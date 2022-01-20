Spier New Items Added to Sale, Nike Killshot Green Swoosh, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Holy Moly a lot of cold weather goods got thrown into the Spier sale section recently. Sizes are scattered depending on the item and what color you’re after, but fans of Spier might be able to save more than a few bucks, with (much) more than a few weeks of cold weather left.

Early AM Update: Looks like Spier just launched an extra 20% off select suits. The catch? There’s hardly any stock. Except for those two above. Those are new stock, “core line” suits, and should be a total steal at this price. Love a subtle blue check. Especially with a light blue dress shirt, white pocket square, and dark brown shoes. Just enough going on with that combo. Similar suit/look here.

These peacoats are “back like they forgot something.” WHERE IS THE STOCK COMING FROM?! Are they returns at this point? Doesn’t matter. Still a steal at a hundred bucks, but it’s final sale. No returns. Navy/Black Herringbone had all sizes available as of Thursday morning. Gray had X-small, Medium, and Large. Even the classic navy had X-Small, Medium, and XL. For now. For a size reference, a medium fits my 5’10″/185 frame just right. Meanwhile, the 484 slim chinos are still kicking about in navy and gray. The “dusty khaki” are pretty close to sold out.

Still running, but any attention on this thing got gobbled up by the J. Crew, Bonobos and Huckberry sales. Clearance time. We’re in it. Full picks can be found over here if you’d like them.

Simple, clean, modern but classic. Contemporary Norm-Core? Maybe. If such a thing could exist. That’s Club Monaco.

St. Patrick’s Day is coming up in a couple months, right? These were out of stock for the longest time. Odd that they’re back AND immediately on sale, but, it’s not really sneaker season in much of the Northern Hemisphere, so maybe that’s why.

Ends Sunday. Full picks here. $245 for an Italian wool flannel suit from Bonobos is a pretty nice steal. And it’s good to see Bonobos back in the sale game. Even nicer to see that the vast majority of their sale section isn’t final sale. Items not marked as final sale should be able to be returned/exchanged as long as you’re within their return time-table/policy. But yes, watch out for the final sale items that are lurking about in there. There are some. Those can’t be returned or exchanged.

Also worth a mention: