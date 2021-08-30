Style Scenario: Chinos Chukkas Polo – Brown, White, and Suede

About the Author: DeJuan is a husband, father of an 11-year old son and 4-year old daughter, and a chemical engineer. He enjoys watching sports, reading, playing and listening to music, and of course men’s style. He lives in Cincinnati, Ohio and works from home in inside sales for a chemical process equipment supplier.

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination during the warmer months. There's a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets.

The Polo: Express Solid Performance Polo – $40.00. Soft and moisture wicking. A brown polo is a nice change of pace. Not a color you often see on polo shirts, and it’s a great color to add to your polo lineup for fall.

The Watch: Orient Bambino Version III – $150.00. Enjoyed by many watch enthusiasts as a gateway into the world of automatic/mechanical watches. The Bambino comes in five different versions featuring simple, classic designs. Mine is a version III.

The Sunglasses: Huckberry Clear Frame Polarized Weekenders Sunglasses – $35. My Komono sunglasses pictured in the header image are no longer available but you can try these from Huckberry. For those who want to try out the clear/”crystal” sunglasses frame trend, but don’t want to dive in fully with a super spendy pair of shades. Polarized lenses to cut glare, simple and subtle Huckberry tree logo. 50.8mm lens diameter.

The Chinos: 484 Slim-fit Stretch Chino Pant in White – $29.99 FINAL ($79.50). White chinos make for a nice contrast against the dark brown polo. Break the old rule about not wearing white after Labor Day and wear them year round. Please note that these are final sale so no returns or exchanges, and supplies may be limited.

The Belt: Gap Leather Belt – $35.00 ($44.95). A simple brown leather belt to coordinate with the rest of the outfit. You could also go with a suede belt in the similar color to the chukkas.

The Chukkas: Clarks Desert Boot 2 Sand Suede – $150.00. Yes, you can wear boots during the summer. It helps that they are ankle length, in a light colored suede, and have crepe soles. The Clarks desert boot is an icon in this category. (Boots pictured in the header image are by Frye and no longer available.) Want some more info on this new, “Desert Boot 2”? Head here for our guy Adam’s big round up of how the new Clarks stack up to the old.

The Socks: Polo Ralph Lauren 3-Pack Argyle Socks – $23.44. Argyle patterned socks to bring some visual interest with the shirt and pants being solid. I don’t remember where I found my socks in the header image but these will work. A 3-pack gives you multiple options.

