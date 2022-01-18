Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale Items

Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale Styles w/ FEELING2022
Bonobos was quiet in 2021. They really scaled back on their sales, promos, and codes. Perhaps that’s why they now seem to be overflowing with on-sale goods. Their long-time customers (my hand is raised) just aren’t used to Bonobos being full price the vast majority of the year. So maybe, just maybe, we didn’t buy as much in in ’21.
This sale is large. As in, your mouse wrist is gonna get carpel tunnel. Picks below. Code FEELING2022 works on both sale AND final sale stuff, but the final sale goods can’t be returned. Regular ol’ sale stuff can be. Sale runs through this Sunday, 1/23. Here we go…
The Homestretch Jogger – $55.30 ($99)
When your intrepid pants reporter tells you “these are legit”, you listen. Soft, stretch, but not dumpy or frumpy like regular sweatpants. Faux fly and back pockets help complete the “I’m doing this but intentionally” look. 70% Rayon, 26% Nylon, 4% Spandex. Not final sale, so returnable if they show and they’re not your thing.
Italian Stretch Wool Flannel Suit – $245 ($700)
Under $250 for an Italian Marzotto Wool Flannel suit? That’ll work. Especially with more than a couple months of flannel-suit weather left. Outfitted my brother in law in one of these for his fall wedding. Flannel, so more substantial than a standard suiting wool, but still lightly constructed with just a butterfly lining in the back. Not overly thick. Not blanket heavy. Hardly. More refined. And more than a couple colors/patterns to pick from. That “Light navy glen plaid” is worth a specific call out.
The Off Duty Pant – $55.30 ($99)
The “choggers” that launched a thousand e-waists. Washed chino like fabric, no elastic at the cuffs, but an elastic waist and drawstring. One of the first out of the gates in early 2020 with this look and feel. Size selection depends on what color you’re after, but there was a pretty good size selection for the hues shown above, at post time.
Corduroy 5-Pocket Pants – $48.30 ($99)
Seasonally appropriate cords with that famous Bonobos fit. And speaking of, they sell these in tailored (super slim), slim, or athletic. Should suit just about everyone. 98% cotton / 2% elastane. Finally down to a J. Crew or BR or even GAP sorta kinda level of price.
The Quilted Reversible Vest – $97.30 ($229)
Wool blend brown herringbone on one side, navy quilted nylon on the other. Nails. Now more than half off. AND you can return it/exchange it/it’s not final sale.
Washable Merino Crew or V-Neck Sweaters – $41.30 – $48.30 ($99)
All wool yet also washable. On gentle. And lay flat to dry. Don’t throw these in a machine to dry them. Price depends on style and color that you’re after. Sizes are good. Not great. Good.
Donegal Shawl Cardigan – $62.30 ($139)
80% wool / 20% nylon. Chunky with flecks… Sounds like what comes up after a late Saturday night. Pickle juice & whiskey shots, wolfed down with a curbside late night hot dog. Never a good idea.
Jetsetter Performance Long Sleeve Henley – $27.30 ($69)
Spendy at full price, but gonna be seen as a nice pickup at this price for Bonobos and or henley fans. A thinner fabric, but not in a bad way. The whole shirt feels well built, with a flattering athletic-leaning silhouette. They say it’s “performance” but there is cotton in there. Yet the cotton is extremely soft – reminiscent of BR’s luxury touch polos, but even better. 50% Pima cotton and 50% “Drytex” fiber for moisture-wicking and UPF 35 protection. Here’s how a medium standard fits on our guy Jason, who is 5’7″/175.
Unconstructed Italian Wool Blend Blazer in Grey Melange Plaid – $210 ($450)
Nice. Pattern, but not crazy loud thanks to it being a grey on grey. 50% Wool / 40% Cotton / 10% Linen fabric. Barely there construction. Just slim fit though. No standard or athletic. Ships and returns for free.
KNIT Blazer in Grey Glen Plaid – $175 ($350)
Wait… Oh it’s KNIT. It’s not the same. Thought we were looking at the same flippin’ jacket once again. Nope. 79% Cotton / 21% Polyester. Still unlined in the back. So many choices. Too many choices. What a world we live in.
Tech 5-Pocket – $69.30 ($139)
Five pockets to compete with the BR Core Temp? Maybe? They call them “Tech”, but like the Core Temp, they’re cotton based: 59% Cotton / 36% Polyamide / 5% Elastane. That’s a lot of Elastane. So figuring they should (should) be pretty comfortable/stretchy.
The Italian Overcoat – $209.30 ($499)
Not a ton of experience with Bonobos outerwear, but these sure look good on the screen. A basic, mac style jacket made from a warm wool blend: 32% Wool / 20% Recycled Wool / 16% Acrylic / 15% Nylon / 10% Polyester / 7% Mohair. Holy smokes, that’s more than a blend. That’s a casserole.
Flannel Lined Drawstring Chinos – $62.30 ($119)
The chino/jogger hybrid has reached flannel-lined levels of coziness. Shoulda put these in the upcoming “it’s really freaking cold” style scenario, set to launch later today. BTW there’s a “it’s really freaking cold” style scenario launching later today. Sizes are a bit scattered on these.
Corduroy Drawstring Pants – $48.30 ($99)
Whoever owns the world’s premier drawstring factory must be driving around in a Maybach these days. Like “choggers”, only made from corduroy instead of chino. So… uh, corggers. Jords. Jords? Jords.
Reversible Quilted Snap Mock – $69.30 ($129)
Upscale tech-bro. Take that, patagucci.
The Stretch Italian Topcoat – $209.30 ($499)
For those that want something different than the standard charcoal or navy topcoat. 48% Wool and 52% Polyester
The Sherpa Collar Bomber – $146.30 ($349)
Sherpa collars can look great. They can also look a little… “Your Local Community Theater presents… YELLOWSTONE. The Musical!“
This one looks sharp. Has to be that dark sherpa up against the charcoal buffalo check fabric.
The WFHQ Pant – $41.30 FINAL ($119)
More hybrids. Pretty sure they made too many options for e-waist/jogger/hybrid trouser thingys this past year(s). Business (flat) up front, party (elastic) in the rear. 4/5 stars after 100+ reviews. Final sale though. No returns on this item.
Hopsack Italian Wool Tuxedo – $297.50 FINAL ($1000)
Check out that hopsack texture. This thing comes with a matching set of navy tux trousers. Don’t be fooled by the first pic, where they styled it with contrasting black pants. From their high end “Capstone” collection. Final sale though. No returns or exchanges. So, a risk.
Made in the USA Premium Necktie in Squirrel – $34.30 FINAL ($99)
Squirrel tie! Used to live in a little place with this (way too big for the postage stamp sized yard) tree out back. And a squirrel lived in it. We named him Frank. Mrs. Dappered used to leave snacks for him (whatever nuts we had in the house) on the fence. He used to chitter and screech at our dog Matilda something crazy. I miss Frank.
The extra 30% off sale and final sale Bonobos items code FEELING2022 runs through this Sunday, 1/23. Hope you’re well, Frank.