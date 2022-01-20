Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Spier New Items Added to Sale, Nike Killshot Green Swoosh, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

Spier & Mackay: Up to 25% off w/ New Items Added to Sale

Spier and Mackay menswear

Holy Moly a lot of cold weather goods got thrown into the Spier sale section recently. Sizes are scattered depending on the item and what color you’re after, but fans of Spier might be able to save more than a few bucks, with (much) more than a few weeks of cold weather left.

 

Spier Part Deux: Extra 20% off Select Sale Suits w/ SUIT20

Early AM Update: Looks like Spier just launched an extra 20% off select suits. The catch? There’s hardly any stock. Except for those two above. Those are new stock, “core line” suits, and should be a total steal at this price. Love a subtle blue check. Especially with a light blue dress shirt, white pocket square, and dark brown shoes. Just enough going on with that combo. Similar suit/look here.

 

J. Crew: Extra 50% – 60% off Final Sale (w/ some restock) w/ SHOPSALE

These peacoats are “back like they forgot something.” WHERE IS THE STOCK COMING FROM?! Are they returns at this point? Doesn’t matter. Still a steal at a hundred bucks, but it’s final sale. No returns. Navy/Black Herringbone had all sizes available as of Thursday morning. Gray had X-small, Medium, and Large. Even the classic navy had X-Small, Medium, and XL. For now. For a size reference, a medium fits my 5’10″/185 frame just right. Meanwhile, the 484 slim chinos are still kicking about in navy and gray. The “dusty khaki” are pretty close to sold out.

 

Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off Sale items (no code needed)

Allen Edmonds shoes

Still running, but any attention on this thing got gobbled up by the J. Crew, Bonobos and Huckberry sales. Clearance time. We’re in it. Full picks can be found over here if you’d like them.

 

Club Monaco: Extra 30% off Sale Items (no code needed) 

Club Monaco menswear

Simple, clean, modern but classic. Contemporary Norm-Core? Maybe. If such a thing could exist. That’s Club Monaco.

 

BONUS  Nike: The Killshot 2 Green Swoosh is back (and 20% off) – $71.97 ($90)

Killshot 2 Green Swoosh

St. Patrick’s Day is coming up in a couple months, right? These were out of stock for the longest time. Odd that they’re back AND immediately on sale, but, it’s not really sneaker season in much of the Northern Hemisphere, so maybe that’s why.

 

BONUS II  Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale items w/ FEELING2022

Bonobos menswear

Ends Sunday. Full picks here. $245 for an Italian wool flannel suit from Bonobos is a pretty nice steal. And it’s good to see Bonobos back in the sale game. Even nicer to see that the vast majority of their sale section isn’t final sale. Items not marked as final sale should be able to be returned/exchanged as long as you’re within their return time-table/policy. But yes, watch out for the final sale items that are lurking about in there. There are some. Those can’t be returned or exchanged.

 

Also worth a mention:

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »