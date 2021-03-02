J. Crew 50% off Select (again)… with new Spring arrivals

Lotta J. Crew promos lately. So many that I hesitated to wallop you guys over the head with another one. But after sitting much of the early part of the year out, J. Crew has gone to the max with a few 50% off promos as of late. Yes it’s been select styles. Thus, much of the site has been excluded. But what HAS been up for the fat discount? Pretty solid.

Same deal here. A limited selection, but what is in there is worth a look. Especially if you’re looking to refresh the wardrobe for warmer weather ahead. And maybe, y’know, leaving your house/apartment once the sun comes out. Code GOSPRING runs through the weekend.

Bit of a legend, and surprised to see them under $20 so early on in the season. This is not a “dressy” polo, but it looks anything but worn out and schlumpy. The three button placket gives it a bit of rakishness/keeps it from looking like that free polo you got from your workplace with the clunky logo embroidered on the chest. Fabric here is a garment dyed slub for softness. And the pocket at the chest is a bit of a retro touch. Would go great with a pair of washed chinos and some suede loafers and… a Negroni. And a good dose of sunshine.

Or, stripes. Stripes make a lot of things better. Also shown at the very top of the post, although the blue stripe there looks much darker? Odd.

As I was saying. Stripes.

Wool suits feel a little too polished right now? Try chino instead. Still smooth, still sharp. Italian chino here, but a cotton fabric like this just doesn’t carry the “seriousness” that wool often does.

Man. If fresh air were a shirt that’s what it’d look like. Plenty of solids and patterns to pick from. And the slim fit is super appreciated.

Annnnd back to reality for a lot of us. Because it’s nowhere near summer yet, and even spring for plenty still seems far off. The Sussex quilted jacket from J. Crew has a lot going for it, and is well reviewed for good reason. Half off feels kind.

Well made basics in do-anything colors. Half off this time. They’ve been hovering around 40% off as of late when they were up for promos, so, half off this time.

Also shown at the very top of the post. Fingers crossed for outdoor, warm weather parties this summer? Maybe? Maybe. This’d be one way to absolutely crush one of those. Or, to just look dashing as all hell walking down the street. Every wedding reception in the not overly distant future is gonna be like a 10 year reunion. It’ll be clear who put the effort in to stick to their guns (where possible). It’ll be clear who gave up. And it’s been hard enough that either way is both fine and understandable. But look, trying does wonders.

Another half off sale, another desire to pick this thing up for some first-person use. Check out that texture. J. Crew does the knit blazer thing, and instead of cheaper cotton or cotton blends like many other brands, they’re going with Italian wool here. Could become a go-to.

The “meme” shirt (navy gingham) brings a merry band of brothers to the party. “Your shirt looks like a tablecloth” “Yeah, well, you look like you ate the whole picnic.” …”What?” “What?”… “WHAT?” (paper plates go everywhere)

Dots! Dots! Dots! Du Du DOTS! (nsfw lyrics)

Would 100% wear each of these pieces separately/with other gear. That suit jacket would look great as a sportcoat. Those trousers would look terrific with a dress shirt and sweater. And as a suit, a subtle glenplaid with a charcoal base could look great with solids like a pale blue shirt and dark navy tie with some texture. Marzotto Italian wool here.

Lots of time left to wear this before summer hits. Vitale Barberis flannel here. Used to have something similar, and it saw a lot of work with jeans. There’s something about that soft texture of wool flannel that goes terrific with the crisper texture of denim.

“Anybody got a review on these”? BOY HOWDY DO WE.

After a year+ of just… woof… then maybe something a little loud and a little “fun” might be in order.

Goes with everything. Looks terrific layered under a lightweight merino cardigan. And the slub jersey fabric is a really nice point of differentiation.

Full honesty: I’d be afraid of wearing it. I’ll stick with my (much cheaper) nice, harder wearing super 110s merino suits thank you very much.

The J. Crew 50% off select code GOSPRING expires Sunday, 3/7/21.