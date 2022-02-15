Dappered

Steal Alert: Extra 50% off J. Crew Sale Styles (and 25% off select full price)

By |

WARMUP = Extra 50% off J. Crew Final Sale / 25% off select Full Price

We’re currently in style purgatory. Most of us have one reluctant leg in the cold slop of winter, while the other is very much looking forward to the warmer temperatures (and colors) of spring & summer.

Makes sense J. Crew is doing a past and future event.

 

Extra 50% off FINAL Sale Styles w/ WARMUP

Extra 50% off that stuff. Was an extra 30% off, but they bumped it up to an additional half off over night. Final sale though. No returns on any of it. None. Zilch. So be careful.

 

25% off select Full price w/ WARMUP

And while 25% off doesn’t seem like “much” for J. Crew, this is way early in terms of the retail calendar to be offering any sort of savings. This stuff CAN be returned or exchanged. And Aldens? For real? SOMEONE HIDE ADAM’S WALLET.

Same WARMUP code. Two deals. Runs through Monday the 21st, which is Presidents’ Day.

That’s all.

Carry on.

