Banana Republic: 46% off (or 52% off for GAP inc cardmembers)

Time is the only commodity worth a damn. Everything else is a derivative. And the timing of this sale is quite good. Because after a year’s worth of cheese doodles and sweatpants… or running shoes and stress hormones, a lot of us are now turning to our warm weather wardrobe and thinking “oh schnikes this does NOT fit anymore.”

It’s not quite as good as the BR friends and family 50% off discount, unless you’re a GAP inc cardmember, and then it’s better! And plenty of us have a piece of BR, GAP, or Old Navy plastic in our wallets already. Prices below reflect the BRTHX code 46% off total discount (40% + additional 10% off that discounted price) because signing up for a credit card simply to save a few bucks on a retail sale (or for a free t-shirt, or for a pizza… looking at you college campus credit card predators) is financial lunacy. Don’t do that. Off we go with the picks.

Proof that you can look really put together, but still stay uber-casual, which is the times we’re living in. These are, apparently, excellent. From our man Jason: “The BR supima tee..I bought one, and the only thing I dislike is that I bought only one”. That’s quite the ringing endorsement. Uses American grown Supima cotton. Garment Dyed for that vintage look without being, y’know, a ratty old vintage t-shirt. Pocket at the chest keeps things from looking too “undershirty.” Six different colors to pick from.

It’s sneaker season once again. And these are BR’s take on the clean white sneaker. Much more subtle branding than compared to a Stan Smith, thanks to tonal embossing on the back heel. Ships and returns for free.

Was just priced at 30% off. Now, significantly kinder in price. The all-around dappered pants champ. Easy to dress up or down. Supremely comfortable. Machine wash and tumble dry. The Core Temp chino from Banana Republic is the best of both comfort, easy good looks, and relative affordability. Yes the Lululemon Warpstreme Commission Pant and ABC chino are just a bit “better” in regards to fit, feel, fabric, and performance… but the Core Temp is lightweight, flexible, breathable, smooth, and suuuper comfortable… all for less than half the price of the Lululemons when on sale (more details comparing the two can be found here). Five colors to pick from.

Same great, lightweight, cooling core-temp fabric as the well loved pants. It appears that shorts model guy is less than impressed with life. But he SHOULD be impressed with his shorts. Because Core Temp. It works!

Probably well past time to stash the warm winter coats until next October. Time for the lighter spring stuff. A touch (1%) of stretch for comfort.

And now something a bit easier to wear than a denim jacket if you wear jeans a lot (easier to avoid the denim on denim look this way). Core temp everything! Terrific potential here as a three season jacket.

Ledbury prices make you wince? 100% understandable. Sometimes you just need an affordable dress shirt in a crisp white or sharp pale blue, and these get it done for forty bucks. 4.5/5 stars after 400+ reviews.

And some button down options. Here in their “tech stretch” blend of 57% cotton, 40% COOLMAX polyester, 3% spandex.

BR’s suit separates are awesome if you’re: 1. Not someone who wears a suit day in and day out, 2. Don’t have time to get to a tailor before you need to wear it. Pants come pre hemmed. Jackets are slim but not tight. Many can get away without having any tweaks done, although a trip to the tailor is always recommended if you can swing it. Italian wool is nice. Details are solid for the price. Spier and Suitsupply are still the places to prioritize for cost to quality ratio, but if you need a suit and you need it ASAP? BR’s Italian wool suit separates fill that need and fill it well. Available in navy, charcoal, or black.

Sometimes you just want a super simple, incredibly versatile blucher (not oxford) shoe that you can wear with just about everything.

Drawstring shorts are everywhere this year. Has to be a natural extension (or, uh… cropping?) of the sweatpants/joggers thing from the hellscape that was 2020. BUT. When they’re done in a refined way (if that’s even possible) then they actually look pretty good! Like these. They look… good! Made from a stretch cotton fabric that’s similar to a chino twill. Big fan of the “eucalyptus green” shown above. Also available in a gray as well as navy.

Always wanted to try the “crystal” frame look, but, some of us just aren’t sure we can pull it off. But for forty bucks? Maybe now’s the time. And they ARE called the Lloyd. As in, Christmas. So you’re telling me there’s a chance.

This is a very smart idea. Yes they offer the standard black to dark brown reversible combo that many other brands do. But they ALSO offer a cognac to chocolate brown option. Which is brilliant, since most of us spend more time in various shades of brown shoes, not just black and dark brown anymore.

