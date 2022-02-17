Presidents’ Day 2022 Sales For Men – Charles Tyrwhitt, adidas, Rancourt, & More

This post will be updated as more sales roll in. Weirdly enough, Presidents’ Day weekend is traditionally the first “big” retail promotions event of the year. The holidays are long gone, while winter clearance stock has dwindled. It’s not quite spring, but any excuse is good enough for stores and brands. So yeah. Presidents’ / President’s / Presidents Day. Here we are. As always, picks are limited to items with at least a decent size selection at post time unless otherwise noted. (Top Photo Credit)
J. Crew: Extra 50% off Final Sale / 25% off select Full Price w/ WARMUP
- Utility jacket in Kinloch cloth – $84.99 FINAL ($238)
- Eco Nordic shirt-jacket with PrimaLoft – $54.99 FINAL ($188)
- Corduroy Pants in 484 Slim-fit or 770 Straight – $24.99 FINAL ($88)
- Slim Garment-dyed Harbor workshirt – $27.49 FINAL ($79.50) these are the t-shirt fabric button-ups
- Slim Short-sleeve Secret Wash organic cotton poplin shirt – $52.12 ($69.50)
- Wallace & Barnes 6″ corduroy short – $59.62 ($79.50)
- Cotton cable-knit tipped shawl-collar sweater – $96 ($128)
Full original picks here if you’d like them. But adding a few additional picks that didn’t make it into the steal alert on Tuesday. Extra 50% off for the winter clearance stuff, but it’s final sale and you can’t return or exchange any of those purchases. 25% off for some of the new springy stuff, which many will probably wait for a better deal to come along. Welcome to in-between season on the retail calendar.
Charles Tyrwhitt: 4 Shirts or Polos for $149 ($37.25 per) w/ POTUS
- Smart Long Sleeve Jersey Polo – $109 +
- Smart Short Sleeve Jersey Polo – $99 +
- Sky Blue Non-Iron Twill Shirt – $99 +
- White Non-Iron Twill Shirt – $99 +
- = $149 total ($406)
And you can mix and match between shirts and polos. Two of their hidden button down, super smooth cotton, “smart” polos + a couple of dress shirts for $149? That’s actually a really good deal. Yes CT’s MSRP is inflated. But sales aren’t as perpetual as the used to be, and this is one of the better ones. See that long sleeve polo in action here. Shipping is a spendy $14.95 – $17.95 though. Sheesh, is that Brexit backwash or something? They ship from the UK. So that’s probably why.
Banana Republic FACTORY: 50% off + Extra 15% off for rewards members w/ BRREWARDS
- Core Temp Blazer – $80.74 ($189.99)
- Honeycomb Cotton Cardigan – $38.24 ($89.99)
- Slim-Fit Travel Pant – $33.99 ($79.99)
- Luxe Touch Performance Golf Polo w/ Piping – $19.11 ($44.99)
Prices above reflect the additional 15% off for rewards members, but that’s a simple email sign up/simply creating an account. If you’ve already got a sign-in with a GAP inc brand, you should be good to go. This is BR Factory, not mainline BR. But if mainline BR keeps their prices pegged to MSRP, then it’s gonna send a lot of us long time customers to their little brother BR Factory. BR Factory usually has the style but not quite the quality in construction or fabric as BR Mainline. But it sure seems like “BRF” has stepped their game up. Fingers crossed on this stuff. If you’re a GAP inc. credit card holder, you can save 20% off instead of the 15% off with BRCARDVIP.
adidas: 30% off w/ SCORE
- Gazelles – $56 ($80)
- Retropy E5 – $84 ($120)
- Superstars – $70 ($100)
- Terrex AX4 – $98 ($140)
- Stan Smith – $70 ($100)
- Lunar New Year Ultraboost – $133 ($190)
- Essentials 3 Stripe Track Top – $35 ($50)
- Essentials 3 Stripe Track Pants – $28 ($40)
Yes, exclusions apply. Because of course they do with adidas. But there’s actually quite a bit and quite a bit new up for this code. Worth a look if you’re a fan of adidas.
Rancourt: Spring Crowdfunding Round 2 is live (shoes ship in JUNE)
- Crowdfund Ranger-Moc in Carolina Brown – $165 ($265)
- Crowdfund Eastport Penny Loafer in Tan – $190 ($315)
Estimated shipping dates are now, wait for it… June! Early June. But they’re made in Maine the slow, old fashioned way. Truly for the buy less, buy better crowd, who also wants to save a few bucks while supporting a heritage American manufacturer.
