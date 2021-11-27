Cyber Monday 2021 Deals for Men – 30% off Taylor Stitch, Banana Republic Half off, & More

Once upon a time, retail analysts used to dismiss Cyber Monday as little more than a joke compared to the in-store Black Friday onslaught. Times have changed. A lot. Cyber Monday is now more than just a bonus, and it carries with it sometimes slightly different and potentially better offers depending on the brand. Expect this post to be updated throughout the day.
J. Crew: “Can’t Miss Cyber Deals”, 40% off select full price, Extra 60% off FINAL sale items w/ CYBER
- Cashmere beanie – $26.50 ($69.50) 62% off
- Solid 100% cashmere scarf – $39.50 ($98) 60% off
- Ludlow topcoat in wool-blend herringbone – $149.50 ($348) 57% off
- Eco Nordic field parka – $169.50 ($398) 57% off
- Marled brushed fleece sweatpant – $29.50 ($79.50) 63% off
- Unstructured Ludlow slim fit Italian wool windowpane suit jacket & matching trouser – $289 ($656) 56% off
- Slim-fit knit suit jacket in wool-cotton blend – $84.50 ($188) 55% off
- Cotton-silk tipped-collar sweater – $34.50 ($79.50) 57% off
- Rugged merino wool crewneck sweater – $34.50 ($79.50) 57% off
Got all that? The “can’t miss cyber deals” are as deep as J. Crew discounts before they’ll throw something in the sale section and start knocking extra percentages off. And those items are usually final sale, and buried at the end of a retail season. Not the case here. It’s a scattered mix. The pricing on the cashmere hats and scarves is, frankly, pretty wild. And unexpected. So what about price adjustments, if you bought something above at 40% off, and it’s now less expensive for Cyber Monday? The short answer is: No. Which is a bummer. They’ll honor priced adjustments if you buy something full price (for real?), but not if it’s on sale or on promo. Dang it. Their policy in full is here.
Banana Republic: 50% off + Free Shipping NO minimum
- Super 120s Flannel Vitale Barberis Canonico Wool Blazer – $200 ($400) also avail. in navy
- Knit Cuff Leather Gloves – $49.25 ($98.50)
- Ribbed Merino Scarf – $40 ($80)
- Italian Melton Peacoat with Removable Shearling Collar – $225 ($450) shown at top of post
- Luxe Traveler Jeans in Slim OR Tapered Fit – $64.50 ($129) size shown above = 33×30 on 5’10″/190
- Realy Leather Chukka Boot – $89 ($178)
- Kevin Italian Leather Cap-Toe Oxford – $79 ($158)
Launched yesterday. No codes needed here. BR had been sticking with 40% off up until now. And wow does it feel like someone looked around and thought “not good enough, let’s hit the Friends & Family level button.” So, here we are. Now half off. As good as it gets for BR. No code needed. Some exclusions, but they don’t seem to be too invasive.
Taylor Stitch: 30% off (plus earn a $30 credit on purchases over $100)
- The Moto Boot in Weatherproof Snuff Suede – $243.60 ($348)
- The Ojai Jacket in Washed Charcoal – $131.60 ($188)
- The Merino Tee – $47.60 ($68) multiple colors
- The Weekend Pant in Boiled Wool – $117.60 ($168) lots of different colors/fabrics
- Made in Italy Merino Socks – $15.75 ($22.50) Really nice. Machine washable/tumble dry. The real deal.
Noticeably better than their Black Friday offer (which was 20% off). Minimal exclusions here. Select leather stuff (like their moto jackets) are excluded. 3rd Party/Partnerships, and Made in the USA denim is also out. But other than that, should be good. That and you’ll get a $30 credit if your purchase is over $100 to use later on. The made in Italy Merino blend socks are arguably one of the best deals of the entire weekend. Mid weight so they offer good cushioning but you’re still able to dress them up. Pre shrunk. Wash cold, tumble dry low.
Bonobos: 35% off w/ cyber35
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer – $260 – $293 ($400 – $450) lots of colors, some patterns, etc.
- Corduroy 5-Pocket Pants – $65 ($99) eight colors
- The English Tweed Car Coat – $260 ($449)
- Homestretch Joggers – $52 ($99)
- The Off Duty Pant – $52 ($99)
Decide to make this into its own post. Full picks here.
Target: 30% off Men’s Clothes & Accessories
- Pintuck Jogger Pants – $17.49 ($24.99)
- Micro-knit Patterned Crew Neck Sweater – $14 ($20)
- Stretch Chore Shirt Jacket – $27.99 ($39.99)
- Acetate-Frame Sunglasses w/ Case – $21 ($30)
- Colorblock Lightweight Bomber Jacket – $27.99 ($39.99)
- “Skinny” Fit Jeans in Black and Masonry Gray – $19.59 ($27.99)
Like BR, Target has mostly been on the sidelines this weekend in regards to clothes and accessories. Not anymore. Head here for Ryan (our Target expert) and his in person look at the fall/winter Goodfellow & Co line. A review of those acetate sunglasses can be found here.
Suituspply: New “Wardrobe Starters” Suits are in – $359 – $499
- Dark Grey Check Sienna Suit – $399
- Navy Stripe Lazio Suit – $359
- Mid Blue Napoli Suit – $399
- Dark Grey Napoli Suit – $449
Suitsupply doesn’t do Black Friday or Cyber Monday. They only run a couple sales per year (online outlets) if that. So when they refresh their half-canvas, nice wool, less-expensive suit line “wardrobe starters” with a bunch of new additions, it’s still very much worth a mention. Shipping and returns are free too. Just remember that these come with functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Which is a nifty detail if they hit your arms just right, and a total pain in the backside to have the sleeves tailored if they don’t.
adidas: 30% off “sitewide” (yet exclusions apply) w/ CYBERDEAL
- alphatorsion 2.0 – $77 ($110)
- Ultraboost 21 – $126 ($180)
- Tiro 21 Track Jacket – $35 ($50) three colors
- Essentials Down Parka – $84 ($120)
- Tiro 21 Track Pants – $31.50 ($45) five colors
Adidas is becoming notorious for excluding many of their bestsellers, while still saying “sitewide” for sales and promos. Still worth a strong look for fans of the brand with three stripes.
Huckberry: Select Cyber Monday Deals
- Wellen Quilted Sweatpants – $65.98 ($88)
- Mystery Ranch 2-Day Assault 27L – $185.98 ($219)
- Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pants in slim, tapered, or straight – $91.98 ($108)
- Flint and Tinder Sherpa Deck Jacket – $134.98 ($225)
- OBRA 240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe Sneakers – $77.98 ($130)
- Icebreaker Oasis Half Zip Merino Baselayer – $73.98 ($105)
- Made in the USA Flint and Tinder French Terry Sweatpants – $43.98 ($88)
- Mystery Ranch Urban Assault 24L – $151.98 ($179)
- All-Weather Duckboot – $131.98 ($188) review here
New picks but pretty sure they haven’t added new items to this event. And a LOT has sold out over the last few days. New picks above had at least a decent size selection for Cyber Sunday/Monday.
Nordstrom: Select Price Matching On Going
- Ray-Ban Polarized 55mm New Wayfarer – $140 ($200)
- Nike Dri-FIT Performance Boxer Briefs – $16.25 ($25)
- adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoe – $135 ($180)
- Persol 52mm Round Sunglasses – $227.50 ($325)
- Icebreaker Merino Anatomica Boxer Briefs – $31.50 ($45)
- Common Projects Track Classic Sneaker – $336 ($480)
- Ray-Ban Clubmaster 51mm Sunglasses – $112.70 ($161)
- SAXX Vibe 2-Pack Slim Fit Boxer Briefs – $45.56 ($56)
- Nike Crater Impact Sneaker – $80 ($100)
Gotta love Nordstrom for price matching any and all deals called into them. That and their free shipping and returns still applies. Lots of underwear, nice sunglasses, and sneakers. Which is precisely the only things I’ll wear after I sell Dappered to Uncle Jeff one day, as I take up residence in the penthouse of some glitzy Las Vegas casino. I mean, those are three style scenarios (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday) to start my future week right there ^^^. I can’t wait to get that tattoo of Pepe the King Prawn on my neck.
