Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 – Picks for Men

It’s one of the most anticipated sales of the year. Traditionally, Nordstrom doesn’t run many sale events, and the Anniversary Sale is the biggest and best of the year. It’s not just their free shipping & free returns on everything policy… it’s what they carry, and what they’re willing to mark down to get your attention. Especially when it comes to their Anniversary Sale.

Unlike the half-yearly sales & seasonal clearances, which see in-season goods get marked down, the Anniversary Sale is mostly a preview of the upcoming season. Lots of fall goods or year-round stuff gets decent price cuts. And that’s a rarity in the retail sale game. This stuff can sell out sometimes too. It feels like there’s less stock this year (supply chain issues?) So, know that. Here’s one interpretation of the best of the best for us guys.

It’s not the Nordy Anniversary Sale unless walnut strands are on sale. Full review here. USA made. Ships and returns for free like the rest. Not bad at all. Multiple widths available too. Not just the standard D width, although they have plenty of those as well.

Annnnnnd the Park Avenues. The quintessential American made dress oxford. Available in burnished chili, black, or walnut.

Hybrids here. 96% polyester, 4% elastane performance twill. Discreet drawstring on the inside of the waist if you want to give it a little jogger style, but can run as a flat-front casual pair of pants too.

From the brand that brought you this year’s polo-palooza winner. Not a pique fabric like the Delta Pique polo, but instead a jersey like fabric. Still performance, still wicking, and STILL has a hidden button down collar (according to the Rhone website). Big potential here. And a big deal, being that when Rhone runs a sale, it’s usually final sale. No returns. Not the case here with it being Nordy. So savings AND the opportunity to return if it shows up and doesn’t fit/work out.

Getting these in early, towards the top of the post, because there’s a lot of shoes in this sale, and Allen Edmonds has been on a nice run of sales themselves over the summer. So, you might need a few new pairs of shoe trees. Reg. twenty bucks a pop. Buy a second pair for just another fiver. Ships and returns free too, even if a couple of pairs of shoe trees are all that you’re getting. Thinking these might sell out.

Future shoes! Dig the blue ones. Wait a minute, blue, white, and a gum sole? What are those, the Judge Dredd version of the Nike Killshot? I AM THE LAW!

A leather jacket for the rest of us. And by “the rest of us” I mean those of us who are afraid that we’d look ridiculous wearing some smooth leather jacket, a la The Fonz. Matte suede here. Quilted. Water repellent too, so it’s not useless in precipitation. Looks like it could be a little darker/richer in person? Lots of potential here.

These are new. Fingers crossed they’re a less expensive (but still kinda pricey) alternative to the Lululemon Warpstreme? 71% polyamide, 29% elastane. 4 way stretch. 36″ inseam though, so like a pair of suit or dress trousers, they’re expecting you to get these hemmed. Which is kinda a bummer.

Hey now. The way that cream upper is just slightly contrasting to the sole? And then pops (always say “pops” when referencing a higher contrast accent of some sort in menswear) against the rich tan details? Nifty.

From the Nordstrom exclusive lululemon competitor “Zella”. One of the highest rated products of their line. Zippered back pocket keeps things secure. 90% poly / 10% stretch.

Annnnnnd the same fabric as the pyrite shorts, only in jogger form here.

Guys. I’m starting to think all black, boost-based sneakers from adidas are a thing.

A really nicely executed modern take on a classic navy blazer. Appears to be hopsack wool. Just half lined in the back. And the gray buttons are a super sleek touch.

And now something more casual. From their Jetsetter line. Fabric mix is 71% polyester, 29% rayon? So it is NOT = their Italian Knit Cotton blazers. But maybe it’s a performance thingy? That’s what their Jetsetter line usually leans towards. Just butterfly lined in the back too.

Works great. Looks great on the counter. Worth the investment over basic big-box-store stuff. Lots of (but not all) of their stuff getting a nice discount here.

Neutral suede and Italian made. Good Man Brand really does do a nice job with their shoes. These should go with everything, thanks to the neutral shade(s).

Classy. Swiss Made. 38mm diameter is timeless for a watch like this. Sunray dial.

Made in Montreal. Nice fabrics. Blue Birdseye is 95% wool, 5% cashmere. Charcoal option is 100% super 120s wool. The suit is dead. LONG LIVE THE SUIT!

The not quite as fortunate man’s alternative to the Strands? These also come with a subtle studded sole. So if you live in wet/cold climates, this could be the way to go… for less.

A Nordy House brand, relatively affordable, and claim to be temperature regulating thanks to the cotton/COOLmax poly/modal fabric. Could be worth a shot. 9″ inseam here. Ships and returns free, so if they show up and the fabric ain’t all that, back they’d go for nothing.

Annnnd in pants form. Might be a slightly dressier alternative to BR’s Core Temp Chinos? Fabric blend would be: 38% cotton, 37% polyester, 12% Coolmax polyester, 10% modal, 3% spandex.

Well that’s convenient. Breaks down to $23.63 per shirt. Sweet. Available either in all white, all blue, or a mixed pack but you get stuck with a light purple/lavender-y looking shade. Unless you like lavender shirts, then you’re not stuck with it at all.

Looks to be the traditional wayfarer silhouette, and now the slimmer “New Wayfarer” option? Looks great though. Havana tortoise frames, and they’re saying those are blue lenses? Dark gray/blue? Nice.

Annnnnd also available in crystal frames with gradient lenses if you want to get a double dose of what’s on-trend.

