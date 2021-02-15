President’s Day 2021 Sales For Men – Target Apparel 20% off, Spier’s Sale, Under Armour, & More

IT’S NOT JUST A
HANDFUL TRIPOD. IT’S A HOEDOWN.
(hit the music)
Why hoedown? Too much for a tripod . Hopefully you’re enjoying this extra day off if, in fact, you have it. As always, picks are limited to items with at least a decent size selection at post time, unless otherwise noted. Yes, Dappered has been WAY (too) sales heavy lately. I know. But end-of-winter clearance sales have been coming non stop. Thanks for the patience with all the collages and sale picks posts. NOW, on with the sales… (Top Photo Credit)
J. Crew: 30% off select full price & extra 50% off select sale items w/ SPRING
- Quilted base jacket – $103.60 ($148)
- Ludlow Slim-fit knit blazer in Italian wool – $315 ($450)
- Court sneakers in leather – $103.60 ($148)
- SLIM stretch Secret Wash shirt in organic cotton print – $48.65 ($69.50)
J. Crew gets back in the fight. Full picks here if you so desire. Word from our shoe expert, Adam, is that those sneakers are worth it with the 30% off cut: “Worth it at that price – better than Adidas Stan Smiths, but not quite as nice as Gustin or Common Projects.” He’s got a full review in the works, so, stand by for that.
Spier and Mackay: Extra 20% off Sale items w/ EOS20
- “Core line” Navy Wool Suit – $222.40 ($348)
- Super 120s Light Grey Wool Suit – $279.20 ($448)
- Charcoal Herringbone Wool Peacoat – $302.40 ($448)
- Merino Wool Winter Hats – $22.40 ($38) multiple colors
- Medium Gray Wool Padded Vest – $119.20 ($198)
- Super 130s Wool Black Tuxedo – $319.20 ($498)
- Super 130s Wool Midnight Navy Tuxedo – $319.20 ($498)
A quite nice sale for the Spier fans out there. There’s plenty of final stuff (no returns) but there’s also plenty of stuff that’s NOT final sale. Y’know, just “on sale”… and getting an additional 20% off with that EOS20 code. Getting married this Summer? Hoping to attend some sorta fancy pants black tie event in the fall? Now’s not a bad time to pick up a super sharp tux, and have plenty of time to get it tailored for that big event.
Under Armour: Up to 50% off Outlet Sale + Extra 15% off + Free Shipping w/ SAVE15
- Men’s UA Seamless ½ Zip – $27.19 ($54.99)
- Men’s UA Seamless Short Sleeve – $19.19 ($39.99)
- Men’s UA MK-1 Short Sleeve – $18.39 ($30)
- UA Sports Mask = 2 for $40 (reg. $30 per)
- Men’s UA Seamless Long Sleeve – $20.79 ($44.99)
- Men’s UA Twister Pants – $33.59 ($44.99)
And now, on the complete opposite end of the dressed up spectrum from those Super 130s Tuxedos… Spring is coming. Then comes summer. Keep those resolutions going! Picks above are limited to their “fitted” line. Not compression squeeze. Not loose like the oversized UA tee the rotund fella at the chili cook off is wearing. Fitted = fitted.
Target: 20% off men’s apparel if you login to Target Circle
- Goodfellow & Co. Men’s Regular Fit Pullover Cotton V-Neck Sweater – $2o ($25)
- Goodfellow & Co. Men’s Regular Fit Stretch Oxford Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt – $20 ($25)
- All in Motion Men’s Elevated Fleece Pullover – $33.60 ($42)
- Goodfellow & Co. Men’s Slim Fit Stretch Poplin Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt – $20 ($25)
- Goodfellow & Co. Men’s Slim Fit Tech Chino Pants – $24 ($30)
- All in Motion Men’s Elevated Jogger Pants – $27.20 ($34)
- Goodfellow & Co. Men’s Regular Fit Pullover Cable Knit Sweater – $27.20 ($34)
- Goodfellow & Co. Men’s Regular Fit Button-Down Shawl Sweater – $24 ($30)
- DENIZEN from Levi’s Men’s 286 Slim Fit Taper Jeans – $20 ($25)
Target Circle = their rewards program. Kinda bummed you need to login for this deal, but… these are the days where data = $$$. Anyway, the already mega affordable gets even more affordable.
