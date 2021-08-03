Steal Alert: J. Crew’s Italian Made Desert Boots are on Sale

Over the sine-wave like last 10-15 years of J. Crew’s business successes and failures, a few products on the men’s side remained constant. The Dock Peacoat. Slim Chinos. And these made in Italy suede desert boots:

Word is to try a half size down?

Italian suede uppers. Unlined. Rubber soles that compliment those suede uppers. And a stitched out welt construction.

This year they’re coming in the usual Auburn/dark brown, as well as a couple of fall-season ready shades: “Autumn Gold” and “Hunting Green.” But you 100% DON’T need to wait until fall to wear these. Hardly. They’re modeled after classic desert boots. So they’re built for the warm weather, and perfect to wear with, wait for it, chinos and a polo.

Sizing note: Plenty of people are saying go half a size down on these.

Italian made, unconstructed chukkas which would look just as good cruising around Milan on a Vespa, as they would hopping the cross town bus in Minneapolis/Medford/Mobile/Muncie on your way to Jury Duty.

Often excluded from codes and promos. But the last time I said that about something at J. Crew, it was about the (excellent) Wallace & Barnes Chore Jackets, and those immediately went on mega sale following my “nevah getz deh codezzzz” proclamation.

Can’t see that happening with the boots though.

That’s all. Carry on.

One observation: They look a little less “Saturated” in the lifestyle photos? So color might not be as rich in person?

Suede is notoriously hard to shoot pictures of. That could explain the difference.