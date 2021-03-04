Sale on Huckberry’s USA Made Trucker, Vegan Samba Restock, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

A very, very rare sale on these. First time in over a year they’ve offered a cut in price on these things. Pretty sure these are the most popular thing that Huckberry sells. And they’re a hell of a jacket. Waxed cotton exterior that wears in and molds to the individual wearer over time. Body and sleeves are fully lined with a soft, striped blanket lining. They’re also made right here in the USA. Impressive. Full review here if you want it.

Brooks Brothers is running a flat 25% off with very few exclusions. And it appears to be working on their Golden Fleece line of shoes, which has been kicking about in the sale section for a bit now. Sadly, the BC1818 extra 15% off code seems to be… done So, no stacking there. Do know that return shipping will cost you $7.

Morrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrre. Winnterrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr. Clearaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaance. For the deal hunters. End of season stuff, but a lot of it can pull duty between now and when it gets hot. Sizes are scattered of course, but picks above had at least a decent size selection at post time.

It’s a limited selection, but there are a couple of surprises in this one. That Milano is terrific. Full review can be found here. And while the new “California Dial” automatic Marlin hasn’t come across the desks of the home office quite yet, it sure looks like something else. Surprised to see it included in the 25% off pile.

Man, adidas has a hard time keeping their vegan stuff in stock. Full review here if you want it. Now if they could just bring the Vegan Stan Smiths back. We’ve got a full review of those in the works. No discount here, but still worth a mention for those who are trying to consume less animal products. Not saying you are one, not saying you should be one. Just saying.

No sale/discount here since they’ve just arrived. In fact, some of them HAVEN’T arrived, and they’re a pre-order. (Thankfully, the shipping date is this Monday on those that are pre-order.) Nice fabrics here. A few of them made from Italian cloth from mills like Vitale Barberis Canonico. If you’re newish to the mens style “thing”… there’s hardly a better place to start than their timeless hopsack navy blazer. That one is back, at just under three bills.

This appears to be a price match? Not sure who they’re price matching, so, not sure when this deal expires. But, Arc’Teryx stuff is favored by plenty of true outdoorsy types. And it. is. spendy. Because it performs. Which is good! But, yeah. Price. Ships and returns for free since it’s Nordstrom.

Another “no it’s not on sale yet” mention, but we’re kinda in a dead zone for big promos (end of season clearance wrapping up/new arrivals not quite all in yet). Y’know what it’s too early for? Shorts! Y’know what Target has? SHORTS!

Oy. Makes you almost want to go to work. Almost. Lordy that looks like it could be something. Dimensions are 17″ x 12.5″ x 5″. Made in the USA. Pre order of course, since it’s Gustin. Doesn’t ship until April.

Also worth a mention: