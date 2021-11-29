Bonobos 35% off Cyber Monday 2021

Bonobos was quiet in 2021. Codes and promos were sparse at best. So being that they now have decided to execute their annual best-discount on Cyber Monday strategy, Bonobos fans everywhere are breathing a sigh of relief… while their wallets hide in horror.

Code cyber35 is good for 35% off and is slated to expire tonight. Seems to work on everything but their flagship stretch washed chinos. Sale and Final Sale stuff is in play too, although you can’t return any stuff tagged as final sale. Everything else should ship and return for free. This is as good as it gets for Bonobos, unless something you have your eye on goes on sale, and they run a random extra 30% off code or something. But that requires a lot of patience and timing… and then they might not have your size.

Ends today, 11/29. Let’s do this. Off we go with some picks.

They are, in a word, brilliant. Terrific, airy, crisp but comfortable, year-round appropriate Italian hopsack wool. Totally unconstructed with minimal lining so you end up wearing it, and it doesn’t end up wearing you. Easy to tailor, non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Multiple, super-versatile colors. Three different fits (Slim, Standard, and Athletic), and sized in more precise measured chest sizes (say, 40R) instead of the ballpark S/M/L. Wear the h-e-double-hockey-sticks out of these things. Full review here.

What. Are. Those? At first glance they look like a Lululemon ABC clone, but when you zoom in they look like knit jogger fabric. And then there’s the description: “Looks like jeans, feels like joggers.” Okay then. There’s also the name. ACTION PANT. Please tell me they purposefully referenced “action jeans.”

A “refined knit jogger..” Is such a thing possible? Apparently it is, because these are super well reviewed, and our man Brandon D. really likes them too. 69% Rayon, 27% Nylon, 4% Spandex promises to be soft, stretchy, and yes… refined. Available in navy or black.

Seasonally appropriate cords with that famous Bonobos fit. And speaking of, they sell these in tailored (super slim), slim, or athletic. Should suit just about everyone. 98% cotton / 2% elastane. Finally down to a J Crew or BR sorta kinda level of price.

If you ever dreamed of owning a stretch-flannel shirt with a bunch of foxes all over it, well then today’s your day my friend. Hidden button down collars. Lots of colors/patterns, with full stock on some options but not-so-much on others.

100% Italian cotton. Knit, but leans more towards a sportcoat than a sweater. “But how do I wear it?” There. Above. Right there. Those three examples. Jeans or chinos. Tees or polos. Maybe an OCBD. Lace ups, loafers, chukkas, sneakers. All of it. These things make it super easy to look sharp right now.

SPENDY. A lot of us will stick with the BR Luxe Traveler jeans (currently 50% off for cyber Monday), but a lot of Bonobos fans swear by these things despite the high ticket price. They even won our Athletic Fit jeans round up. 94% cotton, 5% Polyester, 1% Elastane. FIVE different fits (skinny, tailored, slim, athletic, and straight) to pick from. Plenty of washes too.

Already on sale and getting the extra 35% off. “The comfy sweet spot between chinos and joggers.” They sold a ton of these in 2020 and well into 2021.

Somewhere between a chore jacket and a shawl collar sweater. Which frankly seems kinda perfect. 35% Wool / 35% Viscose / 30% Polyester.

More hybrids. And these are on sale already too. Mullet trousers! Business up front, party (elastic) in the rear. 4/5 stars after 100+ reviews.

An updated, stretchier version of their hugely popular travel jean. Size shown above on Jason (5’7″/175) is a 32×28 in Athletic Fit. Full review here. His advice: consider sizing down one waist size.

Wool blend brown herringbone on one side, navy quilted nylon on the other. Nails.

For the office goers. Marzotto 98% Wool, 2% Elastane fabric. And unlike a lot of other dress trousers, these things come pre-hemmed. So a trip to the tailor shouldn’t be necessary.

The chino/jogger hybrid has reached flannel-lined levels of coziness. So now it’s a chino/jogger/pajama hybrid. At some point Bonobos is gonna make a pair of pants that’s so many things at once it’ll hit warp 10 and simultaneously occupy every atom of existence in the universe. What’s up Matt! I see you my fellow Sci-Fi Guy! Darmok… and Jalad… on the ocean.

Turtle power forever. Fabric is a blend: 33% Viscose, 23% Nylon, 20% Cotton, 20% Lambswool, 4% Cashmere.

Size Shown above is a medium standard fit on Jason, who is 5’7″/175. Supremely comfortable. A thinner fabric, but not in a bad way. The whole shirt feels well built, with a flattering athletic-leaning silhouette. Expensive for sure, but the fabric is a notch above most of the others on this list. The cotton is extremely soft – reminiscent of BR’s luxury touch polos, but even better. 50% Pima cotton and 50% “Drytex” fiber for moisture-wicking and UPF 35 protection. A definitive well-executed basic.

Annnnnd the short sleeve versions. Slim or standard fit.

Not a ton of experience with Bonobos outerwear, but these sure look good on the screen. A basic, mac style jacket made from a warm wool blend: 32% Wool / 20% Recycled Wool / 16% Acrylic / 15% Nylon / 10% Polyester / 7% Mohair.

These will absolutely be getting a mention in an upcoming holiday-party style scenario.

