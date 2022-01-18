Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale Items

Bonobos was quiet in 2021. They really scaled back on their sales, promos, and codes. Perhaps that’s why they now seem to be overflowing with on-sale goods. Their long-time customers (my hand is raised) just aren’t used to Bonobos being full price the vast majority of the year. So maybe, just maybe, we didn’t buy as much in in ’21.

This sale is large. As in, your mouse wrist is gonna get carpel tunnel. Picks below. Code FEELING2022 works on both sale AND final sale stuff, but the final sale goods can’t be returned. Regular ol’ sale stuff can be. Sale runs through this Sunday, 1/23. Here we go…

When your intrepid pants reporter tells you “these are legit”, you listen. Soft, stretch, but not dumpy or frumpy like regular sweatpants. Faux fly and back pockets help complete the “I’m doing this but intentionally” look. 70% Rayon, 26% Nylon, 4% Spandex. Not final sale, so returnable if they show and they’re not your thing.

Under $250 for an Italian Marzotto Wool Flannel suit? That’ll work. Especially with more than a couple months of flannel-suit weather left. Outfitted my brother in law in one of these for his fall wedding. Flannel, so more substantial than a standard suiting wool, but still lightly constructed with just a butterfly lining in the back. Not overly thick. Not blanket heavy. Hardly. More refined. And more than a couple colors/patterns to pick from. That “Light navy glen plaid” is worth a specific call out.

The “choggers” that launched a thousand e-waists. Washed chino like fabric, no elastic at the cuffs, but an elastic waist and drawstring. One of the first out of the gates in early 2020 with this look and feel. Size selection depends on what color you’re after, but there was a pretty good size selection for the hues shown above, at post time.

Seasonally appropriate cords with that famous Bonobos fit. And speaking of, they sell these in tailored (super slim), slim, or athletic. Should suit just about everyone. 98% cotton / 2% elastane. Finally down to a J. Crew or BR or even GAP sorta kinda level of price.

Wool blend brown herringbone on one side, navy quilted nylon on the other. Nails. Now more than half off. AND you can return it/exchange it/it’s not final sale.

All wool yet also washable. On gentle. And lay flat to dry. Don’t throw these in a machine to dry them. Price depends on style and color that you’re after. Sizes are good. Not great. Good.

80% wool / 20% nylon. Chunky with flecks… Sounds like what comes up after a late Saturday night. Pickle juice & whiskey shots, wolfed down with a curbside late night hot dog. Never a good idea.

Spendy at full price, but gonna be seen as a nice pickup at this price for Bonobos and or henley fans. A thinner fabric, but not in a bad way. The whole shirt feels well built, with a flattering athletic-leaning silhouette. They say it’s “performance” but there is cotton in there. Yet the cotton is extremely soft – reminiscent of BR’s luxury touch polos, but even better. 50% Pima cotton and 50% “Drytex” fiber for moisture-wicking and UPF 35 protection. Here’s how a medium standard fits on our guy Jason, who is 5’7″/175.

Nice. Pattern, but not crazy loud thanks to it being a grey on grey. 50% Wool / 40% Cotton / 10% Linen fabric. Barely there construction. Just slim fit though. No standard or athletic. Ships and returns for free.

Wait… Oh it’s KNIT. It’s not the same. Thought we were looking at the same flippin’ jacket once again. Nope. 79% Cotton / 21% Polyester. Still unlined in the back. So many choices. Too many choices. What a world we live in.

Five pockets to compete with the BR Core Temp? Maybe? They call them “Tech”, but like the Core Temp, they’re cotton based: 59% Cotton / 36% Polyamide / 5% Elastane. That’s a lot of Elastane. So figuring they should (should) be pretty comfortable/stretchy.

Not a ton of experience with Bonobos outerwear, but these sure look good on the screen. A basic, mac style jacket made from a warm wool blend: 32% Wool / 20% Recycled Wool / 16% Acrylic / 15% Nylon / 10% Polyester / 7% Mohair. Holy smokes, that’s more than a blend. That’s a casserole.

The chino/jogger hybrid has reached flannel-lined levels of coziness. Shoulda put these in the upcoming “it’s really freaking cold” style scenario, set to launch later today. BTW there’s a “it’s really freaking cold” style scenario launching later today. Sizes are a bit scattered on these.

Whoever owns the world’s premier drawstring factory must be driving around in a Maybach these days. Like “choggers”, only made from corduroy instead of chino. So… uh, corggers. Jords. Jords? Jords.

Upscale tech-bro. Take that, patagucci.

For those that want something different than the standard charcoal or navy topcoat. 48% Wool and 52% Polyester

Sherpa collars can look great. They can also look a little… “Your Local Community Theater presents… YELLOWSTONE. The Musical!“

This one looks sharp. Has to be that dark sherpa up against the charcoal buffalo check fabric.