For #teamjogger. 98% cotton/2% elastane Italian fabric, just like their traveler 5-pocket pant. Six colors to pick from.

Our annual Polopalooza round up is coming up on Monday. Y’know what always does well? These. All cotton, yet somehow manage to be almost glass smooth, stretchy, and soft. (As if there’s some silk in there.) They’re so smooth they’re almost cool to the touch. There does seem to be a catch for some though. Many have reported shrinkage problems with these. Especially when it comes to the length. I don’t have this issue, and I can’t tell you why. I wash on warm or cold and dry on medium or cool. Do they shrink up a little in the wash? Maybe. But not to the extremes that I’ve heard. If you’re 6′ or over, maybe order a tall instead of a regular? Precise polo shown above is a large slim fit in one of their basic solids, on 5’10” / 195.

Recently featured over here. BR’s vegan suede is legitimately some of the nicest stuff out there. Head here for a full review, albeit in an old color scheme that’s no longer available. Just black this year.

If there is such a thing as a spring/summer hoodie, this would be it. Interesting blend here: 38% flax (linen), 30% super fine merino wool, 19% cashmere, 13% recycled wool. So, expect a bit of texture thanks to the linen, but still some softness thanks to the cashmere.

Really, really good. Size shown above is a 33×30 on 5’10″/190. So what’s the difference between these “luxe” traveler jeans and the traveler jeans they had been making forever? They do wear the same and look pretty similar, but the fabric has been changed from cotton/poly/stretch blend, to something different: 44% cotton, 42% Tencel, 13% polyester, 1% elastane. Still super stretchy, but these are even softer. Yet they still look like jeans. To me, they’re an improvement over the original. Especially because along with the slim fits, they’re now making…

AND. Now for this year in athletic tapered. Woot.

Basic suede lace ups. And if past is prologue, then BR’s shoes (and the suede shoes especially) should deliver for the reasonable price. Suede + Spring/Summer = a really nice combination.

This cotton shawl collar number with that sweet honeycomb texture should do great during the cooler days of spring all through the summer nights and on into early autumn.

Chore coats have been everywhere for a couple years now, and there are no signs of them letting up. In their defense, they are super versatile, and somehow totally classic but minimalistic in a modern way all at the same time. 74% cotton, 26% recycled nylon on these.

Because it’s never a bad time for a lightweight but strong, merino v-neck sweater. That “responsible” moniker actually has some meaning behind it. 100% extra fine merino wool here.

Beaches should be good this year, right? Open air and all that? These would make a terrific bag for a jaunt to the lake or oceanside. Or a long weekend trip out of town. Or a trip to the farmers market.

4.7/5 stars after 2200+ reviews. They’re a jean style chino made with some sort of high-recovery Italian stretch cotton. So, comfort of your favorite pair of jeans, only in chino like colors & finish. Lots of colors to pick from. Full review here. Also available in a traditional chino-style with the welt pockets at the side and rear.

BR makes a terrific trench every year. And this year appears to be no different. Poly/Nylon/Cotton fabric blend. Feel free to stand under a streetlamp late at night looking mysterious. Mr. Bogart would be proud.

Gets mentioned a lot for good reason. Think of it as a nicer, slightly dressier version of the (also mentioned a lot) GAP basic belts. Available in cognac, burgundy, black, and the brown shown above.

About as good as an $85 pair of dress shoes can get. Conservative shape. Simple cap toe. Ortholite insole is pretty comfy out of the box. Fit seems true. Maybe a half size small if you don’t wear thin dress socks with them. Are they gonna last you your whole life? Nah. Will they look good with a navy suit for a wedding or interview? You bet.

A stand out piece from the BR Standard now called BR Sport line. Keep moving, technologically! And boy, do these move. If your body can handle it, you can do a full split in these. 100% polyester fabric, like just about everything else in the catalog. These are breezy but not weak, water repellant, and have a zippered pocket in the rear, a zippered pocket at the hip for phone/keys/etc. and 2 open hip pockets for additional storage. The zippered hip pocket is clever – it’s offset from the hip bone, so the zipper itself doesn’t create any discomfort or hotspots the way some zippered hand pockets do on pants or shorts. Smart. Size shown is a large on Jason who is 5’7″/175.

The Banana Republic 46% off (or 52% off for cardmembers) customer appreciation event is set to expire on Sunday, 4/25. Don’t forget that cardmembers gotta use the code BRCARD20 at checkout.