Best Posts of 2021: Paloozas, Gin, and Recalling Warm Weather

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2021, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2021. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to you the Dappered readers: thanks.

Polopalooza has been around for several years now, but this past year an additional palooza was introduced: henleys. Turns out there are a lot of options out there for the humble henley, and this past year Joe and several contributors gave their two cents on which affordable henleys were worth a look. Will Henleypalooza return in 2022? Only time, and supply chains, will tell.

As the winter of 2021 was melting off, we published our annual roundup of what the world of men’s style was offering up for the warmer weather. Always a good gauge of the colors, fabrics, and patterns to come of the summer season. And as we move more and more into a world of athleisure and comfort, who knows what the warm weather of 2022 will bring? Stay tuned for the 2022 iteration of this post. It’ll be here before you know it.

Contributed by our man Adam T., these were his recommendations for comfortable sneakers that could stand up to summertime activities. Six types of sneakers were featured, with multiple recommendations on each. And hey, if you live in the southern part of the US, these recommendations might just apply right now.

Contributor Ryan N. rounded up 12 pairs of no-show socks for the warm weather sneaker season, running the gamut in fabrics and prices. He put every pair to the test in one of the most important areas of a no-show sock: the ability to stay put. As anyone who has worn crappy no-show socks knows, this is critical for comfort. Check out this post for a refresher on the best.

Style is cyclical, we all know this. But when you get dressed, look in the mirror, and hear a certain theme song start running through your head because of your look… that whole style is cyclical thing really hits home.

Modeled after the popular Chinos, Chukkas, Polo style scenario series, the Shorts, Sneakers, T-shirt series took things a bit more casual, yet still Dappered. This series proved that even the most casual of menswear, when done with a little intention, can still look great.

Contributor Jason P. gave us a great roundup of summer appropriate gins with artisanal twists, as compared to the typical London dry gin. Each gin recommended offers something unique, and of course gin can be used for many a winter cocktail. Salute!