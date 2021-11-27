Cyber Monday 2021 Deals for Men – 30% off Taylor Stitch, Banana Republic Half off, & More

Once upon a time, retail analysts used to dismiss Cyber Monday as little more than a joke compared to the in-store Black Friday onslaught. Times have changed. A lot. Cyber Monday is now more than just a bonus, and it carries with it sometimes slightly different and potentially better offers depending on the brand. Expect this post to be updated throughout the day.

Got all that? The “can’t miss cyber deals” are as deep as J. Crew discounts before they’ll throw something in the sale section and start knocking extra percentages off. And those items are usually final sale, and buried at the end of a retail season. Not the case here. It’s a scattered mix. The pricing on the cashmere hats and scarves is, frankly, pretty wild. And unexpected. So what about price adjustments, if you bought something above at 40% off, and it’s now less expensive for Cyber Monday? The short answer is: No. Which is a bummer. They’ll honor priced adjustments if you buy something full price (for real?), but not if it’s on sale or on promo. Dang it. Their policy in full is here.

Launched yesterday. No codes needed here. BR had been sticking with 40% off up until now. And wow does it feel like someone looked around and thought “not good enough, let’s hit the Friends & Family level button.” So, here we are. Now half off. As good as it gets for BR. No code needed. Some exclusions, but they don’t seem to be too invasive.

Noticeably better than their Black Friday offer (which was 20% off). Minimal exclusions here. Select leather stuff (like their moto jackets) are excluded. 3rd Party/Partnerships, and Made in the USA denim is also out. But other than that, should be good. That and you’ll get a $30 credit if your purchase is over $100 to use later on. The made in Italy Merino blend socks are arguably one of the best deals of the entire weekend. Mid weight so they offer good cushioning but you’re still able to dress them up. Pre shrunk. Wash cold, tumble dry low.

Decide to make this into its own post. Full picks here.

Like BR, Target has mostly been on the sidelines this weekend in regards to clothes and accessories. Not anymore. Head here for Ryan (our Target expert) and his in person look at the fall/winter Goodfellow & Co line. A review of those acetate sunglasses can be found here.

Suitsupply doesn’t do Black Friday or Cyber Monday. They only run a couple sales per year (online outlets) if that. So when they refresh their half-canvas, nice wool, less-expensive suit line “wardrobe starters” with a bunch of new additions, it’s still very much worth a mention. Shipping and returns are free too. Just remember that these come with functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Which is a nifty detail if they hit your arms just right, and a total pain in the backside to have the sleeves tailored if they don’t.

Adidas is becoming notorious for excluding many of their bestsellers, while still saying “sitewide” for sales and promos. Still worth a strong look for fans of the brand with three stripes.

New picks but pretty sure they haven’t added new items to this event. And a LOT has sold out over the last few days. New picks above had at least a decent size selection for Cyber Sunday/Monday.

Gotta love Nordstrom for price matching any and all deals called into them. That and their free shipping and returns still applies. Lots of underwear, nice sunglasses, and sneakers. Which is precisely the only things I’ll wear after I sell Dappered to Uncle Jeff one day, as I take up residence in the penthouse of some glitzy Las Vegas casino. I mean, those are three style scenarios (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday) to start my future week right there ^^^. I can’t wait to get that tattoo of Pepe the King Prawn on my neck.

New day, new deals. Those topcoats at just under $100 might be one of the sneakier best deals of the weekend. Maybe. Depends on how they fit. 76% Wool, 18% Cashmere, 6% Nylon fabric for those.

Runs through today. For those who are unaware, Tie Bar (formerly known as TheTieBar) now does a LOT more than just ties. They’ve hugely expanded their repertoire these last few years. Dress shirts are great. Sweaters are terrific.

Most of you guys know the drill. Stick to the merino stuff if you can. EXPRESS gear can get weird in a hurry in terms of both fabric and style, if you stray too far from the basics and classics like their extra fine merino sweaters. Because… shimmer. Shimmer? Shimmer. Anywho, nice to see their merino v necks and quarter zips getting more than the advertised half off.

Last chance for Tod Snyder this go-round. They don’t run many significant codes or deals. So if you’re looking to splurge and save on his particular brand of upgraded on-trend but still timeless style, now’s not a bad time.

Lots of exclusions. Brooks, Converse, New Balance, ON, select adidas, ASICS, Cole Haan, GOOD LORD MAN.

