Steal Alert: Extra 25% off Allen Edmonds Sale Items

Two things happened this morning:

Felt pretty smart, because the prediction/hope (bottom of the post) of an extra something-something off sale items deal at Allen Edmonds, in fact, has come true. Felt pretty stupid, because I had zero clue it had actually happened. Like, none. Zilch.

So much for being an insider, eh?

HUGE thanks to Ben B. for the heads up on the extra 25% off sale styles deal at Allen Edmonds. It’s better than normal. Picks below limited to items having at least a decent size selection at post time. These are NOT 2nds quality. Should be firsts. Shoes will ship and return for free. Off we go with the picks.

If you want to play it safe, stick with cigar. If you want something a little flashy, try copper. Not sure what the olive would look great with, but those are getting the cut too. But yes, Cigar and Copper. Especially cigar. Steal alert worthy for sure. Lots of sizes and widths left at post time.

Their classic/heritage work-style boot only weatherproofed and with a tan grain leather upper. Also available in a smooth brown, but that tan grain looks amazing. At least from here… across the interwebz.

Big, big fan of the new-ish Mahogany shade (head here for an in person look of the Mahogany on Strands). And the fact that the Fifths made in said shade are now down to just north of $220 is remarkable. Wear them with blue. Wear them with gray. Wear them with charcoal (yes really, give it a shot, it looks terrific). Suits, dress trousers, even sportcoats and dark wash denim. Wear the heck out of them.

And now the rest of the fifths. The other colors. Not sure why they stick the Mahoganys on a seperate page, but… they do. Conservative, but the quarter-brogue style perforated cap toe spices it up a bit. One of their standards. Can’t go wrong here. They used to price these at $395, like the rest of their oxfords, but it seems like they now run $299 at full price, full time. Dropped to $237 during the Rediscover America sale. A bit surprising to see them going for a touch lower.

A really, really nice price. Got ’em, wear ’em, love ’em, use ’em. German waterproof leather which is weirdly soft and pliable (weird in a good way), and the interior has a weatherproof membrane lining yet it’s also lined in leather. Dainite sole here of course, because it’s made for the weather. All around impressive. Full review can be found here.

Brown tumbled leather uppers. Dainite subtle studded rubber sole. True oxford lacing in a boot. Goodyear welted, Made in the USA, and re-craftable. Photo above is from AE’s Instagram.

Don’t limit these to just the warmer months. Snuff suede and dark wash denim looks incredible together. It also goes great with fuzzy flannels (trousers and suits.) If you’re concerned about what the weather could do to them, gently hit them with some suede protector. Should be good in lighter precipitation.

And now for something completely different. Should do well for those that don’t like the feeling of slippers and/or live in warmer climates. Imported. Handsewn construction. More than just blue available. A few colors to pick from. Sizes are scattered depending on what color you’re after. Note that these do NOT ship free because… they’re so cheap. AE’s free shipping kicks in at $100.

Limited styles/colors. But picks above should be in for the extra 25% off. Slightly thicker than usual paper thin dress socks. Which means they offer more cushioning. Which means they’re more comfortable. They aren’t thick athletic socks, but they hit that sweet spot. I wear mine both casually and dressed up. They also machine wash and dry easily. As long as you don’t wash them on nuclear hot/dry on surface of the sun.

Meanwhile, Allen Edmonds is also running a 25% off full priced boots sale. Not bad considering we’re entering the thick of boot season.