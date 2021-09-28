Style Scenario: Chinos Chukkas Polo – Pink, Burgundy, and Suede

About the Author: DeJuan is a husband, father of an 11-year old son and 4-year old daughter, and a chemical engineer. He enjoys watching sports, reading, playing and listening to music, and of course men’s style. He lives in Cincinnati, Ohio and works from home in inside sales for a chemical process equipment supplier.

The Polo: BR Core Temp Pique Polo in Wispy Pink – $17.49 ($44.50). As mentioned in my recent Style Scenario: Back to Work – Breaking Out of the Blue Rut, one of my favorite monochromatic color combinations is pink and burgundy. This polo from BR is a more subdued pink. If you want something brighter, Brooks Brothers has some good options.

The Chinos: 484 Slim-fit Stretch Chino Pant in Midnight Burgundy – $79.50. Once you have the basic chino colors covered, branch out a bit and try burgundy. It pairs well with many other colors. You don’t typically see burgundy chinos so you will stand out a bit without being outlandish.

The Watch: Orient Bambino Version 1 in Rose-Gold-Tone – $160. When I wear pink, I like to wear the MVMT watch in the header image that you may have seen in several of my other Style Scenarios because of its rose gold case. It is currently sold out, so for a little more money consider this Orient Bambino. Simple, classic face and automatic/mechanical movement.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Madrona in Tortoise Forest – $58.00. My Komono sunglasses in the header image are several years old and no longer available. So I borrowed these sunglasses from a recent Style Scenario. Lightweight & polarized.

The Belt: Bosca Leather Sorrento Belt – $89. A simple light brown leather belt to coordinate with the rest of the outfit. A staple item that you can wear with a lot of other outfits. You could also go for a suede belt in a similar color to the chukkas.

The Chukkas: Clarks Desert Boot 2 Sand Suede – $150. I have had the Frye boots in the header image for a few years and they have been discontinued. Instead try the iconic Clarks desert boot in sand suede with crepe soles. Want some more info on this new, “Desert Boot 2”? Head here for our guy Adam’s big round up of how the new Clarks stack up to the old.

The Socks: The Tie Bar Solid Texture Burgundy Dress Socks – $8. Burgundy socks to go with the burgundy pants. Textured to make the look a little more interesting.

