s a really limited selection. Don’t get your hopes up too high.

Also worth a mention…