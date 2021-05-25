Long Weekend Sales Hoedown – BR, J. Crew, Brooks Brothers, Zappos, & More

IT’S NOT JUST A HANDFUL. IT’S A HOEDOWN.

Why hoedown? Too much to be called a handful.

This post will be updated over the next few days as more sales roll in.

Just a reminder though that come Monday we won’t be posting. On Monday, maybe consider spending some of that style budget on a donation to the USO, the EOD Warrior Foundation, Special Ops Warrior Fund, or another organization dedicated to helping our veterans. A huge thank you to all of you in the readership who have served or who are currently serving. Stay safe out there.

So that quiet/quick sale the other day WAS better. Still, 40% off is good. Especially now that brands seem to be tightening up their codes and promo strategy. (Is it inflation? Supply chain issues?) Seems like lots of shorts are getting excluded, which is an obvious bummer. Do know that cardmembers get a total of 52% off with that BRCARD20 code. Which IS better than Friends and Family. Deal runs through Monday.

Cornwallis oxfords for $140 is insane These should be first quality, ships and returns for free, no re-stocking fee items.

The Pick: Thompson fit worsted wool suit jacket & matching trouser = $218 (usually upper $200s)

Whoa. So one day only, and they’re saying their Thompson worsted wool suits are down to the “best prices of the summer”. Okay then. Not sure what they have in their plans for the rest of the long weekend, but if you’re in need of a cheap suit, now’s maybe not a bad day.

Not the world’s greatest cut. But boy has it been hard to get a handle on what’s what in the world of sales and promos, industry wide, these last few months. Looks like this one expires on Thursday, so… maybe something else is on the horizon? Who knows. Anyway, hot girl summer? Maybe. The rest of 2021 might get loud. Dock short summer? Probably an affirmative. Looks like they’re just about everywhere this year.

Standby for a full post with picks. Takes your friendly neighborhood affordable men’s style website editor more than a hot second to roll through that many items.

No specific sale on these things, but a bunch of new watches has shown up in the Nordy Rack inventory. And being that it’s Nordstrom, you can expect a factory warranty. No slightly shady gray market business here. Returns are only free in-store though. Otherwise it’s a $5.95 pre-paid label. That Tissot Ballade? It’s COSC certified. A true chronometer. Not bad for five bills. (Which is still a lot of money, I know I know I know. Watches. Nothing makes sense in the wristwatch world.)

Nice price on the Flyknits. And in a world where sneakers almost always trend towards loud Loud LOUDDDD… those KD13 are pretty… classy? Whatever protects the achilles.

USA made sweats & jackets. New Rhodes boots. Tons of in-season gear. One of their best sales in a long while. Full picks here if you’d like them.

Full disclosure: Brooks Brothers has been a mess since the bankruptcy. Just know that you might be walking into a wall of chaos by placing an order with them. For example, those washable merino v-neck sweaters won’t ship until July 4th (??), and from personal experience, those Italian made Field chukkas are a massive steal at this price… but awhile back I ordered the light brown pair (shown above) for myself, and they sent the wrong freaking color. Tread carefully here. But don’t forget to use the reactivated extra 15% off code BC1818 at checkout for those prices shown above. Big thanks to our guy John B. for the tip!

Looks like they’ve extended this? Code is still working as of early AM on 5/25. A quiet batch of new suits and sportcoats seem to have arrived at Spier, just in time for some of us to get the itch to dress up again. Half canvas, nice fabrics, great details, non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easy tailoring, and two fits (slim or a more athletic leaning “contemporary”).

Woo hoo! Restocked in black, navy, and white. Was out of stock for a while there. Polo of the year. Performance Pique fabric is cool, crisp, breathes, and wicks. Hidden button down collar underneath the points keeps things in line and prevents curling/pancaking out. Normally $88 a pop, which is steep, but if you buy three that drops them to $66 per. Still spendy, but worth it if you love both performance polos AND the button down collar thing. Leans more athletic in fit. Fit reference: A size medium fits my 5’10″190 lb frame pretty close to perfect. Huge thanks to our man Adam for the tip on these.

Bit of a mishmash in there. But a good mishmash all the same. Cheap pocket squares. Very cheap.

“But doesn’t CT do shirts?” Yes, yes they do. BUT. They do much, much more than shirts. And they’re pretty good at that other stuff. Head here for an in person look at their Goodyear welted shoes (specifically some suede chelsea boots). Orders ship from the UK, shipping is pretty spendy, and returns will cost you an $8.95 return label fee. Which, isn’t half bad, considering it’ll have to eventually head back to the UK.

Anyone else totally forget about END. for a while there? What a gold mine for sneakers though. They’ve got stuff you just can’t get here in the US anymore, or, never could. Just a reminder that these guys are UK based, so you’re on the hook for international returns. That’s risky. Shipping is a steep $9.99 for under $250 orders, but it’ll get here pretty quick via FedEx priority.

Todd Snyder has a foot in both the timeless and the trendy camps. They just charge a lot. But that’s because their stuff is built really well. Now that said… $169 track pants (down from $248!) is… crazytown. To some of us. Okay, most of us. I think. Still love ya Todd. New items added to their sale section here. No additional discounts as of post time.

Yes Club Monaco does more than sneakers. Way more. But their clothes are often a little pricey. And their sneakers? Not pricey!

Holy smokes there’s over 7,000 items in the men’s section alone. Good to see the new Clarks Bushacre 3 in beeswax in there. Full review of it (and the other Clarks desert boot models) over here. It won the battle royal.

GORPcore that walks the walk instead of just talking the talk. Arc’teryx is expensive, rarely does sales, and is a pain to type. So, good to see a bunch of A’t gear getting a bit of a break here. Big, BIG fan of those A2B merino polos. I have a couple, and wear them often. Some report durability issues but… I just haven’t had that experience? Kinda weird reading those reviews. Are they wrestling leopards or something? Do know that there ARE some excluded items in that sale section. Which is super annoying. Why set aside a section of goods and be all like “hey this is what’s up for the code!” and then have stuff that’s NOT up for the code in there? Beats me. Code SPRING25US runs clear through 5/31.

