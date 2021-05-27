Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale for Men Summer 2021 Picks

Free shipping and free returns. Great in-house brands and lots of 3rd party names. What’s not to like, right?

The problem with Nordstrom sales is that there’s just too much. Thousands upon thousands of items. And who the heck has the time or desire to go through all of it, especially over a nice long weekend? What sort of madman would…

Oh. Hello. Is it me you’re looking for?

And that’s the first and last time those two particular pop culture icons will be referenced in adjacent breaths.

Anyway. You know the drill. Be aware that some of this stuff can sell out fast. And guys, gotta be honest… this isn’t the greatest half yearly of all time. It feels like either dressed down basics, or sneakers, or really weird high end designer stuff. (Can I interest you in a $600 hoodie? Please say no.) Anyway, off we go.

A basic with a really nice feature. Hidden button down collar here. Meaning, the collar is gonna stay crisp and under control, but for those that don’t always want to reach for a traditional button down collar OCBD, these have the buttons UNDER the collar points. 97% cotton / 3% spandex.

Just the gray, but a super solid price. The description on Nordstrom’s website still says these are made in Italy, while new production seems to have moved to Portugal? Head here for a full review of these things, albeit in a different color.

The 2020 hit for Bonobos. Elastic waist. Chino/jogger hybrids. No scrunchy elastic around the hem.

The Edge sneaker from Good Man brand is a really, really nice pair of shoes. These would be perfect for the guy who wants to expand beyond the plain white sneaker, into something richer looking/more saturated. Made in Italy.

Knit here. So a bit of a sweater blazer hybrid, but leaning more towards sportcoat for sure. 62% cotton, 35% polyester, 3% elastane. Currently $250 over at Bonobos, so, Nordy has them beat. Still free shipping and returns here like everything else. Part of a suit, but it doesn’t appear they’re selling the matching trousers. Still, as a knit, it should excel with jeans, chinos, flannel trousers, etc.

It’s the “Air Unicorn Puke”. Full disclosure: These do not have the Nike Air cushioning system. Nor are they made from unicorn puke. Full review here.

Price matched. And these things come and go from the sale section super fast. So, if past is prologue, that means as soon as this thing gets posted they’ll no longer be on sale. I apologize in advance.

Wait, these are normally sixty bucks? adidas. They print money. Has to be that proprietary “boost” material that makes these things what they are.

Paging our man Adam as well as our man Brandon. Adam and Brandon please pick up the white courtesy phone. Both of those guys appreciate R.M. Williams. And finding them for 40% off is no small feat. Made in Australia. Bit of a legend in the chelsea boot world. Limited sizes here.

French terry is what you wear when you’re getting out of shape. Tech-wear is what you wear to get IN shape. This is the latter. 56% nylon, 33% polyester, 11% elastane. Anti-microbial too to fight off any sweated-the-bejeezus-outta-it stank.

Cleaner than the board of health. Really nice leather. Made in Italy. Good Man Brand does a great job with their sneakers.

Patagucci, Stanley Tucci, make a drink and cook

Finance Bros and Tech World Joes, here’s their daily at-work look

Annnd some backpacks too.

Not your average neutral sneakers. Bit of contrast at the heel, and that suede toe makes them just different enough.

Wow this sale is sneaker heavy.

Enormous fan of merino tees, with Icebreaker as a brand certainly excelling in this space. One possible drawback… I’ve personally experienced some wrinkling “bacon neck” on the collars. Not sure why. Most of the time I just put it on, don’t notice any further, and I’m on my way. But if that sorta thing really bugs you, know it could (read: COULD) be a risk.

Annnnd Icebreaker also made merino blend joggers. Because everyone made joggers.

“Flannels” doesn’t always mean grunge shirts. In fact, that word means very much something like this to many people. Wool or 99% wool/1% elastane dress trousers. Made in Italy here.

For those days where it’s still cool enough for a jacket, but wearing a puffer would be a little over the top.

Moisture wicking, lightweight, 98% polyester, 2% spandex fabric. 8 1/2″ inseam. For a simple pair of blue shorts, they sure seem to be a hit. 110 reviews? 4.5/5 stars? That’s a lot of positive feedback.

Puffers from a brand that’s been around long enough to know how to make a puffer. Not that they were making puffers like this back when L.L. Cool Beans was getting his start.

From Nordy’s Lululemon house brand competitor. The surprise here? A little wool. 83% polyester, 11% wool, 6% spandex.

A lot of us are giving the tie-dye trend the side-eye (side eye to tie-dye?), but for some super cheap pool slides? Sure thing. No side eye to the tie-dye pool slide. The Dude abides. Or alternatively, you could spend 20x that on these dumb things. The width and breadth of the consumer economy never ceases to amaze. And by amaze I mean: dumbfound.

That jacket isn’t messing around. Waxed exterior. Quilted lining. All the classic British sportswear bells and whistles, without going full Belstaff Roadmaster.

Pretty much a perfect summer sweater. Poolside, lake side, early in the morning with a cup of coffee on the porch or balcony or fire escape or whatever. 100% linen.

Lookin’ like 1983 out in this monkeyhuffer.

Nordstrom continues to be a consistent place to find L.B.M. sportcoats on pretty serious sale. Even so, they’re spendy as all get out. But the #menswear super fans seem to like them. Ships and returns for free like everything else.

Brooks might not be as popular as Nike or adidas, but their stuff usually performs with flying colors. All poly. Lightweight. Sweat wicking. Raglan sleeves for ease of movement.

A super smart looking, and smart performing way to get around if you live and work in a wet weather area.

Liam? DEER! CANOE! Fifteen bucks. Ships free too. A perfect addition to the upcoming wedding season wardrobe. A lot of us choose to ditch the billfold when suiting up in favor of a slimmer, less-is-more card case. This would do the trick for cheap, fast.

Great looking hoodie. Pricey even with the sale. And I’m willing to bet that there are closepins or chip-clips or something behind that guy cinching up the fit through the mid section. Hoodies just don’t dart in like that.

Cheap. Perforated over the toe. Sizing seems to run half a size large. “Not available for sale and shipment to Germany.” Whut? I mean, not an issue most likely for you or me, but… why? What’s in these things? Live cheetahs?

For when a hoodie wouldn’t look quite up to snuff. Spendy, but Faherty seems to be one of those brands that some guys (some, not all) are willing to spend a premium for.

Five. Dollar. Socks. And they STILL ship and return for free.

A basic 50% merino/50% CoolMax polyester crew sweater. Should be good for 4 season wear, one would think? Ships and returns for free just like everything else. Hand wash and dry flat. So know that in advance.

Death, taxes, and the Johnson & Murphy Daley being on sale during a big Nordy event. These are the not quite as fortunate man’s AE Strands. Three colors. Sheepskin lined. Big thanks to reader Eric J. who had good things to say about these shoes: I can confirm that they’re phenomenal for the price. Likely not resoleable, but the leather is full grain and seems much nicer than the leather on my Jack Erwins. The build and quality is probably similar to the old John W. Nordstrom shoes, but without the crazy chisel toe.

These are really pretty. Small, delicate, goes with everything, and the tiny diamonds actually have a legitimate bit of sparkle. Hammered rose gold, silver, or yellow gold bar style necklace, surrounded by (tiny) diamonds. Pendent is just an inch wide. Again, delicate. Leans on that trend. Mrs. Dappered has one of these and she seems to like it. She’s not a “things” person though. I (sometimes, not always) am, and I give her things. Go figure.

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale is set to run through Sunday June 6th.