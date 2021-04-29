Best in Show Tech Polos, DSW’s sub $50 Summer Sneakers, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

BR went kinda sorta dark on sitewide promos for awhile there (March – Mid April). And then all of a sudden, they’ve given us a couple of almost-as-good-as-friends-and-family discounts in the last week. Free 2-3 day shipping on orders of $100+ too. No code needed.

And now, some totally unasked for analysis that nobody’s gonna read: BR’s spring/summer collection leans into less-is-more, but still smart looking. And mark my words this stuff works and always will work. Because the super flashy/bold patterns/crazy-expensive designer “look at me!” lewks that are popular today? We’re gonna look back at that stuff the way we look back at the 1970s. Loud-arse stuff for the sake of being loud. The alternative, this less-is-more stuff works now, and will work forever. And I know that sounds boastful and “flexy.” But evidence seems to back that philosophy up. Look at how cyclical the fashion industry is. Baggy jeans are “back”? It all goes around in a circle, with some stuff in the center of that circle remaining pretty timeless. And the loud trendy-stuff makes me think of an old saying: “When you’re good, you’ll tell others. When you’re great, they’ll tell you.” No need to shout about it. Dress well and get on with it.

Something for everyone here. And good to see the new Bushacre 3 getting some savings too. They just won our big round up of all the Clarks chukka varietals. Suede chukkas + spring and summer = always a winner. Also, the code DSW is using here is tremendous.

Yep. Target’s at it again. This time with an “up to” 30% off home goods spring refresh sale. Key words are “up to” though. Don’t get tricked into thinking all this stuff is 30% off. Because it’s not. Sale is slated to end today, 4/29/21.

Last chance for this long running sale. A lot of us dragged our feet. Now’s the time to take advantage if you do, in fact, want to outfit those dragging feet in a new pair of shoes. Full picks can be found right here if you’d like them.

Verbiage on the Nordy site seems to indicate a fresh injection of items to their sale section… but I ain’t seeing all that much. Kiehl’s is back to being price matched. And there’s a lot of cologne (if that’s your thing). Now, the above Tissot Visodates are the new model (slightly larger, different font compared to the old), and those are a price match. So, that markdown could end at any moment. Everything ships and returns for free at least.

This is how it happens. You find one thing that you love from a brand (namely the Delta Pique hidden button down collar polos from this year’s Polopalooza)… and then you start thinking the brand walks on water. And they might. Don’t know yet. Only have personal experience with the Delta Pique polos. Which are amazing. Final sale though. No returns on this stuff.

Some serious savings on high quality goods, but the problem is the final-sale factor. Can’t return this stuff. And that’s a tough ask for a lot of us. Hard to onboard a new customer to your brand when they’re risking half a grand on what could be an ill-fitting, “now I gotta sell it on eBay” suit. A hell of a good looking suit though. If it fits. Same goes for that slightly unusual, but still super sharp navy/gray stripe seersucker sportcoat. That could be a real winner this summer. Final sale as well though.

Also worth a mention: