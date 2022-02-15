Steal Alert: Extra 50% off J. Crew Sale Styles (and 25% off select full price)

WARMUP = Extra 50% off J. Crew Final Sale / 25% off select Full Price
We’re currently in style purgatory. Most of us have one reluctant leg in the cold slop of winter, while the other is very much looking forward to the warmer temperatures (and colors) of spring & summer.
Makes sense J. Crew is doing a past and future event.
Extra 50% off FINAL Sale Styles w/ WARMUP
- Kenton plain-toe boots in leather and English suede – $108.99 FINAL ($298)
- Nordic waterproof Hiker boots – $70.99 FINAL ($198)
- Nordic high insulated boots – $70.99 FINAL ($178)
- Corduroy Pants in 484 Slim-fit or 770 Straight – $24.99 FINAL ($88) shown top of post
- Garment-dyed slub cotton long-sleeve T-shirt – $12.49 FINAL ($39.50)
- Slim-fit knit suit jacket in wool-cotton blend – $44.99 FINAL ($188) got this, a size Med. fits my 5’10″/180 pretty well.
- Wallace & Barnes lined brushed wool shirt-jacket in plaid – $89.99 FINAL ($248)
- Cotton diagonal jacquard full-zip sweater – $56.49 FINAL ($225) shown top of post
Extra 50% off that stuff. Was an extra 30% off, but they bumped it up to an additional half off over night. Final sale though. No returns on any of it. None. Zilch. So be careful.
25% off select Full price w/ WARMUP
- Alden for J.Crew cap-toe bluchers – $468.75 ($625)
- Alden for J.Crew suede split-toe bluchers – $468.75 ($625)
- New Balance 574 sneakers – $63.75 ($85)
- Collective Canvas Vier sneakers – $75 ($100)
- Organic cotton cable-knit varsity cardigan sweater – $88.50 ($118)
- Slim-fit suit jacket in stretch hemp-organic cotton – $171 ($228) looks a little workwear/boxy?
- Baird McNutt Irish linen shirt – $67.12 ($89.50)
- Short-sleeve linen shirt in print – $59.62 ($79.50)
- Slim Bowery wrinkle-free stretch cotton shirt with button-down collar – $59.62 ($79.50)
And while 25% off doesn’t seem like “much” for J. Crew, this is way early in terms of the retail calendar to be offering any sort of savings. This stuff CAN be returned or exchanged. And Aldens? For real? SOMEONE HIDE ADAM’S WALLET.
Same WARMUP code. Two deals. Runs through Monday the 21st, which is Presidents’ Day.
That’s all.
Carry on.