Style Scenario: Back to Work – Breaking out of the Blue rut

About the author: DeJuan is a husband, father of a 11-year old son and 4-year old daughter, and a chemical engineer. He enjoys watching sports, reading, playing and listening to music, and of course men’s style. He lives in Cincinnati, Ohio and works from home in inside sales for a chemical process equipment supplier.

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Many people are returning to work in the office, at least part time. With this anticipated return to a semblance of normal life, in my next few style scenarios I’ll be sharing some ideas to help you return to the office looking stylish and like you haven’t spent the better part of the last year in your pajamas (even if you have). In this scenario I am bringing some color with one of my favorite monochromatic color combinations: pink and burgundy.

The Cardigan: Amazon Goodthreads Men’s Lightweight Merino Wool Cardigan Sweater – $40.90. A lightweight cardigan sweater makes a good layering piece for those cool mornings, or offices where the A/C is cranked up. Keep one at your desk year round and you’ll always be prepared. A neutral color like gray will look good slipped over just about anything you happen to be wearing.

The Shirt: Ledbury The Pink Windale Check Dress Shirt – $69 FINAL ($98). Or a shirt in solid pink or with any pattern. The gingham patterned shirt from Spier & Mackay that I am wearing at the very top of this post is basically sold out, but this (final sale) option from Ledbury should do the trick just fine. A nice balance between the true pink pattern and the lighter background. For cheaper options, try this from Brooks Brothers, or this from Walmart (not sure about the quality on the Walmart one though). If a pink shirt isn’t your thing, and you don’t mind keeping one toe in the “blue” end of the pool, try a very pale light blue shirt here.

The Watch: MVMT The 40 – Rose Gold Natural Tan – $118. My everyday watch that you have probably noticed in some of my other style scenarios. The rose gold tone goes well with the pink and burgundy shades in this outfit.

The Pants: J.Crew 484 Slim-fit Stretch Chino Pant – $59.50 ($79.50). Burgundy pants to keep the theme going. I find my burgundy pants surprisingly versatile, as they work well with many colors. If you’re stuck in a blue/gray rut, don’t be afraid of a deep dark red. Give them a try!

The Belt: Banana Republic Bombay Suede Belt – $59.50. A suede belt that pairs well with the suede shoes. Often on sale.

The Socks: The Tie Bar Solid Texture Burgundy Dress Socks – $8.00. Burgundy socks to go with the burgundy pants. A subtle texture to make them a little more interesting.

The Tie: The Tie Bar Birdseye Knit Burgundy Tie – $25.00. Burgundy and pink pair together well as part of a red monochromatic theme. The combination of patterns between the shirt and the tie brings some visual interest.

The Shoes: Spier and Mackay Mocca Suede Loafer – $186 w/ SHOES25 ($248). Adding some warmth and a little more texture here with suede loafers. If you wear an odd size, of have feet that differ by size (which is more common than many of us think), check out Austin based shoe brand Naira. They offer sizes 5 through 17(!), and you can order by size for each foot. Not just married pairs.