Basics here. Not cheap, not mega expensive (like, say, lululemon stuff). Somewhere in the middle. Fabric is a 72% Tencel modal, 28% polyester blend. In my experience, tencel blend tees can feel a bit more “natural” feeling than the glossy tech-wear that you’ll find with mostly poly + spandex gear (like Under Armour, some Nike stuff, Lululemon, etc). Not sure if that’s the case here or not. But like everything else, it ships and returns for free in case they show up and you don’t like how the fabric feels in hand.

Shoes on the opposite end of the dressed up/dressed down spectrum from, say, the Allen Edmonds Strand. Boost cushioning. A favorite for many. Also available in white with some blue (is that velcro?) stripes on the side.

Couple pairs of sleek, simple dress shoes here. Inexpensive. From Nordstrom’s own line. If they show up and you’re less than impressed (for the price, we’re talking seventy bucks here), then yes, send ’em back. For free. Slim rubber sole for traction.

Tech shorts. Think lululemon or Huckberry’s PROOF. (Hopefully they’re that good? Or at least sorta close?) 71% nylon, 29% spandex. 9″ inseam.

Gum sole! Chambray heel detail! CHEAP!

Wrinkle resistant. 97% wool, 3% spandex has just a bit of stretch for comfort. Button stance looks a little high? Maybe it’s just a wonky fit on that particular model. Could make for a pretty nice beater/travel suit (total: $285) if the fit and finish works out for you. And if it doesn’t, it ships back for free like everything else.

Do you boat shoe? Many of you boat shoe. I do not boat shoe myself, but if I WERE to boat shoe, I’d probably boat shoe with a boat shoe that is 4.9 / 5 stars after 200+ reviews. Which is what these have. Nice leather uppers. Deerskin lined. 18K gold-plate details. Also available in “chocolate” brown.

A basic, Barbour, bomber style quilted jacket.

All cashmere. No direct experience, but Uncle Nordy usually knows what’s up. And if it arrives and it doesn’t fit? You can send it back for free.

Sleeve free is the way to be. As long as it’s one of those “in between” days and it’s not raining.

Smooth. Not sure how they perform as a true running shoe, but they sure look good!

Or there’s these. Although I wouldn’t even attempt to go for a real run in them. Because sneaker technology has come a lonnnng way. And you don’t want 1979 knees. Great for knocking about though.

A little more streamlined than a traditional field jacket? Maybe? Corduroy collar. Proof that this sale also includes fall-ready goods. Seems to show up each year in the Anniversary Sale.

On the one hand I’m thinking those are pretty sweet. On the other, I’m starting to think they’re looking awfully close to those SIMPLE sneakers from the late 90s with the kickball red rubber soles.

Really, REALLY nice wool trousers. Made in Italy from Loro Piana wool. Split-waist construction for easy tailoring. Comes un-hemmed.

Not as spendy! But also… not all wool. 36% wool, 33% Tencel® lyocell, 28% polyester, 3% spandex. Also comes un-hemmed.

Wear ’em with your wool dress trousers! Make a statement! Correction. Do not make a statement by wearing these with your wool dress trousers.

AKA the original near-water slip on. Full grain leather here.

True field jacket looks. 87% polyester, 13% nylon shell looks pretty matte from here? Which stands out, weirdly enough, in the sea of shiny quilted puffers.

Including these here not because of any sort of style points, but instead because I believe the Gel-Kayano is the best, legitimate, do-anything workout shoe (lift, run, HIIT, kickbox, whatever) on the market. I’ve worn these for years. Usually have two pairs going at once, and I alternate them by day. The support and cushioning is great. I don’t quite get the “runs small” sizing advice on Nordstrom. A 10.5D fits my normally 10.5D feet great. I personally don’t size up. But I don’t slop around in oversized sneakers either. This is pure personal experience, but… I have stumbled off curbs, eaten it during superman punches, and rolled over my ankles in all sorts of ways over the last 10 years of wearing Gel-Kayanos. Never an injury. Just be sure to buy new ones every few months. Running shoes/workout shoes wear out. And working out in worn out shoes is an invitation for injury.

Slim but still has room for goods needed for business travelers. “Trolly strap” on the back for slipping over a rolling carry-on handle.

Welcome to 2021, where Made in Italy luxury pool slides are a thing. Good Man Brand DOES really make some nice stuff though. So, chances are these are actually pretty nice. Y’know, for what amounts to classy shower shoes. JUMBO SHRIMP!

Available in navy or black. An all time favorite, even if some of us might have made the jump to the slightly more cushioned Allen Edmonds Merino Cool dress socks. But if you’re a traditionalist, and prefer thinner wool dress socks, these are tough to beat.

No personal experience with these (see the blurb under the Asics Gel Kayanos up above) but they look… squishy? Could be a welcome partner for working out at home. Take care of your feet.

Chore jackets are great for those who don’t totally love denim jackets, yet still need something before it turns into puffer-jacket weather. Washed cotton here. Probably gonna be a bit boxy, because that’s what chore jackets do.

Inexpensive suede bluchers. They look a bit stumpy in shape though? So leaning casual. Claim to be waterproof.

All tech here. 71% polyamide, 29% elastane fabric blend. Could be great for on the road/bus/subway/bike commute. Could be dreadful. Hard to tell from here. Thank goodness once again for free returns!

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends at 3am ET/12am PT on August 9. So, Sunday August 8th is basically the last day.