Spier New Items Added to Sale, Nike Killshot Green Swoosh, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Spier & Mackay: Up to 25% off w/ New Items Added to Sale
- Charcoal Italian 90% Wool / 10% Cashmere Melton Peacoat – $378 ($498)
- 100% Wool Camel Colored Peacoat – $378 ($498)
- Green Herringbone Merino Wool Overshirt – $198 ($228)
- Light Gray Herringbone Merino Wool Overshirt – $198 ($228)
- Rust Herringbone Tweed Neo Cut Sportcoat – $348 ($398 )
- Charcoal Vitale Barberis Canonico Wool Flannel Down Vest – $198 ($248) Sportcoat obviously not included
Holy Moly a lot of cold weather goods got thrown into the Spier sale section recently. Sizes are scattered depending on the item and what color you’re after, but fans of Spier might be able to save more than a few bucks, with (much) more than a few weeks of cold weather left.
Spier Part Deux: Extra 20% off Select Sale Suits w/ SUIT20
Early AM Update: Looks like Spier just launched an extra 20% off select suits. The catch? There’s hardly any stock. Except for those two above. Those are new stock, “core line” suits, and should be a total steal at this price. Love a subtle blue check. Especially with a light blue dress shirt, white pocket square, and dark brown shoes. Just enough going on with that combo. Similar suit/look here.
J. Crew: Extra 50% – 60% off Final Sale (w/ some restock) w/ SHOPSALE
- Dock Peacoats – $99.99 FINAL ($298)
- 484 Slim Chinos – $31.99 FINAL ($79.50)
These peacoats are “back like they forgot something.” WHERE IS THE STOCK COMING FROM?! Are they returns at this point? Doesn’t matter. Still a steal at a hundred bucks, but it’s final sale. No returns. Navy/Black Herringbone had all sizes available as of Thursday morning. Gray had X-small, Medium, and Large. Even the classic navy had X-Small, Medium, and XL. For now. For a size reference, a medium fits my 5’10″/185 frame just right. Meanwhile, the 484 slim chinos are still kicking about in navy and gray. The “dusty khaki” are pretty close to sold out.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off Sale items (no code needed)
- Dalton Wingtip Dress Boots – $279.30 ($475)
- Higgins Mill Water-Resistant Suede Boot with Lug Sole – $195.98 ($445)
- Strand Cap-Toe Oxford in Cigar – $174.97 ($395)
- St. John’s Double Monk Strap – $265.30 ($395)
- Handsewn Costa Brava Camp Moc – $68.57 ($275)
- Strandmok Suede Cap-Toe Oxford with Dainite Rubber Sole – $139.97 ($365)
Still running, but any attention on this thing got gobbled up by the J. Crew, Bonobos and Huckberry sales. Clearance time. We’re in it. Full picks can be found over here if you’d like them.
Club Monaco: Extra 30% off Sale Items (no code needed)
- Chambray Inverted Pleated Pants – $62.30 ($159)
- Tea Dyed Chore Jacket – $104.30 ($198.50)
- Long Sleeve Solid Flannel Shirt – $48.30 ($89.50)
- 78% polyester, 19% viscose, 3% elastane Mac Jacket – $174.30 ($329)
Simple, clean, modern but classic. Contemporary Norm-Core? Maybe. If such a thing could exist. That’s Club Monaco.
BONUS Nike: The Killshot 2 Green Swoosh is back (and 20% off) – $71.97 ($90)
St. Patrick’s Day is coming up in a couple months, right? These were out of stock for the longest time. Odd that they’re back AND immediately on sale, but, it’s not really sneaker season in much of the Northern Hemisphere, so maybe that’s why.
BONUS II Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale items w/ FEELING2022
- Italian Stretch Wool Flannel Suit – $245 ($700)
- The Homestretch Jogger – $55.30 ($99)
- Corduroy Drawstring Pants – $48.30 ($99)
- The Quilted Reversible Vest – $97.30 ($229)
Ends Sunday. Full picks here. $245 for an Italian wool flannel suit from Bonobos is a pretty nice steal. And it’s good to see Bonobos back in the sale game. Even nicer to see that the vast majority of their sale section isn’t final sale. Items not marked as final sale should be able to be returned/exchanged as long as you’re within their return time-table/policy. But yes, watch out for the final sale items that are lurking about in there. There are some. Those can’t be returned or exchanged.
Also worth a mention:
- Rhone: Their Long Sleeve Delta Pique Polo 3-pack bulk buy deal is still running. Save $70 when you buy three (for $224, normally $295 for three)
- Charles Tyrwhitt: $50 off orders over $250 w/ TAKE50
- Todd Snyder: New items have been added to their sale section, although the extra 30% off code they were running last week has since expired
- Banana Republic: Extra 60% off Final Sale Styles