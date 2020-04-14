What I Wore Today Working from Home: Matt, 6th Grade Science Teacher

Welcome to “What I Wore Today Working from Home.” AKA, WIWTWFH (pronounced: wee-WIT-wu-fuh). A series on, you guessed it, who wears what to work, when working, or NOT working, from home. Y’know, to help put you in the right frame of mind for your work (day job or self-improvement) when stuck inside for the next few weeks. Would you like to be featured? See the bottom of this post for instructions.

About the Author: Matt T. is a 6th grade Science Teacher in Sarasota, Fl. When he’s not teaching tiny humans about the Paleocene epoch, he enjoys reading, playing elder scrolls online, and has been attempting to go to local art galleries enough for them to know his name. He has succeeded with 4 of the 30-ish so far.

The Suit: J. Crew “Unsuit” Seersucker Jacket & Matching Pants – $328 total. First, a point of order. The younger generation has a bizarre tendency to call ANY jacket and trouser combination “a suit.” I wear sportcoats a lot. And even when my sportcoat or blazer is in obvious contrast to my pair of pants, they’ll STILL say “Nice Suit Mr. Teacher Man!” My students and I are trying to work through this together, but I have bad news guys. It’s not going well. You think the oxford vs. derby confusion is bad? In about 8 years, no one will know what a suit is anymore.

Anyway. I can’t say enough nice things about the J Crew unstructured line of sportcoats/suits. They breathe well enough to wear in the summer, even down here in Florida. Somehow, despite their complete lack of construction, they still tend to come-off a bit polished. Yes, a full seersucker suit can look like a costume, but it’s an awesome costume. Culturally speaking, the coast of southern Florida has about as much in common with the “Deep South” as a Coney Island hotdog, but it’s still the deep south. So, I get to wear seersucker.

The Shirt: Amazon “Buttoned Down” Brand Slim Fit Supima Non Iron Dress Shirt – $39. The relative cost, speed of delivery, and convenience of Amazon’s house brand “Buttoned Down” is hard to beat. I know we have a lot of “Goodthreads” fans here, but the Buttoned Down line has slightly nicer fabrics, and they have sleeve length options in 1″ increments. Not bad. The collars are small, so I’d advise choosing the “spread collar” option to mitigate that shortcoming as much as possible.



The Tie: TheTieBar Paisley Tie – $25. I love paisley, but it can be garish. I can’t bring myself to wear a paisley shirt. A paisley tie, however, is a good way to introduce a little whimsy without looking like you’re trying too hard. Because I’m teaching 6th graders. I have to keep their attention/have some fun.

The Shoes: Brooks Brothers Goodyear Welted White Bucks – $178 ($248). Bucks are wildly versatile, and they come in a rainbow of colors, but white bucks are the OG of the style. A well made pair of white bucks (not sand, not bone, but white) is surprisingly tricky to find. Brooks Brothers is one of the few places that seems to have them on a consistent basis. Yay Americana.

The Pocket Square: Bonobos T-Rex Pocket Square – $33.75 w/ PICKMEUP ($55). Dress for the occasion. We’re currently on the Mesozoic era.

The Lightsaber: Hasbro Anakin to Darth Ultimate FX Lightsaber – $74.99. I need to point to stuff on the whiteboard, and I wanted something with some gravitas. A lightsaber was, of course, the obvious solution. I bought mine at a books-a-million circa 2005, so I can’t speak directly to this current version.

This is Seven of Nine. She’s more Bag than Borg.

Resistance is feowtile.

Want to submit your own WIWTWFM? Send an email to joe@dappered.com with who you are, what you do, and what you’d like to submit. And no, you don’t have to actually be working. There are plenty of jobs on standby right now whose workers can’t do the work from home. I’m not gonna discriminate. That’d be dumb. Now, to be featured, we’ll need a picture of you at home (at work, or not) as well as the details on what you’re wearing. Final image will have to be cropped down to 1500×840 pixels, so, keep that in mind when shooting. Landscape mode please, and let’s keep anything from the chin up out of it. Note that sending an email with your picks and a pic doesn’t guarantee publishing. We gotta have some variety, y’know? That’ll help your chances. Let’s keep it “Dappered.” But be yourself. Pics of pets always help too. Good luck. We’ll be in touch.