Amazon: Select Goodthreads, Buttoned Down, & Amazon Essentials Cyber Monday Deals
- Goodthreads Men’s Lightweight 50% Merino / 50% Acrylic Hoodie – $27ish ($45.90) price depends on color
- Buttoned Down Men’s Italian Merino Wool Lightweight Crewneck Sweater – $22.90 ($59.90)
- Goodthreads Men’s Sherpa Fleece Fullzip Jacket – $43.20 ($50.90)
- Goodthreads Men’s Sherpa Fleece Fullzip Vest – $34.70 ($40.90)
- Buttoned Down Men’s Italian Wool Cashmere Overcoat – $92 ($279)
New day, new deals. Those topcoats at just under $100 might be one of the sneakier best deals of the weekend. Maybe. Depends on how they fit. 76% Wool, 18% Cashmere, 6% Nylon fabric for those.
Tie Bar: 20% off , 25% off $100+, 30% off $150+
- Pinpoint Solid White Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $44 ($55)
- Silk Knit Ties – $20 ($25)
- Perfect Tipped Merino Wool Classic Black Polo – $52 ($65)
- Perfect Tipped Merino Wool Cardigan Heather Grey Sweater – $52 ($65)
Runs through today. For those who are unaware, Tie Bar (formerly known as TheTieBar) now does a LOT more than just ties. They’ve hugely expanded their repertoire these last few years. Dress shirts are great. Sweaters are terrific.
EXPRESS: 50% off everything, special offers + Free Shipping No Min.
- Solid Merino Wool V-Neck Sweater – $35 ($80)
- Solid Merino Wool Quarter Zip Mock Neck Sweater – $35 ($98)
- Moisture-Wicking Performance Knit Joggers – $35 ($80)
Most of you guys know the drill. Stick to the merino stuff if you can. EXPRESS gear can get weird in a hurry in terms of both fabric and style, if you stray too far from the basics and classics like their extra fine merino sweaters. Because… shimmer. Shimmer? Shimmer. Anywho, nice to see their merino v necks and quarter zips getting more than the advertised half off.
Todd Snyder: 25% off w/ CYBER25
- Italian Corduroy Chore Coat – $276 ($368)
- Made in the USA Homespun Button Pocket T-Shirts – $51 ($68)
- Japanese Quilted Chore Coat – $298.50 ($398)
- Todd Snyder + Champion Midweight Slim Jogger Sweatpants – $88.50 ($118)
Last chance for Tod Snyder this go-round. They don’t run many significant codes or deals. So if you’re looking to splurge and save on his particular brand of upgraded on-trend but still timeless style, now’s not a bad time.
DSW: 30% off select w/ CMDEAL
- Nike Court Legacy – $41.99 ($59.99)
- Clarks Bushacre 3 – $62.99 ($89.99)
- Nike Legend Essential 2 – $41.99 ($59.99)
- adidas lite racer adapt v3 – $45.49 ($64.99)
Lots of exclusions. Brooks, Converse, New Balance, ON, select adidas, ASICS, Cole Haan, GOOD LORD MAN.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew Factory: 50% off Entire Site + Extra 10% off and free shipping w/ CYBER10
- Lands’ End: 60% off + Free shipping no minimum w/ BIGDAY and pin 1234
- Spier & Mackay: 15% – 20% off w/ BF2021
- Nike: Extra 20% off select w/ CYBER
- Duluth Trading Co + Best Made Co.: 25% off
- Nordstrom RACK: Extra 40% off select clearance items, but watch out, there’s a ton in there NOT getting the extra 40% off. Prices are as marked and they’ll tell you if something is getting that extra 40% off.
- Charles Tyrwhitt: 25% off w/ EARN
- Banana Republic Factory: 60% off almost everything + extra 15% off w/ CYBER