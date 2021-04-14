Steal Alert: The Tissot Heritage Visodate at Nordstrom Rack

Say you’re looking for a classy, simple, dress watch. You don’t want to go Timex, but you don’t want to hit the stratosphere luxury watch market either. You want something with a dependable movement, nice craftsmanship, and you want it to feel good and solid in your hands and on your wrist.

Terrific watch. Strange image.

What is this, the horological version of Penrose Stairs?

Ta-da. The Tissot Visodate.

So what’s going on with the price? Usually in the $400ish range if you go gray market. But gray market dealers (usually sites that buy up overstock from “authorized” dealers who have a deal with the brand) don’t give you an authorized manufacturer’s warranty. That little warranty card is always missing with gray market dealers. So if something goes sideways with a watch, which is basically an immensely intricate, tiny bit of mechanical artistry, you’re paying out of pocket.

But Nordstrom is hardly some fly-by-night operation. Their Nordstrom Rack locations take THEIR (Nordy mainline) overstock, and mark those goods down to move. But still, seventy bucks under gray market? What gives?

This appears to be because they’re discontinuing this particular model of the Visodate.

***pause for dramatic effect***

***resume post***

A quick scan of the Tissot site (and Nordstrom proper as well) seems to indicate that Tissot has made the call to upgrade the movement inside the Visodate from the 42-hour power reserve version (pretty standard and what the on-sale watch has) to their 80-hour power reserve “powermatic” movement. The case size has also been pumped up from 40mm to 42mm. They’ve also rearranged the dial a little, now with a black script “Visodate” towards 6 o’clock, with a “POWERMATIC 80” just underneath, signifying the new movement.

So.

Old vs. New. Frankly, I think the old is better looking.

New movement/design means the old Visodates have to be moved off Nordy proper and sent to The Rack. But it’s still a Nordstrom property so you should be getting the goods (read: warranty) and famous Nordstrom customer service with it. Additionally, Nordy Rack seems to have accidentally listed it under the “women’s” section. And thus, browsers of the men’s watches aren’t seeing it It’s not a women’s watch. I mean, I suppose it could be unisex. Don’t see why a lady couldn’t wear it. But that’s the men’s Visodate. It’s 40mm in diameter, which is as timeless as it comes for a men’s watch. (It’s the watch dial version of a 2.75″ or 3″ tie.)

Got all that? Clear as mud?

Sapphire crystal with an exhibition case back. Swiss made. Nostalgic logo since the Visodate was originally created to celebrate Tissot’s 100th anniversary back in the 1950s. Ships free. Returns are free if you can get it to a physical Nordstrom Rack location. Otherwise, returns are $5.95 for US customers.

Big thanks to Jim D. for the style tip here.

That’s all.

Carry on.