Nordstrom Rack: Extra 25% off Clear The Racks (preview for account members 2/17)
- Save the Duck “Donald” Hooded Puffer Jacket – $56.22 ($178)
- Tissot Ballade III 39.5mm Automatic Chronometer – $363.35 ($925)
- Tissot Le Locle 39.3mm Automatic Petite Seconde Watch – $363.35 ($925)
- Eastland Loomis Leather Moc Toe Boot – $44.97 ($120)
- adidas Advantage Sneaker – $30.91 ($70)
- adidas Advantage Sneaker – $29.75 ($65)
Goes live to the general public on Friday 2/18. Extra 25% off red tag clearance. So it’s verrrry “clearancy”. Sizes can move super fast and can be scattered even from the jump. And remember, since it’s The Rack, free shipping won’t kick in until $8.95, and returns through the mail will cost you a pre-paid label. Thursday preview for account members. All you gotta do is log-in or create a log in, and that extra 25% off should happen at checkout.
Huckberry: Annual Winter Sale Leftovers
- Proof Moonweight Hooded Jacket – $121.98 ($188)
- Hestra Utsjo Elk/Fleece Gloves – $115.98 ($165)
- Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Jogger – $69.98 ($108)
- OBRA 240 Canvas Slip-on Wrap-Toe – $83.98 ($120)
- OBRA 240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe – $97.98 ($130)
It’s over! It’s all over! There’s… still quite a bit still stuck to their discounted prices lingering in the sale section.
Jack Erwin: New Styles added to Final Sale Event
- Reade Chukkas in Dark Brown Suede – $129.50 FINAL ($185)
- Parker Driving Loafer in Dusty Blue Suede – $101.50 FINAL ($145)
- Reade Chukkas in Khaki Suede – $82.50 FINAL ($165)
- Leroy Double Monks in Dark Brown Suede – $157.50 FINAL ($225)
A few new styles and not a whole lot of extra sizes. They’re scattered at best. And final sale shoes are always a big risk. The stand out winners are still those Reade Chukkas. Slightly more contemporary, much more affordable alternatives to the (excellent) Sanders Chukka.
Spier & Mackay: 20% off Select Shirts w/ FLASH
- White Fine Twill Dress Shirt – $39.20 ($49)
- Sky Blue Fine Twill French Placket Dress Shirt – $38.40 ($58)
- Heather Gray Knit Shirt – $44 ($65)
- Navy Needlecord Shirt – $36 ($55)
- Green Slub Shirt – $45 ($55)
Spier actually started as a shirt company. While many of us now lean on them for suits and sportcoats (and the occasional chunky merino cardigan), shirts is very much at their foundation. Big thanks to our man DeJuan for the tip on this. Code FLASH ends tomorrow, Friday 2/18/22.
Target: New Acetate Sunglasses 30% – 50% off
- Tortoise Print Acetate Square Surf Sunglasses – $15 ($30)
- Yellow Tortoise Acetate Square Surf Sunglasses – $21 ($30)
- Clear Acetate Square Surf Sunglasses – $15 ($30)
- Green Acetate Round Frame Sunglasses – $18 ($30)
Still getting the cut. These got released last year, and seriously impressed our Tar-zhay expert Ryan. Full review here. Multiple styles, now down to the price point of the cheaper flimsy plastic line.
J. Crew Factory: 60% off (or more) select styles (no code needed)
- Quilted Walker vest – $29 ($98)
- Fleece shawl cardigan – $34.50 ($89.50)
- Gingham regular flex casual shirt – $27.50 ($69.50)
$29 for one of their Walker vests? Okay then. It’s a really limited selection. Don’t get your hopes up too high.
Also worth a mention…
- Brooks Brothers: Up to 50% off select styles during their Presidents Day event
- Spier & Mackay: Up to 20% off Made To Order Sportcoats (ends today, 2/16).
- Suitsupply: Lots of new spring arrivals are coming in.
- Bonobos: New spring colors of their Washed Chinos 2.0 are here. Head here for a review.
- Christopher Ward: $125 off any watch $625 or up w/ 125LOUPE24