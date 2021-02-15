President’s Day 2021 Sales For Men – Target Apparel 20% off, Spier’s Sale, Under Armour, & More

IT’S NOT JUST A HANDFUL TRIPOD. IT’S A HOEDOWN.

(hit the music)

Why hoedown? Too much for a tripod . Hopefully you’re enjoying this extra day off if, in fact, you have it. As always, picks are limited to items with at least a decent size selection at post time, unless otherwise noted. Yes, Dappered has been WAY (too) sales heavy lately. I know. But end-of-winter clearance sales have been coming non stop. Thanks for the patience with all the collages and sale picks posts. NOW, on with the sales… (Top Photo Credit)

J. Crew gets back in the fight. Full picks here if you so desire. Word from our shoe expert, Adam, is that those sneakers are worth it with the 30% off cut: “Worth it at that price – better than Adidas Stan Smiths, but not quite as nice as Gustin or Common Projects.” He’s got a full review in the works, so, stand by for that.

A quite nice sale for the Spier fans out there. There’s plenty of final stuff (no returns) but there’s also plenty of stuff that’s NOT final sale. Y’know, just “on sale”… and getting an additional 20% off with that EOS20 code. Getting married this Summer? Hoping to attend some sorta fancy pants black tie event in the fall? Now’s not a bad time to pick up a super sharp tux, and have plenty of time to get it tailored for that big event.

And now, on the complete opposite end of the dressed up spectrum from those Super 130s Tuxedos… Spring is coming. Then comes summer. Keep those resolutions going! Picks above are limited to their “fitted” line. Not compression squeeze. Not loose like the oversized UA tee the rotund fella at the chili cook off is wearing. Fitted = fitted.

Target Circle = their rewards program. Kinda bummed you need to login for this deal, but… these are the days where data = $$$. Anyway, the already mega affordable gets even more affordable.

No discount here, but they’ve been out of stock for a while, and Nodus makes a terrific watch. The Contrail seems like it could be a daily go-to for many a watch fan. Five color schemes to pick from. Even a couple of “gilt” options available.

BR really has gone all in on the “less is more” for spring, haven’t they? Or maybe this is just the early new arrivals. HUGE fan of those slim luxe traveler jeans. Lost some weight and recently got a pair for myself. They really are super soft, have a nice amount of stretch, and still look like jeans (and not jeggings or some sort of tech hybrid).

Extra 30% off their sale styles, which as long as they aren’t factory 2nds, ship and return for free in case they don’t work out upon arrival. Under $200 for their super fancy “independence” line of shoes is something else.

For the CT fans out there. Now’s not a bad time to stock up. Shipping looks like it’s… just $3.95? Not bad, being that I think these things still ship from the UK? Dress shirts, sport shirts, even polos appear to be included in this multi buy deal.

Still going. Picks here if you want ’em. Although some of it (not the picks above though) got picked over, pretty quick. Picked over quicker than an unattended picnic in Piccadilly Circus.

A few additional picks here/above. This sale is a bit of a monster, so, no real surprise a few things got left behind. Full original picks can be found over this way.

The combo pick: Blue Light Twill Dress Shirt ($65) + White Light Twill Dress Shirt ($65) = $78 FINAL ($196)

Can’t say I have any experience in their “light twill” dress shirts. But for those of us who are already huge fans of Ledbury… two of their dress shirts for under $80 seems pretty nuts. Maybe they’re not gonna be quite as high quality as their mainline? Gentle machine wash, but hang or lay flat to dry.

It’s as clearance-y as it gets. But that Tissot is something else. Reductions have already been taken/prices are what you see marked online.

Also worth a mention…