Nodus: Contrail II has been restocked – $675
No discount here, but they’ve been out of stock for a while, and Nodus makes a terrific watch. The Contrail seems like it could be a daily go-to for many a watch fan. Five color schemes to pick from. Even a couple of “gilt” options available.
Banana Republic: 40% off + Extra 20% off for cardmembers w/ BRCARD20
- Organic Traveler Jogger – $59.10 ($98.50)
- Slim LUXE Traveler Jean – $77.40 ($129)
- Aiden Slim Core Temp Pant – $58.80 ($98)
- Supima cotton Sweater Blazer – $89.40 ($149)
- Core Temp Mesh T-Shirt Hoodie – $41.70 ($69.50)
- Core Temp Chore Coat – $71.40 ($119)
BR really has gone all in on the “less is more” for spring, haven’t they? Or maybe this is just the early new arrivals. HUGE fan of those slim luxe traveler jeans. Lost some weight and recently got a pair for myself. They really are super soft, have a nice amount of stretch, and still look like jeans (and not jeggings or some sort of tech hybrid).
Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off Sale Styles
- Independence line Hopkinson Cap Toe Oxford – $195.97 ($530)
- St. John’s Double Monk Strap – $209.97 ($395)
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords – $209.30 ($395)
Extra 30% off their sale styles, which as long as they aren’t factory 2nds, ship and return for free in case they don’t work out upon arrival. Under $200 for their super fancy “independence” line of shoes is something else.
Charles Tyrwhitt: 4 Shirts for $146 ($36.50 per) w/ FORTY6
For the CT fans out there. Now’s not a bad time to stock up. Shipping looks like it’s… just $3.95? Not bad, being that I think these things still ship from the UK? Dress shirts, sport shirts, even polos appear to be included in this multi buy deal.
Nordstrom Up to 50% off Winter Sale 2021
- Barbour ‘Powell’ Regular Fit Quilted Jacket – $150 ($300)
- The North Face ThermoBall Eco Packable Jacket in Black/Asphalt Grey or – Black/Blue Wing Teal – $149.25 ($199)
- JB Britches Wool Blend Men’s Sport Coat – $89.94 ($149)
- Johnston & Murphy Donnelson Chukka Boot – $89.90 ($149)
- Johnston & Murphy XC Flex Austin Chukka Boot – $118.90 ($179)
Still going. Picks here if you want ’em. Although some of it (not the picks above though) got picked over, pretty quick. Picked over quicker than an unattended picnic in Piccadilly Circus.
Huckberry Up to 40% off Annual Winter Sale 2021
- Filson Down Cruiser Vest – $178.98 ($275)
- Relwen Skiff Coat – $323.98 ($498)
- Rancourt & Co. Brunswick Boot – $216.98 ($395)
- Astorflex Evoflex – $81.98 ($165)
A few additional picks here/above. This sale is a bit of a monster, so, no real surprise a few things got left behind. Full original picks can be found over this way.
Ledbury: Extra 40% off sale purchase of $125+
The combo pick: Blue Light Twill Dress Shirt ($65) + White Light Twill Dress Shirt ($65) = $78 FINAL ($196)
Can’t say I have any experience in their “light twill” dress shirts. But for those of us who are already huge fans of Ledbury… two of their dress shirts for under $80 seems pretty nuts. Maybe they’re not gonna be quite as high quality as their mainline? Gentle machine wash, but hang or lay flat to dry.
Nordstrom Rack: Extra 25% off Clearance Items Clear the Rack sale
- Bonobos Slim Fit Fleece Baseball Jacket – $44.97 ($148)
- Stewart of Scotland Cashmere Relaxed Henley – $67.48 ($325)
- Stewart of Scotland Degrade Houndstooth Merino Wool Sweater – $50.61 ($89.97)
- Tissot Men’s Le Locle Croc Embossed Leather Strap 39mm Watch – $318.73 ($950)
It’s as clearance-y as it gets. But that Tissot is something else. Reductions have already been taken/prices are what you see marked online.
Also worth a mention…
- Nike: New Items added to sale & some further discounts of their winter sale.
- EXPRESS: 40% – 60% off Just About Sitewide.
- Suitsupply: Lots of new spring arrivals are starting to roll in.
- Brooks Brothers: 40% off sitewide (maybe a few limited exclusions?)
- Bonobos: 30% off select for some customers, with a user specific code? This is a weird one. Check your email. It’ll give you a long, feb2021_gobbledygook type of code, and direct you to a “private party sale” page.