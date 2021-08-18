Bonobos Extra 30% off Sale Items

It’s been months.

Months, since Bonobos ran a code of some sort. And even longer, if memory serves, since Bonobos threw a bone the way of the real bargain hunters with an extra something-something off their already marked down prices in their sale section.

But here we are. Which isn’t where we were. And furthermore, here we go with picks. Do know that the code SWANSONG won’t work on FINAL sale items. Which means all of this stuff should be able to be returned if it doesn’t work out. But watch out, since sometimes selecting a different color/pattern can bump you over to the final sale option (the Bonboos site has been acting weird for me lately). You guys know the drill. All these below were not final sale at post time.

The famous Bonobos short-sleeve button up/down (if the collar has buttons, it’s a button down since the collar points are buttoned DOWN to the shirt front… no button down points, it’s a button UP due to the front). Now FINALLY at a pretty reasonable price. Sizes can be short in some of the options, but the three picks above are all doing okay size-wise at post time.

There’s a dude down the street who works summers as a camp counselor. How do I know? Because the sign to the camp lives outside his place, leaned up against the siding during winter. That, and last fall his dusty pickup was parked out front as well, with the words “SUMMER IS OVER. GO HOME” written in the dirt on its back window. That’s what on-sale swim trunks makes me think of. Those words. Summer is over. Go home.

Summer is over, go home? Summer lives forever in this jacket! For it being a red jacket, it sure doesn’t scream “red jacket”. That desaturated “rose” linen fabric sure does a nice job of making it easier on the eyeballs.

Some of us still wear dress shirts. And with the weather cooling off (for the wind and the rain, please, let it cool off) it’ll be time to stick the short sleeves in a drawer for another season(s). Another one where sizes/fits are kinda all over the place. 100% wrinkle resistant cotton.

Pivoting seasons. Because who doesn’t want to look ahead right now? Lightweight flannel. Had no idea such a thing existed. The “navy atlas check” seems to be a particular winner. And they come with a hidden button down collar!

“Looks like a suit, feels like loungewear”… so. Suitjamas? Sorta. Classier than that. 62% cotton / 25% poly / 3% elastane.

The pants that launched a thousand butt-related compliments. Select colors only. Sizes/fits are a bit all over the place. As are the prices post discount. Look at that range!

Because fall is coming. Italian stretch wool. That’s a heck of a lot more handsome than some polar fleece thingy.

Bonobos took their already well loved travel jean, and added a healthy dose of extra stretch. 94% cotton, 4% poly, 2% elastane. On sale in the green shade shown above, as well as a saturated “Sante Fe clay” option. Full review here if you’d like it. Size shown above is a 32 x 28, athletic fit, on Jason who is 5’7″/175.

Not the just mentioned new hyper-stretchy travel jean. These are the original. 98% cotton, 2% elastane.

For those who like the idea of traditional tweed in the fall… but don’t want to look like a history professor. This isn’t tweed. Italian cotton. Knit fabric so it’ll play a little more casual than something traditional. Yes you could 100% wear this with jeans.

It’s their top of the line denim, with select colors on sale. And yes, the colors on sale aren’t something you’d probably reach for. Except for this “Foggy Grey Heringbone”. Grey jeans = surprisingly versatile.

Just half/butterfly lined in the back. 98% Italian wool with 2% stretch. Full review here if you’d like it. Not sure how to wear a sportcoat in this particular shade of blue? Head here for some ideas.

If you like micro prints, then you’re probably well aware that the micro print floral thing has been big as of late. Semi spread collar. No buttons though, yet it does come with removable collar stays. Moisture wicking tech fabric.

Holy summery pants! Pretty sure if you’re wearing these you need to fly south for the winter.

93% Nylon, 7% Spandex. The long sleeve version. A few different colors/patterns on sale, but this basic “Navy Brandt Plaid” is a safe play.

Old school cool. Also available in a light tan “heather oatmeal.” Quite a bit of outerwear in this sale, no?

Earth tones sure have seen a resurgence lately. Great for those who have grown tired of their navy, their medium blue, their light blue, their… slightly darker than medium blue but not quite navy…

Has to be leftovers from last year. $55 seems like a pretty nice price. Lots of sizes left at post time.

Made here in the states. 97% Cotton, 3% Elastane. Not sure what makes them “soft”?

Because winter is coming. 75% wool, 25% nylon. No epaulets or belt or any of those other trench hallmarks. Basic design in a navy mini houndstooth fabric.

Marzotto Italian wool made to resist liquids, wrinkles & stains. 99% wool / 1% stretch. So, not sure where they put that “tech” magic in. Looks like the charcoal yarn dye shown above is the option with the most (if any) sizes left at post time. Heck of a price though.

The extra 30% off sale items code SWANSONG expires on Tuesday 8/24.