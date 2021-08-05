adidas Tiered Sale, Nordstrom Anniv. coming to an end, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
adidas: 20% off $50+, 25% off $125+, and 30% off $200+ w/ SAVENOW
- NMD_R1 Primeblue Shoes – $105 ($140)
- NMD_R1 Shoes – $105 ($140)
- Gazelles – $64 ($80)
- Vegan Sambas – $72 ($90) review here
- Supernova – $96 ($120)
- Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 – $52 ($65)
Lots of exclusions because that’s what adidas does. Appears that most Ultraboosts and Stan Smiths are out (at least they were when I tested them). But the NMD_R1s are in. Code SAVENOW runs through Tuesday (8/10).
Nordstrom: Anniversary Sale Ends THIS Weekend
- Allen Edmonds Strand – $259.90 ($395)
- Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxford – $259.90 ($395)
- Bonobos Slim Fit Performance Pants – $59.90 ($98)
- Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe – $99.90 ($140)
- BOSS Hartley Classic Fit Solid Wool Blazer – $297.90 ($495)
- Bonobos Jetsetter Knit Blazer – $199.90 ($350)
- Rodd & Gunn Waverley Water Repellent Quilted Suede Bomber Jacket – $449.90 ($798)
- Ray-Ban 50mm Wayfarer Sunglasses – $99.90 ($161)
- Nordstrom Cedar Shoe Tree – 2 for $25.90 (reg. $19.95 per)
Last chance. Prices go back UP Sunday night/super early overnight Monday morning. Full picks here if you want them. And don’t forget the shoe trees.
Huckberry: 2 pairs of Flint & Tinder 365 Pants for $175 ($196)
Buy two pairs, save $21. Normally $98 if you buy just one pair. One of the most popular things Huckberry sells and Flint & Tinder makes. Sadly not made in the USA anymore, but that hasn’t stopped them from selling these things by the boatload. So yes, they do seem to be doing something very right. Available in slim fit, straight fit, and a tapered fit too. Also available in a crud ton of different colors. Look at all those different swatches! Good gravy Miss Daisey!
J. Crew: Up to 30% off “work from anywhere styles
- Made in Italy MacAlister Boots in English Leather – $124.50 ($168)
- Made in Italy MacAlister Boots in Italian Suede – $119.50 ($158)
Forgot to mention the other day that the English Leather options were also getting a bit of a discount. So, here we are. I honestly don’t know if these are gonna go on sale for a higher (or much higher) cut. Maybe during Labor day? Maybe?
Grant Stone: They’ve now got Made in the USA Hats – $49
Paging Adam. For those who are big fans of Grant Stone, or, just want a really cool looking hat. Made in the USA from real wool flannel by Ebbets Field Flannels. When it comes to branded company swag, this sure beats the crappy polos and the junky pens other businesses push out there.
Also worth a mention:
- Bonobos: They still have some short sleeve button up Rivieras on sale for $48.
- J. Crew: Extra 30% off sale items w/ SALETIME
- Todd Snyder: New items have been added to their sale section. Up to 50% off there. Prices are as marked. Watch out for final sale stuff.
- FormFunctionForm: 25% off almost everything w/ FFFinghotsummer