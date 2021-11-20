20% off at Huckberry for Military, Rhone’s early Black Friday, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Editor’s Note: In the past we used to sit the “Veterans Day” sales out because the term just sounds odd (much like Memorial Day sales). But after hearing from more than a few Vets, our silence had been misplaced. Word is even stores on Military bases have Veterans Day sales, so, while much of the world sees November 11th (and the observance around it) as a solemn occasion, here in the States it’s different. Our policy on keeping quiet on Memorial Day won’t change, but for Veterans day, we’ve been given the green light from the segment of the readership who has served.

Now then, if you’re one of us in the regular civilian population, and you want to tip your cap to them? Consider spending some of that style budget on a donation to the USO, the EOD Warrior Foundation, Special Ops Warrior Fund, or another organization dedicated to helping our veterans.

A sitewide sale at Huckberry is extraordinarily rare, so this is pretty cool of them. And they’ve even included their best-selling waxed trucker jackets. Those are almost always excluded from any sale events, as is usually the 72-hour stuff. 20% off ends today, 11/11.

Gotta be logged in to their rewards program to get the deal, but the already mega affordable gets even more so. Head here for our man Ryan’s round up of some Goodfellow & Co. goods for this fall and winter. Want some ideas on how to wear/style this stuff? Head here for a one-store/5 outfits post featuring the brand. Deal ends Saturday 11/13.

The Pick: 3 Smart Long Sleeve Jersey Polos – $111 total ($37 per/normally $89 per)

Those polos are pretty terrific. Super smooth cotton, shirt-style barrel/button cuffs, and a hidden button down collar. They look great with suits and sportcoats as an alternative to a dress shirt. Which are also on sale, getting the three-for $111 treatment. Breaks down to $37 per shirt. Ends today (11/11) though. It’s a one day deal.

Steep thresholds, but Rhone’s delta-pique polos and commuter shirts have really been a hit so far around these parts. BOTH of those come with hidden button down collars. Which is, frankly, the-bee’s-knees. Full disclosure: no real experience with the rest of their gear. Note that bundles/sets are excluded (like the Delta Pique 3-packs… dang it). And while bundles are excluded, you’re gonna have to buy multiple items to trip those tiers. Steep stuff here. But boy are those Delta Pique polos something. In -person size shown above on the delta pique is a medium on 5’10″/190. Head here for the review in this past summer’s polopalooza (it’s way at the bottom… best in show).

Looks like Nordy Rack got some Shinola gear in, and has heavily marked it down. Still spendy, much of it. But if you’re looking to splurge on some USA or Italian made goods (check that “made in” bullet point in the item description), could be worth a fun glance. I don’t know if this inventory moves over to their general stock area once the “Event” disappears. It might. I honestly don’t know at post time.

A late addition to Monday’s tripod, so re-posting here. You have to be signed up for their rewards club/email list to use it, but it’s free to sign up, and then you’ll also get free outbound shipping (returns will still cost $7.50 if you do it through the mail). More than a handful of exclusions here. Kenton Pacers and Chelseas are out. We’re also pretty close to Black Friday (emphasis NOT because you’re unaware. hardly. emphasis to acknowledge that maybe a lot of you are waiting for Black Friday) … And maybe this is a sign J. Crew will do something steeper for the Black Friday – Cyber Monday corridor? Understood if you’re sitting on your hands (and wallet) until then.

