Best Posts of 2021: Thanks to our Contributors

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2021, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2021. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

If we were handing out awards based on the sheer number of contributions, Adam would get it. The man was a machine in 2021, pumping out reviews and subjecting a varied lineup of footwear to his highly scientific (not really) Adam Review Scale of Excellence, also known (and respected worldwide) as the A.R.S.E. Adam is one of our contributors that isn’t afraid to put a little more cash towards quality menswear, thus he’s introduced some brands of shoes and denim that may not be seen as often in this “affordable” men’s style space. Adam, thanks for your expertise and sense of humor. And our sincere apologies to your lovely wife for us encouraging your sneaker addiction.

Trial attorney by day, intrepid Dappered pants correspondent by night, and boy does he have fun with it. His sense of humor is abundantly clear in both his serious reviews, and his tongue in cheek Style Scenarios (this year it was Axel Foley, a few years back Cousin Eddy). You’re a hoot to work with Brandon.

This was DeJuan’s second year contributing to Dappered, and he brought sharp, classic looks, often with a stylish monochrome twist. The man knows how to make multiple hues of a single color work together. He helped us out with a couple of additions to our Chinos, Chukkas, Polo series this past year, among other Style Scenarios. Thanks for your style chops DeJuan.

Jason once again hit it out of the park with several of his contributions this year. Jason’s style tends to lean towards items that compliment getting out into nature, although the guy’s not afraid to put on a suit. We especially appreciate the work he put into reviewing the Goodthreads Spring and Fall lines this past year. Jason, thank you once again for contributing outstanding work.

Curator extraordinaire of The Weekend Reset, Michael’s insightful, delicious, and quirky suggestions have been improving our weekends all year long. He is the epitome of positivity, even though we don’t quite get how the guy juggles being a tutor, successful TV writer, seemingly prolific gamer, and keeper of an active labradoodle. We want what you got Michael, so thanks for sharing it with us.

Ryan N. has been holding Dappered’s technical hands as our contracted tech wizard for a couple of years now, and this site is that much better for it. But wait, there’s more! Ryan has also been regularly contributing content for a number of years too, and in 2021 he guided us with reviews on Goodfellow & Co., bluelight blocking glasses, no-show socks… you name it. The guy’s got range. Ryan, you’ve been an incredible partner to this site. We can’t thank you enough.

The rest of the guys

These are the guys that contribute less frequently, but are no less important in the Dappered space. Aaron K. contributed his detailed knowledge about timepieces, and his incredible photography skills. Paul K. contributed some valuable posts, reviewing a few clothing lines you might not typically see on this site. Jeremy Anderberg continued making book recommendations to include in each month’s 10 Best Bets for $75 or less. And many, MANY of you Dappered readers regularly reached out to Joe with tips about products and sales that ended up being included in content and adding value to this site, which is always what we’re trying to do. Thank you to the Dappered readership for frequenting this corner of the internet.

Are you a men’s style connoisseur with knowledge to share with the Dappered community? We’re always open to new contributors who can write and provide great photos. We pay for contributions, and will include links to help promote your personal brand if you’ve got one. What we don’t do is run advertorials or self promoting articles. If you’re interested in contributing something honest, compelling, and valuable to the readers (whom we will defend the honor of with tridents, rolled up magazines, and fish), send an email to sarah@dappered.com with information on the article you’d like us to publish. And one word of advice, if it doesn’t look or read like it belongs on Dappered, it won’t be published on Dappered.